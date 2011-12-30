Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 100 Enhanced
from Rs.50
Mln
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million
Asian Teaand Exports Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 215 Reaffirmed
Asian Teaand Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Asian Teaand Exports Ltd Line of Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
^line of credit may be availed as export packing credit and post shipment credit.
Asian Teaand Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
*Includes bank guarantee sub-limit up to Rs.1.5 Crs.
Alfa Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Alfa Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
B E Billimoria LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
B E Billimoria ST Loan CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
B E Billimoria Buyer's Credit CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
B E Billimoria BG** CRISIL A1 5603 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.760.0 Million and with buyer's
credit to the extent of Rs.70.0 Million
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 120 Enhanced
from
Rs.20.0 Mln
* Fully interchangeable with buyer credit
Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Fine Organics Export Packing Cr CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
Fine Organics Foreign Bill
Purchase CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Fine Organics Line of Credit* CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
*For foreign bills of purchase
Fine Organics LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
G V God Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Gayathri Exports Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Gayathri Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 175 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Gayathri Exports Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Gayathri Exports Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 14 Assigned
Credit
Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned
Credit
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Export Packing Cr CRISIL A3+ 45 Assigned
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Assigned
Indus Towers Ltd BG Limit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Indus Towers Ltd Buyer's Credit LimitCRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Indus Towers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Indus Towers Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Indus Towers Ltd ST Debt Instrument CRISIL A1+ 10000 Including
CP
Reaffirmed
J M T Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
J M T Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned
J M T Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
J B Aluminium Extrusion LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Jamnadas Industries LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Loans CRISIL A1+ 3450 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk LoansCRISIL A1+ 6550 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed
* Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing
Maya Exports Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned
Discounting *
*Includes a sub limit for Rs.80 million for direct dispatch of documents to overseas buyer's
Maya Exports Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Maya Exports Corporation Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 144 Assigned
Foreign Currency #
# Includes a sub limit of Rs 10 million for Inland letter of Credit
Mysore Thermo Electric Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
N R B Bearings Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed
N R B Bearings Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
N R B Bearings Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
^ interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
N R B Bearings Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Novelty Reddyand Reddy Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
P R Patil BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi Ani Mfg BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded
Co Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned
S T P Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Enhanced
from
Rs.50.0 Mln
S T P Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned
Shah Pulpand Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shree Parasnath Re Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Enhanced
from
Rs.80.0 Mln
Shree Parasnath Re Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 180 Enhanced
from
Rs.75.0 Mln
Shreyans Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 185 Reaffirmed
Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 570 Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs. 90 Million of bank guarantee limit which is fully interchangeable into cash
credit. However, the interchangeable portion of CC is available only for the issue of Special
Term Deposit Receipt to the Government of Orissa in lieu of Bank Guarantee.
Tayal Sons Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
*Backed by letter of credit.
Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Discounting
Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Vinayak Rathi Steels Rolling Mills LOC /BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vodafone Cellular Ltds ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 billion of
Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafone Digilink Ltd ST Loan # CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd
and its subsidiaries
Vodafone East Ltd Proposed ST Loan # CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 billion of Vodafone Essar Ltd
and its subsidiaries
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Loan # CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 billion of Vodafone
India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafone South Ltds ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 billion of Vodafone
India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafonewest Ltd Proposed ST Loan # CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 billion of Vodafone Essar Ltd
and its subsidiaries
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Aishwarya Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 55 Assigned
Aishwarya Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Fac
Aishwarya Publications Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 35 Assigned
Alfa Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned
Fac
Alfa Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Alfa Transformers Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL A 180 Reduced
from Rs.270
Mln Reaffirmed
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 820 Assigned
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 Enhanced
from Rs.110
Mln
Asian Teaand Exports Ltd CC$ CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
$One way changeable to export packing credit and post shipment credit.
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 163.5 Assigned
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
* fully interchangeable with packing credit limit and Rs.20 Million interchangeable with bill
discounting
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Assigned
Fac
B E Billimoria TL CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
B E Billimoria CC* CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, letter of credit, and bank guarantee
B E Billimoria Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 27 Reaffirmed
B E Billimoria LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 450 Reaffirmed
B L A Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1576 Suspended
Bharat Industrial Works Bhilai Pvt CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned
Ltd
Bharat Industrial Works Bhilai Pvt BG CRISIL D 45 Assigned
Ltd
Bharat Industrial Works Bhilai Pvt LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Ltd
Bharat Industrial Works Bhilai Pvt TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Ltd
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Enhanced
from
Rs.126.0 Mln
Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 155 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
G V God CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
G V God Rupee TL CRISIL B 4.7 Reaffirmed
Gayathri Exports TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Gayathri Exports Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Gayathri Exports CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned
Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Hansraj Steels Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 58.5 Assigned
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 1 Assigned
Indus Towers Ltd TL CRISIL AA 65000 Reaffirmed
Indus Towers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 3650 Reaffirmed
Indus Towers Ltd LT Bonds CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed
Indus Towers Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL AA 1350 Reaffirmed
Fac
Indus Towers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed
Fac
J B Aluminium Extrusion CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
J B Aluminium Extrusion LT Loan CRISIL D 42 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
J M T Auto Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 195 Assigned
J M T Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned
J M T Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 240 Assigned
J M T Auto Ltd CC #@ CRISIL BBB 870 Assigned
# Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL)/Foreign Currency Non Residential (B) is sublimit of CC to
the extent of Rs.270 Million, Rs.50 Million one-way interchangeable from LC to CC;@ WCDL is
sublimit of CC to the extent of Rs.160 Million
J M T Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 95 Assigned
Fac
J M T Auto Ltd LOC * CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
* 100% interchangeable from Letter of Credit (LC) to Cash Credit (CC) to the extent of Rs.150
Million
J M T Auto Ltd LOC # CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
# Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL)/Foreign Currency Non Residential (B) is sublimit of CC to
the extent of Rs.270 Million, Rs.50 Million one-way interchangeable from LC to CC
Jamnadas Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Jamnadas Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Credit
Jamnadas Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 57730 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 44710 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 21420 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL 7090 Reaffirmed
Debentures PP-MLD AA+r
Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 217 Assigned
Manas Automotive Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed
Manas Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Maya Exports Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 111 Assigned
Fac
Maya Retail Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed
Maya Retail Ltd Rupee TL^ CRISIL D 33.7 Reaffirmed
^Includes proposes rupee term loan of Rs.13.7 million
Mysore Thermo Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Mysore Thermo Electric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Fac
N R B Bearings Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
N R B Bearings Ltd CC # CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
# interchangeable with Letter of Credit
N R B Bearings Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed
* interchangeable with Bill Discounting
Narsingh Ispat Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
*Sub Limit of Rs. 10 Million as Letter of Credit
Narsingh Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Novelty Reddyand Reddy Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Novelty Reddyand Reddy Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Fac
O B Infrastructure Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 4386.2 Upgraded
BBB-(SO) from CRISIL
D
P R Patil CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Panache Aluminium Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Panache Aluminium Extrusions Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi Ani Mfg TL CRISIL BBB- 74.4 Upgraded
Co Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB+
Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi Ani Mfg CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded
Co Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB+
Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned
Radha Sakku Agro Frams Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 958.8 Reaffirmed
Radha Sakku Agro Frams Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Radha Sakku Agro Frams Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 1.2 Reaffirmed
Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 43.5 Assigned
Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 56.5 Assigned
S T P Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Enhanced
from
Rs.90.0 Mln*
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.13.0 million for export packing credit
Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 7 Assigned
Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 68 Assigned
Shah Pulpand Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 13.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Shah Pulpand Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22 Assigned
Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 20.7 Assigned
Fac
Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2.3 Assigned
Credit
Shree Parasnath Re Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 930 Enhanced
from
Rs.600.0 Mln
Shree Parasnath Re Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed
Shreyans Industries Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB 157.5 Reaffirmed
Shreyans Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 279.5 Reaffirmed
Shreyans Industries Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL BB 178 Reaffirmed
Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sree Venkateshwara Technical CC CRISIL B 14 Assigned
Educational Trust
Sree Venkateshwara Technical LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned
Educational Trust
Sree Venkateshwara Technical Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 448.5 Assigned
Educational Trust Fac
Sri Aravindar Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 84.1 Assigned
Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380 Reaffirmed
Tayal Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy( CC CRISIL BB+ 67 Enhanced
Coimbatore) Ltd from Rs.55
Mln*
*Includes sublimit of bill discounting of Rs.4 Million and packing credit of Rs.5 Million
The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy TL CRISIL BB+ 51 Reaffirmed
(Coimbatore) Ltd
Vinayak Rathi Steels Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vinayak Rathi Steels Rolling Mills TL CRISIL B 190 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vodafone Cellular Ltds TL* CRISIL AA 39000 Reaffirmed
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed
Vodafone South Ltds Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd,
Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone
Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd
