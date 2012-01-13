Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Commercial Engineers and Body Builders Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 230 Suspended Co Ltd Commercial Engineers and Body Builders LOC CRISIL A3+ 190 Suspended Co Ltd Commercial Engineers and Body Builders BG CRISIL A3+ 2.4 Suspended Co Ltd Commercial Engineers and Body Builders LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Co Ltd D K Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 410 Reaffirmed Gremont Projectsand Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned I I F L Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Including CP Assigned Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Ihsedu Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ihsedu Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ihsedu Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL A4+ India Infoline Commodities Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned India Infoline Marketing Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Including CP Assigned Industrial Solvents and Chemicals LOC CRISIL A2 400 Enhanced Pvt Ltd from Rs.245 Mln Industrial Solvents and Chemicals BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 1700 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 277.2 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Jayant Agro Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 84.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Laxmi Agni Componentsand Forgings Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Ltd Laxmi Agni Componentsand Forgings Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Ltd Leader Valves Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 22 Assigned *Fully interchangeable Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned *Fully interchangeable Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Smriti Products P Ltd LOC / BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Soham Fashions LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashutosh Automobiles TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Ashutosh Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 66 Assigned Ashutosh Automobiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Fac Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India CC CRISIL D 26.5 Assigned Ltd Auro Mira Bio Energy Pudukottai India LT Loan CRISIL D 170.6 Assigned Ltd Commercial Engineersand Body Builders CC CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Co Ltd D K Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Gremont Projectsand Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Credit Gremont Projectsand Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Gremont Projectsand Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Hi Tech Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Hi Tech Board Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned I I F L Realty Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ihsedu Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 356.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ihsedu Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 123.4 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Industrial Solvents and Chemicals Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 27 Assigned Pvt Ltd Industrial Solvents and Chemicals Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 28.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Industrial Solvents and Chemicals CC* CRISIL BBB+ 550 Enhanced Pvt Ltd from Rs.300 Mln *Includes packing credit limit/bills negotiated up to a maximum limit of Rs.350 Mln and Rs.100 Mln Industrial Solvents and Chemicals LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 310.4 Enhanced Pvt Ltd from Rs.259.6 Mln Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Rating Jayant Agro Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 38.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- K L G Systel Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed K L G Systel Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 700 Reaffirmed K L G Systel Ltd BG* CRISIL D 850 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit K L G Systel Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Kartik Paper Products CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Assigned Credit Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 220 Assigned Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Assigned Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Laxmi Agni Componentsand Forgings Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 37.3 Assigned Ltd Laxmi Agni Componentsand Forgings Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Ltd Laxmi Agni Componentsand Forgings Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 395.1 Assigned Ltd Fac Leader Valves Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 114.4 Reaffirmed N Mahalingamand Company TL CRISIL BB+ 11.5 Reaffirmed N Mahalingamand Company CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed N Mahalingamand Company WC TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 76 Assigned P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Fac Pioneer Steels CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Pioneer Steels Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 99.9 Suspended Fac Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 112.5 Assigned Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Smriti Products P Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Smriti Products P Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB 124.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Smriti Products P Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Smt Anguri Devi Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned Soham Fashions CC * CRISIL B- 50 Assigned * Includes sub limit of Rs.10 Mln for Bill Discounting Synpack Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)