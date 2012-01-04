Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Non LC Discounting Assigned B L R Logistiks I Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 572 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Geepee Agri Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Geepee Agri Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended J P Engineers LOC* CRISIL P4+ 200 Suspended *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed *Advance against duty drawback Modi Tyres Company Pvt Ltd BG/LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Modi Tyres Company Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Service Moser Baer India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 67.5 Suspended Moser Baer India Ltd LOC $ CRISIL A4 2932.5 Suspended $ Letter of Credit Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs1085 Mln Tata B P Solar India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 1260 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Tata B P Solar India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Tekno Steels And Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Tinna Oilsand Chemicals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A1+ 465 Suspended Tinna Oilsand Chemicals Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 35 Suspended Fac Topack Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Topack Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 450 Enhanced from Rs.250 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Vestment Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 48 Enhanced from Rs.17.00 Mln Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P I Ispatand Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 235 Reaffirmed A P I Ispatand Powertech Pvt Ltd TL * CRISIL D 634.9 Reaffirmed *Includes a Proposed Term Loan of Rs.391.0 Mln A P I Ispatand Powertech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 67.5 Reaffirmed Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.3 Assigned Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned Airports Authorityof India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Programme B L R Logistiks I Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit bank guarantee of Rs.20.0 Mln B L R Logistiks I Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of short-term loan of Rs.200.0 Mln; interchangeable with working capital demand loan of Rs.250.0 Mln Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 9 Assigned Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ethix Clothing CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Geepee Agri Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended #Includes proposed limit of Rs.70 Mln Geepee Agri Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 750 Suspended * Inter chargeable with packing credit and bills discounting of Rs. 500 Mln. Hindustan Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned J P Engineers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 66 Suspended Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 8.2 Enhanced from Rs.3.2 Mln Reaffirmed Modi Tyres Company Pvt Ltd CC Fac * CRISIL B+ 1100 Suspended *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, bill discounting, packing credit in foreign currency, export packing credit in Indian rupee, post-shipment Modi Tyres Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Moser Baer India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9013 Suspended Moser Baer India Ltd CC * CRISIL BB- 1020 Suspended * Cash credit fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Moser Baer India Ltd Proposed LT Bak Loan CRISIL BB- 210 Suspended Fac Moser Baer India Ltd Export Packing Cr # CRISIL BB- 4080 Suspended # Export Packing Credit fully Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchased Foreign Bills Discounting and Working Capital Demand loan National Capital Region Planning Boards Bonds CRISIL AAA 11000 Reaffirmed Tata B P Solar India Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Tata B P Solar India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee of up to Rs.800 Mln Tekno Steels And Forgings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 257.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tekno Steels And Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Topack Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Enhanced from Rs.240 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Topack Fittings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 147.3 Enhanced from Rs.70 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB 330 Enhanced from Rs.250.0 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vestment Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)