Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S P Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 35 Assigned B M Gupta Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 83.5 Suspended Farida Classic Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 261 Reaffirmed Limit Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltds ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltds BG CRISIL A4 110 Enhanced from Rs.28.5 Mln Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac Sangal Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sangal Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 790 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.255 million Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.160 million Swan Silk P Ltds Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3 Swan Silk P Ltds Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Swan Silk P Ltds LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 T M Tyres Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Enhanced from Rs.100 Mln Texcel International Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 50 Assigned * Sublimit Bank Guarantee Rs.30.00 Million Tuff Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 60 Assigned * Two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Tuff Tubes Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4 10 Assigned * Two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank of FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S P Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.6 Assigned A S P Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B+ 111.6 Assigned * Includes Bill Discounting of Rs.25.0 million A S P Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5.8 Assigned Fac Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries CC Limit* CRISIL BBB 1409.1 Enhanced from Rs.1000 Mln *Including a proposed limit of Rs.259.1 Million Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries TL CRISIL BBB 40.9 Reduced from Rs.90 Mln Reaffirmed Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 76.9 Reaffirmed Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltds CC CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltds LOC and BG* CRISIL AAA 12500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit, packing credit, and buyers' credit Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltds LT Loan CRISIL B 25.1 Reaffirmed Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltds CC CRISIL B 123 Reaffirmed Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltds Standby Line of CRISIL B 3.4 Reaffirmed Credit Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Suspended Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.2 Suspended Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 19.9 Suspended Fac Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Fac S L Oberai Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 18 Suspended S L Oberai Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 77 Suspended Sangal Papers Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB- 71 Suspended Sangal Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 78.6 Suspended Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned India Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 9050 Reduced India from Rs.10 Bln Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds CRISIL AAA 45000 Reaffirmed India Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 2458.9 Assigned Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 1303.9 Assigned Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 598.7 Assigned Fac Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 710 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan to the extent of Rs.590 million; fully interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Swan Silk P Ltds Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 119.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- T M Tyres Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 165 Enhanced from Rs.125 mln *Includes interchangeable Export packing credit/Packing Credit in Foreign currency limit of Rs.75 million T M Tyres Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 91.1 Enhanced from Rs.21.10 Mln Texcel International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 70 Assigned Texcel International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 110 Assigned Texcel International Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL C 20 Assigned # Fully interchangeable with letter of credit. Tuff Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 77 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.