Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 1960 Enhanced from Rs.1390 Million Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 94.7 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 million for letter of credit which is fully interchangeable with packing credit Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 108 Reaffirmed Discounting Binjusaria Metal Box Company LOC CRISIL A4 180 Assigned Binjusaria Spongeand Power Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Binjusaria Spongeand Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Durga Charitable Society BG CRISIL A2 92.5 Reaffirmed Essel Ahmedabad Godhra Toll Roads Ltd BG CRISIL A3 506 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned credit Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A4+ 270 Enhanced from Rs.100.0 Million #Fully Interchangeable with foreign currency bill discounting/foreign currency bill purchase Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 180 Enhanced Discounting* from Rs.130.0 Million *Fully Interchangeable with packing credit/foreign currency bill discounting/foreign currency bill purchase Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 60 Enhanced from Rs.20.0 Million **Includes foreign letter of credit of Rs.50.0 million and inland letter of credit of Rs.10.0 million Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Enhanced from Rs.20.0 Million Indian Explosives Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Indian Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed K S E Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Service K S E Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 165 Enhanced from Rs.125 Million ^Includes sublimit for buyer's credit of Rs.215 Million and for bank guarantee of Rs.20 Million Kumar Organic Products Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2' *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee limit Nexus Electro Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Ramprasad Tubesand Bars Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Swati Mentholand Allied Chemicals Ltds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Swati Mentholand Allied Chemicals Ltds Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Swati Mentholand Allied Chemicals Ltds SME Gold Card CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Swati Mentholand Allied Chemicals Ltds BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Swati Mentholand Allied Chemicals Ltds LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Tayal Sons Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed *Backed by letter of credit. Terai Tea Co Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Terai Tea Co Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Universal Leather Agency Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Universal Leather Agency LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Universal Leather Agency BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Assigned Universal Leather Agency Packing Credit CRISIL A4 37.8 Assigned Virgo Industries LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Virgo Industries Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Fac Visual Technologies Pvt Ltds LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Enhanced from Rs.10 Million Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Visual Technologies Pvt Ltds BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Enhanced from Rs.70 Million Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3' LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB 62 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.6 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9.3 Reaffirmed Credit Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 102.2 Reaffirmed Stable Alliance One Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 67.8 Enhanced Fac Stable from Rs.20 Million Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Metal Box Company CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Binjusaria Metal Box Company Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Credit Binjusaria Spongeand Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Binjusaria Spongeand Power Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Citibank Series A1 PTCs CRISIL 296.2 Withdrawn AAA(SO) Citibank Series A2 PTCs CRISIL 201.9 Withdrawn AAA(SO) Durga Charitable Society TL^ CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed ^Includes proposed facility of Rs.70 million Durga Charitable Society Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Essel Ahmedabad Godhra Toll Roads Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 7998.3 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB- 113 Reduced from Rs.217.0 Million Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 87 Enhanced Fac from Rs.23.0 Million I C I C I Bank Ltd Indian Retail ABS Liquidity Fac 'CRISIL AAA 128.6 Reaffirmed Trust Series 94 (IRABS 94) (SO) I C I C I Bank Ltd Indian Retail ABS Series A4 PTCs 'CRISIL AAA 371.7 Reaffirmed Trust Series 94 (IRABS 94) (SO) I C I C I Bank Ltd Indian Retail ABS Second loss Fac 'CRISIL AAA 105 Trust Series 94 (IRABS 94) (SO) [Upgraded from 'CRISIL AA (SO)] I C I C I Bank Ltd INVEST 1108 Liquidity Fac 'CRISIL AAA 1382.9 Reaffirmed (SO) I C I C I Bank Ltd INVEST 1108 Series A7 PTCs 'CRISIL AAA 744.5 Reaffirmed (SO) I C I C I Bank Ltd INVEST 1108 Second loss Fac 'CRISIL AAA 1129 (SO) [Upgraded from 'CRISIL A (SO) ] I C I C I Bank Ltd INVEST 1508 Liquidity Fac 'CRISIL AAA 3671.9 Reaffirmed (SO) I C I C I Bank Ltd INVEST 1508 Series A5 PTCs 'CRISIL AAA 2197.9 Reaffirmed (SO) I C I C I Bank Ltd INVEST 1508 Second loss Fac 'CRISIL AAA 4184.4 Reaffirmed (SO) [Upgraded from 'CRISILA A (SO)] Indian Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed K S E Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit Kumar Organic Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 211.1 Assigned Fac Kumar Organic Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 30 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' Kumar Organic Products Ltd CC Limit CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' Nexus Electro Steel Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 47 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 138 Reaffirmed Fac Precision Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Fac Ramprasad Tubesand Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ramprasad Tubesand Bars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.3 Reaffirmed Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15.2 Reaffirmed Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Sai Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Sri Lalita Cement Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 2280 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B' Supreme Coated Board Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Enhanced from Rs.130 Million Upgraded from CRISIL BB Supreme Coated Board Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 120.4 Enhanced from Rs.114.50 Million Upgraded from CRISIL BB Swati Mentholand Allied Chemicals Ltds CC Fac CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Swati Mentholand Allied Chemicals Ltds Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 59.6 Reaffirmed Swati Mentholand Allied Chemicals Ltds Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Tayal Sons Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Fac Tayal Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Enhanced from Rs.100.0 Million Terai Tea Co Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 176.6 Reaffirmed Universal Leather Agency TL CRISIL B 9.3 Assigned Universal Leather Agency Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1 Assigned Fac Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 26.5 Assigned Fac Virgo Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Virgo Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Fac Visual Technologies Pvt Ltds CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Visual Technologies Pvt Ltds LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reduced from Rs.55.5 Million Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Writer Lifestyle Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 960 Assigned Writer Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 340 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)