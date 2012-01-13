Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Commercial Engineers and Body Builders Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 230 Suspended
Co Ltd
Commercial Engineers and Body Builders LOC CRISIL A3+ 190 Suspended
Co Ltd
Commercial Engineers and Body Builders BG CRISIL A3+ 2.4 Suspended
Co Ltd
Commercial Engineers and Body Builders LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended
Co Ltd
D K Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 410 Reaffirmed
Gremont Projectsand Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
I I F L Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Including
CP
Assigned
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 300 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Ihsedu Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Ihsedu Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Ihsedu Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded
Fac from
CRISIL A4+
India Infoline Commodities Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned
India Infoline Marketing Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Including
CP
Assigned
Industrial Solvents and Chemicals LOC CRISIL A2 400 Enhanced
Pvt Ltd from
Rs.245 Mln
Industrial Solvents and Chemicals BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 1700 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 277.2 Upgraded
Credit from
CRISIL A3
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 84.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Laxmi Agni Componentsand Forgings Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Ltd
Laxmi Agni Componentsand Forgings Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Ltd
Leader Valves Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 22 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable
Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Smriti Products P Ltd LOC / BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Soham Fashions LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashutosh Automobiles TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Ashutosh Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 66 Assigned
Ashutosh Automobiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned
Fac
Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India CC CRISIL D 26.5 Assigned
Ltd
Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India LT Loan CRISIL D 170.6 Assigned
Ltd
Commercial Engineersand Body Builders CC CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended
Co Ltd
D K Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Gremont Projectsand Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Credit
Gremont Projectsand Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned
Gremont Projectsand Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Fac
Hi Tech Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Hi Tech Board Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
I I F L Realty Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 105 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Ihsedu Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 356.6 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Ihsedu Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 123.4 Upgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BB
Industrial Solvents and Chemicals Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 27 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Industrial Solvents and Chemicals Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 28.8 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Fac
Industrial Solvents and Chemicals CC* CRISIL BBB+ 550 Enhanced
Pvt Ltd from Rs.300
Mln
*Includes packing credit limit/bills negotiated up to a maximum limit
of Rs.350 Mln and Rs.100 Mln
Industrial Solvents and Chemicals LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 310.4 Enhanced
Pvt Ltd from
Rs.259.6 Mln
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed
Rating
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 38.3 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
K L G Systel Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed
K L G Systel Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 700 Reaffirmed
K L G Systel Ltd BG* CRISIL D 850 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit
K L G Systel Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Kartik Paper Products CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Credit
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 220 Assigned
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Assigned
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Laxmi Agni Componentsand Forgings Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 37.3 Assigned
Ltd
Laxmi Agni Componentsand Forgings Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Ltd
Laxmi Agni Componentsand Forgings Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 395.1 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Leader Valves Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 114.4 Reaffirmed
N Mahalingamand Company TL CRISIL BB+ 11.5 Reaffirmed
N Mahalingamand Company CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
N Mahalingamand Company WC TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 76 Assigned
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4 Assigned
Fac
Pioneer Steels CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Pioneer Steels Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 99.9 Suspended
Fac
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 112.5 Assigned
Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Smriti Products P Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Smriti Products P Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB 124.2 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Smriti Products P Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded
Credit from
CRISIL BB-
Smt Anguri Devi Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned
Soham Fashions CC * CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
* Includes sub limit of Rs.10 Mln for Bill Discounting
Synpack Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
