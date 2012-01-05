Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amman Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Company Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 12 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Austin Engineering Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Company Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Company Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 68 Reaffirmed Fac Cabcon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Enhanced from Rs.85 Mln Reaffirmed Cabcon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Assigned Cabcon India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 170 Assigned Fac Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 530 Enhanced from Rs.320.0 Mln# # Inland letter of credit facility interchangeable up to Rs.80.0 million and buyer's credit interchangeable up to Rs.25.0 million I N F I N A Finance Pvt Ltds ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed I N F I N A Finance Pvt Ltds ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn *These amounts were used for episodic initial/follow-on public offering financing I N F I N A Finance Pvt Ltds ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Withdrawn *These amounts were used for episodic initial/follow-on public offering financing Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Mahashakti Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Mahashakti Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Modern Steels Ltd LOC @ CRISIL A4+ 305 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with buyers credit upto Rs 45.0 million Modern Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ogun Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Pacetel Communications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Suspended Paragon Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 400 Assigned Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 300 Assigned *One way interchangeable with Letter of Credit within the limit of Rs.40.00 Million Radhika Transmission Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 19.9 Reaffirmed Radhika Transmission Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Radhika Transmission Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Raj Industries LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Shreyash Aluminiumand Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shreyash Aluminiumand Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Udupi Power Corporation Ltd BG/LOC CRISIL A4 7500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Stanchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 330 Enhanced from Rs.198 Mln^ Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with packing credit, post shipment credit and buyer's credit Amman Steel Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Amman Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac* CRISIL B 40 Reassigned *Demand Promissory Limit Austin Engineering Company Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Company Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Benchmark Asset Management Company Pvt Benchmark Dynamic CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Ltd CaPPS Series I - (SO)^ Growth Plan ^ Credit opinion Cabcon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 358.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 54.2 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Earthcon Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 174.5 Assigned Fac G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4.4 Reaffirmed Fac G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.10.00 Million for Cash Credit-Book Debts & Rs.10.00 Million for Packing Credit. Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned *Overdraft facility interchangeable up to Rs.25.0 million Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Fac Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Enhanced from Rs.20.0 Mln Gowthami Bio Energies Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 170 Assigned Hi Life Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Indian Yarn Ltd TL CRISIL D 439.3 Suspended Indian Yarn Ltd CC CRISIL D 185 Suspended Indian Yarn Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Indian Yarn Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.6 Suspended Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 144.7 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.20.0 Million, export bills discounting/export bills receivable of Rs.20. Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed M P S Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 440 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M P S Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M P S Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 420 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mahashakti Energy Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Mahashakti Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35.5 Suspended Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40.5 Suspended Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 21.5 Suspended Fac Mishka Fibbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed Mishka Fibbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Fac Modern Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 520 Reaffirmed Modern Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Ogun Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Ogun Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 133.5 Assigned P V R Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed P V R Ltd LT Loans CRISIL A+ 977.1 Enhanced from Rs.707.1 Mln Pacetel Communications Pvt Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Pacetel Communications Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Paragon Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 320 Assigned Paragon Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 67.1 Assigned Paragon Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan * CRISIL B+ 232.9 Assigned * Includes working capital demand loan of Rs.30 Million Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Radhika Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Raj Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Raj Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Credit Raj Industries TL CRISIL B+ 87.2 Suspended Rakesh Steels CC CRISIL BBB 110 Suspended Rakesh Steels Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 5 Suspended Credit S M S Vidyut Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Shreyash Aluminiumand Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 17.9 Reaffirmed Shreyash Aluminiumand Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shreyash Aluminiumand Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 9.6 Reaffirmed Fac Simbhaoli Sugar Ltd CC CRISIL D 3207.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Simbhaoli Sugar Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3207.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Simbhaoli Sugar Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1521 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri R K Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri R K Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Sri R K Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 22 Reaffirmed Fac Sumaraj Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 8.4 Fac Udupi Power Corporation Ltd LT Loans CRISIL B+ 34739.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)