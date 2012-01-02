Jan 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 30 & 31, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Composites Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 10.3 Assigned A B Composites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltds Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltds BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed B R Agrotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 16 Assigned B R Agrotech Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6 Assigned Baader Schulz Laboratories LOC CRISIL A4+ 135 Assigned Basil Commodities Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 270 Assigned C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Enhanced from Rs.7.5 Mln C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Enhanced Discounting from Rs.72.5 Mln C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Century Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Century Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Croda Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Croda Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned # Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit D C M Engineering Ltd Bill Discounting @ CRISIL A3+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 @enhanced from Rs. 90 million D C M Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Discounting D C M Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 80.6 Reaffirmed ^ enhanced from Rs.80 mln D C M Ltd BG@ CRISIL A3 9.4 Reaffirmed @ enhanced from Rs.7.5 million D C M Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed D I C India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed D I C India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 90.9 Reaffirmed Deekay Trexim India Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 48 Assigned Deekay Trexim India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Fac Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 310 Assigned Fedbank Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Global Coke Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 770 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Hamilton Writing Instruments Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1 120 Assigned #Includes proposed limit of Rs.70 Million. I C Electricals Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned I Land F S Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A1 7300 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications I Land F S Transportation Networks Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1 7600 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications I Land F S Transportation Networks Ltd CP CRISIL A1 2000 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Indian Mineralsand Granite Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Discounting Indian Mineralsand Granite Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Industrial Perforation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Kangaro Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Kangaro Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed ^Sub-limit of Rs.3.0 million of bank guarantee Kanin India Packing Credit CRISIL A1 80 Assigned Kanin India Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 10 Assigned Discounting Kanin India LOC^ CRISIL A1 5 Assigned ^Sub-limit of Rs.2.5 Million of bank guarantee Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 300 Enhanced from Rs.120.0 Mln Mohani Tea Leaves BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned North Karnataka Expressway Ltd ST NCD Issue CRISIL 742 Withdrawal A1+(SO) P Prabhakar Reddy BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 6 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Rajasthan Pulses LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned S R Selvarajand Sons BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned S R Selvarajand Sons Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1100 Assigned Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sandhu Technocrats Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.2 Assigned Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sleek International LOC # CRISIL A3 20 Assigned # Includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee Rs. 20.0 Million. South East Constructions Company Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 125 Assigned Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Discounting Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sree Raghavendra Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Tan Prints India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Terex Equipment Pvt Ltd LOC/ BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Terex Equipment Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Suspended Unitech Fabricatorsand Engineers Pvt LtdBG** CRISIL A4 50 Assigned **Includes Proposed Bank Guarantee of Rs.30.0 Million. Unitech Fabricatorsand Engineers Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Assigned under LOC Unitech Fabricatorsand Engineers Pvt LtdProposed Bill CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Discounting Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Composites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.6 Assigned A B Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltds TL CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltds CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltds Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills CC CRISIL C 80 Assigned Ayush Hospitaland Trauma Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 94.5 Assigned B R Agrotech Ltd CC Limit CRISIL A+ 25 Assigned Baader Schulz Laboratories CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Baid Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Baid Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 286 Assigned Baid Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 33.8 Assigned Fac Basil Commodities Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Credit^ ^Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Basil Commodities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Beekay Distributors CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Beekay Distributors Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB 1200 Enhanced from Rs.900.0 Mln Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 450 Assigned Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 275 Reduced from Rs.700.0 Mln Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 450 Assigned Fac Birla Academyof Artand Culture TL CRISIL A- 300 Assigned Bristol Tourist Complex TL CRISIL B 350 Assigned Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 94 Assigned Century Extrusions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 102 Reaffirmed Century Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Assigned Crescent Entertainment & Tourism Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 119.7 Assigned Croda Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed *Fully convertible into packing credit, suppliers' credit, and letter of credit facilities Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned D C M Engineering Ltd TL# CRISIL BBB 66.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- #reduced from Rs. 166.60 million D C M Engineering Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *enhanced from Rs. 650 million D C M Ltd TL# CRISIL BBB- 934.2 Reaffirmed #enhanced from Rs.777.50 mln D C M Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed *enhanced from Rs.265 mln D I C India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed D I C India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd Over Draft CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 95 Assigned Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 180 Assigned G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned G G Dandekar Machine Works Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 6.1 Assigned Fac Global Coke Ltd CC CRISIL B- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Greendiam Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Hamilton Writing Instruments Ltd CC * CRISIL A 120 Assigned *Includes proposed limit of Rs.50 Million, includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.20 Million, interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan to the extent of Rs.20.00 Million Hamilton Writing Instruments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 31 Assigned Hamilton Writing Instruments Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 24 Assigned Fac I C Electricals Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned I Land F S Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A 9150 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications I Land F S Transportation Networks Ltd CC Fac CRISIL A 500 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications I Land F S Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 250 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications I Land F S Transportation Networks Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A 1000 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Indian Mineralsand Granite Company CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Indian Mineralsand Granite Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.4 Assigned Fac Industrial Perforation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Industrial Perforation India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Fac K S T Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Kangaro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 275.3 Reaffirmed Kangaro Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 175 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Rs.120.0 million of overdraft/bills discounting and Rs.75.0 million of export packing credit Kangaro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 34.7 Reaffirmed Fac Kanin India CC* CRISIL A 30 Assigned *Sub-limit of Rs.15.0 Million of overdraft/bills discounting Kanin India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 35 Assigned Fac M S P L Ltd FCNR(B) LT Loan CRISIL BB- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB M S P L Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Enhanced from Rs.50.0 Mln Marasa Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Maurya Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Maurya Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Mohani Tea Leaves CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Assigned North Karnataka Expressway Ltd LT NCD Issue CRISIL 3894 Reaffirmed AAA(SO) Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ O N G C Tripura Power Company Ltd LT Debt CRISIL A+ 3500 Assigned P Prabhakar Reddy TL CRISIL B+ 19.1 Assigned P Prabhakar Reddy CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned P Prabhakar Reddy Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10.9 Assigned Fac Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 38.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajasthan Pulses CC CRISIL B 97.5 Assigned Rajasthan Pulses Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned Fac Ramgad Mineralsand Mining Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ramkrushna Cotgin Corporation CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned S R Selvarajand Sons Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Fac S R Selvarajand Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sai Shakti Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 450 Assigned Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 300 Assigned Sandhu Technocrats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sandhu Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 8.5 Assigned Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Assigned Sheela Woodbridge Urethanes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 83.1 Assigned Sheela Woodbridge Urethanes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 5.6 Assigned Fac Shree Shankar Saw Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shreedhar Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 1.2 Assigned Shreedhar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Shreedhar Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 38.8 Assigned Fac Sleek International TL CRISIL BBB- 11.5 Assigned Sleek International CC * CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned * Includes the sublimit for working capital demand loan of Rs.80.0 Million and Buyers credit of Rs.80.0 Million. Sleek International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 38.5 Assigned Fac Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/ 50 Assigned Stable Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B/ 3.7 Assigned Stable Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B/ 76.3 Assigned Fac Stable South East Constructions Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL C 150 Assigned South East Constructions Company Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 18.7 Assigned Fac South East Constructions Company Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL C 150 Assigned Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.1 Assigned Fac Sri Janardhan Rawand Boiled Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Sri Janardhan Rawand Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Sri Janardhan Rawand Boiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Sri Janardhan Rawand Boiled Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Fac Sri Lakshmi Janardhan Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Janardhan Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Janardhan Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Sri Mahalaxmi Cotton Mills TL CRISIL B 24 Assigned Sri Mahalaxmi Cotton Mills CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Sri Mahalaxmi Cotton Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Fac Sri Raja Rajeswari Rawand Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Mill Tan Prints India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28.4 Assigned Tan Prints India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Terex Equipment Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 130 Suspended * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Terex Equipment Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL D 300 Assigned Traveltime Car Rental Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Unitech Fabricatorsand Engineers Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned *Includes Proposed Cash Credit of Rs.5.0 Million Venkatrama Poultries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 590 Reaffirmed Venkatrama Poultries Ltd CC Limits CRISIL BB+ 380 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)