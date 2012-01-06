Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BENETTON INDIA Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with LCs of Rs.100.0 million and supplier bill discounting facility of Rs.80.0 million Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ #Interchangeable with buyer's credit Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A1 6325 Reaffirmed ^ ^ The limits are in the form of pre- and post-sale export credit facilities; includes Rs.250-million proposed limit; excludes Rs.110-million cash credit sub-limit; interchangeable with LC and BG facilities Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LOC % CRISIL A1 483 Reaffirmed % Interchangeable with BG Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd ST Unsecured Loans # CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed # interchangeable with LC and BG facilities International Print O Pac Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Enhanced from Rs.180.0 Million Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed MODERN COTTON YARN SPINNERS Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee Nash Industries Foreign Bills CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Discounting* * 50% interchangeable with export packing credit Nash Industries Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 75 Enhanced from Rs.65.00 Million Nash Industries LOC CRISIL A2+ 125 Enhanced from Rs.50.00 Million Nash Industries BG CRISIL A2+ 6 Reduced from Rs.8.90 Million Rallis India Ltd LOC # CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL 125.0 A2+# Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Proposed ST CRISIL 302.6 Bk Loan Fac A2+ # Spac Tapioca Products India Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Spac Tapioca Products India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Enhanced from Rs.5 Million Reaffirmed Spac Tapioca Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 1438 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BENETTON INDIA Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1588.9 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letters of credit (LCs) of Rs.630.0 million, supplier bill discounting facility of Rs.80.0 million, overdraft facility of Rs.75.0 milli BENETTON INDIA Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL A 1.1 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Geetastar Hotelsand Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Geetastar Hotelsand Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd CC * CRISIL A 110 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit within packing credit limit and interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) and bank guarantee (BG) facilities International Print O Pac Ltd CC Limit CRISIL A 750 Enhanced from Rs.545.2 Million International Print O Pac Ltd TL CRISIL A 60 Reduced from Rs.124.3 Million International Print O Pac Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A 270 Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Mando India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 900 Enhanced from Rs.575 Million* *Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, purchase bill discounting, and sales bill discounting. MFL Assignment of Receivables December Acquirer Payouts CRISIL AA 2858.6 Assigned 2011 I (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables December Second-Loss Fac CRISIL BBB 102.0 Assigned 2011 I (SO) MODERN COTTON YARN SPINNERS Ltd CC Limits* CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency Mothers Pet Kindergarten Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 74.3 Reaffirmed Mothers Pet Kindergarten Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Fac NAGPUR ESTATES Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Nash Industries Export Packing CRISIL A- 150 Assigned Credit^ ^ Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and includes sub-limits of Rs. 80.00 Million for cash credit Nash Industries Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL A- 35.2 Assigned Fac Nash Industries Rupee TL CRISIL A- 131.4 Enhanced from Rs.103.60 Million Rallis India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Rallis India Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 1300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based facilities Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A-# 1997.4 Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd WC Demand CRISIL A-# 1425.0 Silver Oak Shopsand Office Cooperative TL CRISIL B- 120.8 Assigned Housing Society Ltd Spac Tapioca Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Enhanced from Rs.110 Million Spac Tapioca Products India Ltd LT Loans # CRISIL BB+ 624 Enhanced from Rs.33.4 Million # Rs.292 Million yet to be availed Spac Tapioca Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BB+ 126.8 Reaffirmed Fac Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)