Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Non LC
Discounting Assigned
B L R Logistiks I Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed
Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 160 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 572 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Geepee Agri Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended
Geepee Agri Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
J P Engineers LOC* CRISIL P4+ 200 Suspended
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
*Advance against duty drawback
Modi Tyres Company Pvt Ltd BG/LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Modi Tyres Company Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Service
Moser Baer India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 67.5 Suspended
Moser Baer India Ltd LOC $ CRISIL A4 2932.5 Suspended
$ Letter of Credit Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs1085 Mln
Tata B P Solar India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 1260 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Tata B P Solar India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed
Tekno Steels And Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Tinna Oilsand Chemicals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A1+ 465 Suspended
Tinna Oilsand Chemicals Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 35 Suspended
Fac
Topack Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Topack Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 450 Enhanced
from Rs.250
Mln
Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
Vestment Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 48 Enhanced
from
Rs.17.00 Mln
Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A P I Ispatand Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 235 Reaffirmed
A P I Ispatand Powertech Pvt Ltd TL * CRISIL D 634.9 Reaffirmed
*Includes a Proposed Term Loan of Rs.391.0 Mln
A P I Ispatand Powertech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 67.5 Reaffirmed
Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned
Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.3 Assigned
Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned
Airports Authorityof India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
Programme
B L R Logistiks I Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed
^ Includes sublimit bank guarantee of Rs.20.0 Mln
B L R Logistiks I Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of short-term loan of Rs.200.0 Mln; interchangeable with
working capital demand loan of Rs.250.0 Mln
Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 9 Assigned
Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Diamond Engineering Chennai Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Ethix Clothing CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Geepee Agri Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended
#Includes proposed limit of Rs.70 Mln
Geepee Agri Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 750 Suspended
* Inter chargeable with packing credit and bills discounting of Rs. 500 Mln.
Hindustan Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned
J P Engineers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 66 Suspended
Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 8.2 Enhanced
from Rs.3.2
Mln
Reaffirmed
Modi Tyres Company Pvt Ltd CC Fac * CRISIL B+ 1100 Suspended
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, bill discounting, packing credit
in foreign currency, export packing credit in Indian rupee, post-shipment
Modi Tyres Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Moser Baer India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9013 Suspended
Moser Baer India Ltd CC * CRISIL BB- 1020 Suspended
* Cash credit fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit
Moser Baer India Ltd Proposed LT Bak Loan CRISIL BB- 210 Suspended
Fac
Moser Baer India Ltd Export Packing Cr # CRISIL BB- 4080 Suspended
# Export Packing Credit fully Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchased Foreign Bills
Discounting and Working Capital Demand loan
National Capital Region Planning Boards Bonds CRISIL AAA 11000 Reaffirmed
Tata B P Solar India Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed
Tata B P Solar India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee of up to Rs.800 Mln
Tekno Steels And Forgings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 257.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Tekno Steels And Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Topack Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Enhanced
from Rs.240
Mln
Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Topack Fittings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 147.3 Enhanced
from Rs.70
Mln
Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB 330 Enhanced
from
Rs.250.0 Mln
Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Vestment Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
