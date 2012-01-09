Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arise India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Bills Discounting^ CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed ^ Export Packing Credit and Bills discounting facilities are fully interchangeable Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^ Export Packing Credit and Bills discounting facilities are fully interchangeable Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit Bhagat Aromatics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltds LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltds BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Jain Coal Services LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Assigned Krs Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned L P S Bossard Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 57.5 Reaffirmed L P S Bossard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 17.5 Reaffirmed L P S Bossard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 72.5 Reaffirmed Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Reaffirmed Metro Cashand Carry India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed N K B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Enhanced from Rs.40.0 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Radium Creation Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Radium Creation Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Radium Creation Stand-by Line of CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Radium Creation Proposed ST Bk loan CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A3+ Ratilal Bhagwandas Construction Co Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Ltd Ratilal Bhagwandas Construction Co Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Ltd S S E Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 195 Assigned Fac S S E Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 205 Reduced from Rs.330 Mln Reaffirmed Saint Gobain Glass India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 240 Reaffirmed Saint Gobain Glass India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sharad Constructions Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd Overdraft* CRISIL A3 355 Enhanced from Rs.100 Mln * Sublimits of Letter of Credit Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2495 Enhanced from Rs.1435 Mln Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk loan CRISIL A3 30 Reduced Fac from Rs.65 Mln LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akula Boards Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned Akula Boards Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Akula Boards Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Almondz Finanz Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB-# 500 Almondz Finanz Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB-# 100 Arise India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Ashapura Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Ashapura Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Au Financiers Assignment of Acquirer Payouts CRISIL 7499 Assigned Receivables December 2011 - I Principal AAA(SO) Au Financiers Assignment of Acquirer Payouts CRISIL 9986 Assigned Receivables November 2011 - III Principal AA(SO) Au Financiers Assignment of Acquirer Payouts CRISIL 2416 Assigned Receivables October 2011 - II Principal AAA(SO) Bhagat Aromatics Ltd CC Limit CRISIL C 17.5 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL C 8.6 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 8.9 Reaffirmed Fac Clay Craft India Pvt Ltds CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltds Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed D Link India Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 100 Assigned Jain Coal Services CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Jain Coal Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Fac Krs Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 76.1 Assigned Krs Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned L P S Bossard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 331.5 Reaffirmed Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 201.5 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Letter of Credit amounting to Rs.47.5 Mln. Metro Cashand Carry India Pvt Ltd WC Loans CRISIL A 927 Reaffirmed Metro Cashand Carry India Pvt Ltd LT Loans CRISIL A 4374 Reaffirmed Metro Cashand Carry India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 2139 Reaffirmed Fac N K B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380 Enhanced from Rs.160.0 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- N K B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 21 Reduced from Rs.30 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- N K B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 39 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Neuland Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL D 1005 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 997.2 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL D 585 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 12.8 Reaffirmed Raja Industries CC CRISIL B 450 Suspended S S E Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB/ 20 Assigned Stable S S E Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB/ 80 Assigned Fac Stable Saint Gobain Glass India Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA 1760 Enhanced Loan* from Rs.1756.9 Mln Reaffirmed *interchangeable with bills discounting Saint Gobain Glass India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1250 Assigned Sharad Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Fac Sharad Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reduced from Rs.150 Mln -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.