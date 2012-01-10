Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed D T L Ancillaries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended D T L Ancillaries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended K S M Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 37.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 K S M Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Lakshmi Energyand Food Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Noble Resourcesand Trading India Pvt LtdLOC # CRISIL A1 600 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Negative Implications # Interchangeable with bills acceptances, pre-export advances, bank guarantee, and post import financing Palsana Enviro Protection Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Partap Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Enhanced from Rs.9.7 mln Reaffirmed Premier Seafoods Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 78 Assigned Premier Seafoods Exim Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Signet Industries Ltd LOC*** CRISIL A3 550 Suspended ***Includes sub-limit of Rs.50.00 million of bank guarantee with full inter-changeability T C P Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 722 Enhanced from Rs.572 Mln* Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ * Includes sub-limit of Rs.30 Million for Bank Guarantee T C P Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Tata Autocomp G Y Batteries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Enhanced from Rs.140 Mln* * interchangeable with bank guarantee Tata Sons Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook India Ltd ST Loan^ CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Thomas Cook India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 964.7 Reaffirmed Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.3 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 132 Suspended Acer Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Aqua Plumbing Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 59.7 Suspended C H L Cardiac Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended The above facility is with State Bank of Indore Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed D T L Ancillaries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended D T L Ancillaries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended *Includes a standby line of credit of Rs.5.00 million Gem Multicolor Printand Pack India Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.2 Assigned Gem Multicolor Printand Pack India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 25 Assigned Credit * * Adhoc limit Gem Multicolor Printand Pack India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Gem Multicolor Printand Pack India Ltd CC CRISIL D 43 Assigned Gem Multicolor Printand Pack India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4 Assigned Fac K S M Spinning Mills Ltd CC * CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *Includes Sublimit of Rs.50.0 Million Export Packing Credit K S M Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 220.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Lakshay Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Lakshay Ornaments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Credit Lakshmi Energyand Food Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 4000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lakshmi Energyand Food Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1139.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lakshmi Energyand Food Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10.7 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Micro Instruments Co CC CRISIL BB+ 68 Reaffirmed Noble Resourcesand Trading India Pvt WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 4550 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Negative Implications * Interchangeable with payment undertaking, letter of credit, and financial guarantees Interchangeable with working capital revolver, export finance credit, bills discounted, letters of credit, performance/financial guarantees, banker's acceptance credit, and buyer's credit. Interchangeable with export facility for purchase, pre-shipment loans against export, import documentary credit, import deferred payment credits, and guarantees Noble Resourcesand Trading India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 1350 Fac Continues to be on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Noble Resourcesand Trading India Pvt Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A 1000 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Negative Implications ^ Interchangeable with short term prime lending rate loans, export packing credit, FCNR (B) loan, letter of credit, guarantees, buyer's credit. Palsana Enviro Protection Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned Fac Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 105.8 Assigned Fac Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Enhanced from Rs.50.0 mln Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 111.7 Enhanced from Rs.6.8 mln Partap Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 281.4 Reduced from Rs.310.5 mln Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Partap Spintex Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Partap Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 132.5 Enhanced from Rs.110.0 mln Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Partap Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1.3 Assigned Fac Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL AAA 578.1 Principal (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Second-Loss Fac CRISIL BBB 213.7 (SO) Signet Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.00 million for packing credit with full inter-changeability Signet Industries Ltd TL** CRISIL BBB- 62 Suspended ** Includes a proposed limit of Rs.25.00 million T C P Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 553.2 Enhanced from Rs.361.70 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL A- T C P Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 412.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A- T C P Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 692.6 Enhanced Fac from Rs.59.90 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL A- Tata Autocomp G Y Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 202.6 Assigned Tata Autocomp G Y Batteries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 47.4 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp G Y Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Enhanced from Rs.150.0 Mln Tata Sons Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 5400 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 111500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1870 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with overdraft; interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.1150 million ^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Thomas Cook India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 315.3 Reaffirmed Fac Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2.7 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)