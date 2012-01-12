Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Discounting * * Includes sub-limit of Direct Bills of Rs 60.00 Million, sublimit of Packing Credit of Rs 44.00 Million, Gold Loan of Rs 14.00 Million. Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 24.9 Assigned Fac Cura Healthcare Pv Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Daujiand Co Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Credit Daujiand Co Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Daujiand Co Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 47.4 Assigned Fac Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Tradingand Holdings Ltds ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 374.4 Enhanced from Rs.40.0 Million Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2+' #Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 970 Enhanced from Rs.20 Million Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2+' Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 1105.6 Assigned Paramount Wiresand Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Paramount Wiresand Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Suspended Paramount Wiresand Cables Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Fac Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+' Savair Energy Ltds LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Savair Energy Ltds BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sakhar Karkhana Ltds Sigma Construction BG* CRISIL A4+ 200 *Includes sub-limit for inland Letter of Credit/foreign letter of credit of Rs.10 million Sujan Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Synthetic Moulders Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable Synthetic Moulders Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable Topack Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Topack Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Topack Fittings Ltd LOC and BG* CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with each other LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cura Healthcare Pv Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Cura Healthcare Pv Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Deki Electronics Ltd CC Limit^ CRISIL BBB 62.5 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.12.5 million and bank guarantee of Rs.3.0 million Deki Electronics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 57.5 Reaffirmed Dhingra Jardine Infrastructure Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 420 Assigned E C L Finance Ltds NCD CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed E C L Finance Ltds Principal-Protected CRISIL PP 850 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked -MLD AA-r Debentures E C L Finance Ltds Principal-Protected CRISIL PP 150 Reaffirmed Commoptionally -MLD AA-r convertible debentureity -Linked Debentures E C L Finance Ltds Principal-Protected CRISIL PP Equity-Linked -MLD AA-r 1500 Reaffirmed Debentures E C L Finance Ltds Principal-Protected CRISIL PP Commoptionally -MLD AA-r 200 Reaffirmed convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures E C L Finance Ltds Principal-Protected CRISIL PP Equity-Linked -MLD AA-r 300 Reaffirmed Debentures E C L Finance Ltds Principal-Protected CRISIL PP Equity-Linked -MLD AA-r 250 Reaffirmed Debentures E C L Finance Ltds NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed E C L Finance Ltds NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed E C L Finance Ltds ST Debt Prog CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 50 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Indian Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Interlink Insuranceand Reinsurance LT Bk Fac* CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Brokers Pvt Ltd * can be partially converted to a foreign currency loan Interlink Insuranceand Reinsurance Proposed LT Bk Fac* CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Brokers Pvt Ltd * can be partially converted to a foreign currency loan Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 550 Enhanced from Rs.120.0 Million *Cash credit of Rs.200 million as a sub-limit of standby letter of credit Paramount Wiresand Cables Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended *includes a proposed limit of Rs.10 million Punjab National Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed Rajgad Dynpeeth TL CRISIL BB 222.5 Assigned Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd CC Fac CRISIL B+ 420 Enhanced from Rs.170.00 Million Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1071 Enhanced from Rs.9.70 Million Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB' Rock Regency Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 136 Downgraded from CRISIL B Savair Energy Ltds LT Loan CRISIL BB 26 Suspended Savair Energy Ltds CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Savair Energy Ltds Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 259 Suspended Fac Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari TL CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded Sakhar Karkhana Ltds from CRISIL BB+ Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari CC * CRISIL BB 1200 Downgraded Sakhar Karkhana Ltds from CRISIL BB+ * Includes Packing Credit Sub Limit of Rs 500 Million Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari CC CRISIL BB 1100 Downgraded Sakhar Karkhana Ltds from CRISIL BB+ Sigma Construction CC Limit CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Sigma Construction Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Fac Simbhaoli Sugar Ltd TL CRISIL D 3150.9 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugar Ltd CC CRISIL D 3337.5 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugar Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 535.3 Reaffirmed Fac Simbhaoli Sugar Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 912.5 Reaffirmed Sujan Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Sujan Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Credit Synthetic Moulders Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Fac Synthetic Moulders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Topack Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Topack Fittings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 147.3 Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 24.3 Suspended Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20.7 Suspended Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.