Jan 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apco Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4250 Enhanced from Rs.3020 Mln Reaffirmed Apco Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 450 Assigned B L Kashyapand Sons Ltd BG# CRISIL A4 3750 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ # Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs.1.75 Billion Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Bang Overseas Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A3+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 *Includes sub-limit of EPC/PCFC of Rs.50.00 Mln and FBP/FCBD/FBN/FCBN of Rs.50.00 Mln Bang Overseas Ltd Buyers Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Bang Overseas Ltd Factoring/Forfaiting CRISIL A3+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Cambata Aviation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned Excel Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Assigned G. B. Logsand Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Enhanced from Rs.140.0 Mln Reaffirmed Gulati Export House Packing Credit CRISIL A4 190 Suspended Gulati Export House Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Gulati Export House LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Gulati Hospitality Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Suspended Kulkarniand Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed M B Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Enhanced from Rs.250.0 Mln Reaffirmed Omya India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A4+ 325 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Omya India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Omya India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Fac Power Tech BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Triton Valves Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 88.9 Assigned Fac Triton Valves Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd LOC @ CRISIL A2+ 90 Enhanced from Rs.40 Mln @Includes Rs.50 Mln interchangeable with buyers credit Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 977.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 190 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Valia Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vedanta Creations Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apco Infratech Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 1300 Enhanced from Rs.630 Mln Reaffirmed B L Kashyapand Sons Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 2480 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) of up to Rs.1 Billion B L Kashyapand Sons Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.1 Reaffirmed Fac Bang Overseas Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed **Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.20.00 Mln and buyers credit of Rs.200.0 Mln Bang Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Fac Bhimaand Brother LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 96 Enhanced from Rs.39.9 Mln Bhimaand Brother CC CRISIL BBB- 880 Enhanced from Rs.650.0 Mln Buildmore Infrastructures( I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Cambata Aviation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Excel Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Excel Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Fortune Garments Ltd TL CRISIL D 191.1 Suspended Fortune Garments Ltd CC CRISIL D 28 Suspended Fortune Garments Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended G. B. Logsand Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Enhanced from Rs.30.0 Mln Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.15.0 Mln on book debts Gulati Export House TL CRISIL C 263.5 Suspended Gulati Hospitality Ltd TL CRISIL B- 171.8 Suspended Gulati Retail India Ltd TL CRISIL D 113.2 Suspended Gulati Retail India Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Gulatiinternational TL CRISIL D 192.1 Suspended Gulatiinternational BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Indian Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Indian Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.2 Reaffirmed Kulkarniand Sahu Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 230 Reaffirmed M B Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Enhanced from Rs.30.0 Mln Reaffirmed Omya India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Orson Holdings Company Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable up to Rs.40 Mln with packing credit and up to Rs.17.5 Mln with letter of credit Power Tech CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Rashmi Sponge Ironand Power Industries CC CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed Ltd Rashmi Sponge Ironand Power Industries TL CRISIL D 245 Reaffirmed Ltd Rashmi Sponge Ironand Power Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 44 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Rashmi Sponge Ironand Power Industries LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Rashmi Sponge Ironand Power Industries Proposed BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Ravi Iron Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BB 300 Enhanced from Rs.235 Mln Spectrum Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 155.6 Assigned Sun Direct T V Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 12000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit/ overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.1.51 Billion Triton Valves Ltd CC CRISIL A- 420 Enhanced from Rs.315 Mln* *Includes Rs.120 Mln interchangeable with letter of credit Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 319.1 Enhanced from Rs.280.7 Mln Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 80 Reduced Fac from Rs.112.3 Mln Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vedanta Creations Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL B 182 Assigned ^ Includes a sub limit of Rs.85.00 Mln. for Letter of Credit Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.