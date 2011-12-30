Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 100 Enhanced from Rs.50 Mln *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million Asian Teaand Exports Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 215 Reaffirmed Asian Teaand Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Asian Teaand Exports Ltd Line of Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed ^line of credit may be availed as export packing credit and post shipment credit. Asian Teaand Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed *Includes bank guarantee sub-limit up to Rs.1.5 Crs. Alfa Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Alfa Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned B E Billimoria LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed B E Billimoria ST Loan CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed B E Billimoria Buyer's Credit CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed B E Billimoria BG** CRISIL A1 5603 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.760.0 Million and with buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.70.0 Million Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 120 Enhanced from Rs.20.0 Mln * Fully interchangeable with buyer credit Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Fine Organics Export Packing Cr CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Fine Organics Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Fine Organics Line of Credit* CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed *For foreign bills of purchase Fine Organics LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed G V God Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Gayathri Exports Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Gayathri Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 175 Assigned Foreign Currency Gayathri Exports Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac Gayathri Exports Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 14 Assigned Credit Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned Credit Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Export Packing Cr CRISIL A3+ 45 Assigned Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Assigned Indus Towers Ltd BG Limit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Buyer's Credit LimitCRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd ST Debt Instrument CRISIL A1+ 10000 Including CP Reaffirmed J M T Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned J M T Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned J M T Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned J B Aluminium Extrusion LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jamnadas Industries LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Loans CRISIL A1+ 3450 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk LoansCRISIL A1+ 6550 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed * Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing Maya Exports Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Discounting * *Includes a sub limit for Rs.80 million for direct dispatch of documents to overseas buyer's Maya Exports Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Maya Exports Corporation Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 144 Assigned Foreign Currency # # Includes a sub limit of Rs 10 million for Inland letter of Credit Mysore Thermo Electric Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned N R B Bearings Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed N R B Bearings Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed N R B Bearings Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed ^ interchangeable with Bank Guarantee N R B Bearings Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Novelty Reddyand Reddy Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned P R Patil BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi Ani Mfg BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded Co Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned S T P Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Enhanced from Rs.50.0 Mln S T P Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Shah Pulpand Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Parasnath Re Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Enhanced from Rs.80.0 Mln Shree Parasnath Re Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 180 Enhanced from Rs.75.0 Mln Shreyans Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 185 Reaffirmed Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 570 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs. 90 Million of bank guarantee limit which is fully interchangeable into cash credit. However, the interchangeable portion of CC is available only for the issue of Special Term Deposit Receipt to the Government of Orissa in lieu of Bank Guarantee. Tayal Sons Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed *Backed by letter of credit. Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Discounting Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Vinayak Rathi Steels Rolling Mills LOC /BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vodafone Cellular Ltds ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone Digilink Ltd ST Loan # CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone East Ltd Proposed ST Loan # CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 billion of Vodafone Essar Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Loan # CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone South Ltds ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafonewest Ltd Proposed ST Loan # CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.80.0 billion of Vodafone Essar Ltd and its subsidiaries LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Aishwarya Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Fac Aishwarya Publications Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Alfa Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Fac Alfa Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Alfa Transformers Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL A 180 Reduced from Rs.270 Mln Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 820 Assigned Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 Enhanced from Rs.110 Mln Asian Teaand Exports Ltd CC$ CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed $One way changeable to export packing credit and post shipment credit. Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 163.5 Assigned Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned * fully interchangeable with packing credit limit and Rs.20 Million interchangeable with bill discounting Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Assigned Fac B E Billimoria TL CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed B E Billimoria CC* CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, letter of credit, and bank guarantee B E Billimoria Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 27 Reaffirmed B E Billimoria LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 450 Reaffirmed B L A Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1576 Suspended Bharat Industrial Works Bhilai Pvt CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Ltd Bharat Industrial Works Bhilai Pvt BG CRISIL D 45 Assigned Ltd Bharat Industrial Works Bhilai Pvt LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Ltd Bharat Industrial Works Bhilai Pvt TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Ltd Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Enhanced from Rs.126.0 Mln Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL D Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 155 Upgraded from CRISIL D G V God CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed G V God Rupee TL CRISIL B 4.7 Reaffirmed Gayathri Exports TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Gayathri Exports Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Gayathri Exports CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Hansraj Steels Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 58.5 Assigned Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 1 Assigned Indus Towers Ltd TL CRISIL AA 65000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 3650 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd LT Bonds CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL AA 1350 Reaffirmed Fac Indus Towers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed Fac J B Aluminium Extrusion CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ J B Aluminium Extrusion LT Loan CRISIL D 42 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ J M T Auto Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 195 Assigned J M T Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned J M T Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 240 Assigned J M T Auto Ltd CC #@ CRISIL BBB 870 Assigned # Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL)/Foreign Currency Non Residential (B) is sublimit of CC to the extent of Rs.270 Million, Rs.50 Million one-way interchangeable from LC to CC;@ WCDL is sublimit of CC to the extent of Rs.160 Million J M T Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 95 Assigned Fac J M T Auto Ltd LOC * CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned * 100% interchangeable from Letter of Credit (LC) to Cash Credit (CC) to the extent of Rs.150 Million J M T Auto Ltd LOC # CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned # Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL)/Foreign Currency Non Residential (B) is sublimit of CC to the extent of Rs.270 Million, Rs.50 Million one-way interchangeable from LC to CC Jamnadas Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Jamnadas Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Credit Jamnadas Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 57730 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 44710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 21420 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL 7090 Reaffirmed Debentures PP-MLD AA+r Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 217 Assigned Manas Automotive Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Manas Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Maya Exports Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 111 Assigned Fac Maya Retail Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Maya Retail Ltd Rupee TL^ CRISIL D 33.7 Reaffirmed ^Includes proposes rupee term loan of Rs.13.7 million Mysore Thermo Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Mysore Thermo Electric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Fac N R B Bearings Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed N R B Bearings Ltd CC # CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed # interchangeable with Letter of Credit N R B Bearings Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with Bill Discounting Narsingh Ispat Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned *Sub Limit of Rs. 10 Million as Letter of Credit Narsingh Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Novelty Reddyand Reddy Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Novelty Reddyand Reddy Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Fac O B Infrastructure Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 4386.2 Upgraded BBB-(SO) from CRISIL D P R Patil CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Panache Aluminium Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Panache Aluminium Extrusions Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi Ani Mfg TL CRISIL BBB- 74.4 Upgraded Co Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi Ani Mfg CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded Co Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Radha Sakku Agro Frams Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 958.8 Reaffirmed Radha Sakku Agro Frams Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Radha Sakku Agro Frams Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 43.5 Assigned Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 56.5 Assigned S T P Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Enhanced from Rs.90.0 Mln* *Includes sub-limit of Rs.13.0 million for export packing credit Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 7 Assigned Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 68 Assigned Shah Pulpand Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 13.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shah Pulpand Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22 Assigned Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 20.7 Assigned Fac Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2.3 Assigned Credit Shree Parasnath Re Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 930 Enhanced from Rs.600.0 Mln Shree Parasnath Re Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Shreyans Industries Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB 157.5 Reaffirmed Shreyans Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 279.5 Reaffirmed Shreyans Industries Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL BB 178 Reaffirmed Shri Hare Krishna Sponge Iron CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1.7 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Venkateshwara Technical CC CRISIL B 14 Assigned Educational Trust Sree Venkateshwara Technical LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Educational Trust Sree Venkateshwara Technical Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 448.5 Assigned Educational Trust Fac Sri Aravindar Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 84.1 Assigned Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380 Reaffirmed Tayal Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy( CC CRISIL BB+ 67 Enhanced Coimbatore) Ltd from Rs.55 Mln* *Includes sublimit of bill discounting of Rs.4 Million and packing credit of Rs.5 Million The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy TL CRISIL BB+ 51 Reaffirmed (Coimbatore) Ltd Vinayak Rathi Steels Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vinayak Rathi Steels Rolling Mills TL CRISIL B 190 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vodafone Cellular Ltds TL* CRISIL AA 39000 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed Vodafone South Ltds Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)