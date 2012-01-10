Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acer Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended
Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
D T L Ancillaries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
D T L Ancillaries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
K S M Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 37.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
K S M Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Lakshmi Energyand Food Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Noble Resourcesand Trading India Pvt LtdLOC # CRISIL A1 600
Continues to be on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
# Interchangeable with bills acceptances, pre-export advances, bank guarantee, and post import
financing
Palsana Enviro Protection Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Partap Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Enhanced
from Rs.9.7
mln
Reaffirmed
Premier Seafoods Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 78 Assigned
Premier Seafoods Exim Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Signet Industries Ltd LOC*** CRISIL A3 550 Suspended
***Includes sub-limit of Rs.50.00 million of bank guarantee with full inter-changeability
T C P Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 722 Enhanced
from
Rs.572 Mln*
Downgraded from CRISIL A2+
* Includes sub-limit of Rs.30 Million for Bank Guarantee
T C P Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Tata Autocomp G Y Batteries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Enhanced
from
Rs.140 Mln*
* interchangeable with bank guarantee
Tata Sons Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed
Thomas Cook India Ltd ST Loan^ CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Thomas Cook India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Thomas Cook India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 964.7 Reaffirmed
Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.3 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Tata Sons Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acer Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 132 Suspended
Acer Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Aqua Plumbing Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 59.7 Suspended
C H L Cardiac Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended
The above facility is with State Bank of Indore
Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed
D T L Ancillaries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended
D T L Ancillaries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended
*Includes a standby line of credit of Rs.5.00 million
Gem Multicolor Printand Pack India Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.2 Assigned
Gem Multicolor Printand Pack India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 25 Assigned
Credit *
* Adhoc limit
Gem Multicolor Printand Pack India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned
Gem Multicolor Printand Pack India Ltd CC CRISIL D 43 Assigned
Gem Multicolor Printand Pack India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4 Assigned
Fac
K S M Spinning Mills Ltd CC * CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
*Includes Sublimit of Rs.50.0 Million Export Packing Credit
K S M Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 220.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Lakshay Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Lakshay Ornaments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Credit
Lakshmi Energyand Food Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 4000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Lakshmi Energyand Food Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1139.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Lakshmi Energyand Food Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10.7 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Micro Instruments Co CC CRISIL BB+ 68 Reaffirmed
Noble Resourcesand Trading India Pvt WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 4550
Continues to be on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
* Interchangeable with payment undertaking, letter of credit, and financial guarantees
Interchangeable with working capital revolver, export finance credit, bills discounted, letters
of credit, performance/financial guarantees, banker's acceptance credit, and buyer's credit.
Interchangeable with export facility for purchase, pre-shipment loans against export, import
documentary credit, import deferred payment credits, and guarantees
Noble Resourcesand Trading India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 1350
Fac
Continues to be on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Noble Resourcesand Trading India Pvt Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A 1000
Continues to be on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
^ Interchangeable with short term prime lending rate loans, export packing credit, FCNR (B)
loan, letter of credit, guarantees, buyer's credit.
Palsana Enviro Protection Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned
Fac
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 105.8 Assigned
Fac
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Enhanced
from
Rs.50.0 mln
Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 111.7 Enhanced
from Rs.6.8
mln
Partap Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 281.4 Reduced
from
Rs.310.5 mln
Upgraded from CRISIL BB-
Partap Spintex Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Partap Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 132.5 Enhanced
from
Rs.110.0 mln
Upgraded from CRISIL BB-
Partap Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1.3 Assigned
Fac
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL AAA 578.1
Principal (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Second-Loss Fac CRISIL BBB 213.7
(SO)
Signet Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended
* Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.00 million for packing credit with full inter-changeability
Signet Industries Ltd TL** CRISIL BBB- 62 Suspended
** Includes a proposed limit of Rs.25.00 million
T C P Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 553.2 Enhanced
from
Rs.361.70 Mln
Downgraded from CRISIL A-
T C P Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 412.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
T C P Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 692.6 Enhanced
Fac from
Rs.59.90 Mln
Downgraded from CRISIL A-
Tata Autocomp G Y Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 202.6 Assigned
Tata Autocomp G Y Batteries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 47.4 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp G Y Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Enhanced
from
Rs.150.0 Mln
Tata Sons Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 5400 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 111500 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
Thomas Cook India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1870 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with overdraft; interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent
of Rs.1150 million ^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Thomas Cook India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 315.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2.7 Assigned
Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
