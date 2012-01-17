Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4+' Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4+' D S P Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd ST Debenture CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Programme D S P Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed D S P Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed A1+(SO) Devi Fisheries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed Devi Fisheries Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Devika Fibers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Assigned Falcon Electro Tek Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Falcon Electro Tek Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Goeland Associates BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Horizon Polymers BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Horizon Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Karpara Project Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk loan CRISIL A3 1.4 Assigned Fac Karpara Project Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 750 Enhanced from Rs.500 Million Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10200 Reaffirmed Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 180 Assigned Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 5 Assigned *100% interchange ability between Bank Guarantee & Letter of Credit Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 20 Assigned *100% interchange ability between Bank Guarantee & Letter of Credit UHDE India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3950 Enhanced from Rs.2200 Million V F Arvind Brands Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 218 Reaffirmed A1+(SO) Varun Beverages Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed * Letter of credit for three years for capex Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Environmental Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Amrit Environmental Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+' Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.1 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+' Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.4 Upgraded Fac from 'CRISIL BB+' D S P Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd Equity-Linked CRISIL 610 Withdrawn Debentures PP-MLD AA+r(SO) Devika Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Assigned Devika Fibers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 76.2 Assigned Devika Fibers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 63.8 Assigned Fac Falcon Electro Tek Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Falcon Electro Tek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37 Assigned Falcon Electro Tek Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 38 Assigned Fac Goeland Associates CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Hastalloy India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Hastalloy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Fac Hemraj Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 51 Assigned Hemraj Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Hemraj Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Fac Horizon Polymers TL CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned Horizon Polymers CC * CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned * Includes letter of undertaking/buyer's credit limit of Rs.35 million Horizon Polymers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Fac Karpara Project Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Enhanced from Rs.132.5 Million Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Karpara Project Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 128.2 Enhanced from Rs.67.50 Million Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A+ 5273 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with long-term/short-term facilities Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 920 Reaffirmed Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 977 Reaffirmed Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Sanman Constructions CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned Sanman Constructions BG CRISIL D 11 Assigned Sanman Constructions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4 Assigned Fac Shubban Properties Vision City TL CRISIL B 115.3 Assigned Shubban Properties Vision City Proposed TL CRISIL B 4.7 Assigned Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Tirupati Warehouse Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Uhde India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed V F Arvind Brands Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL 1022 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) V F Arvind Brands Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL 500 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 4348.5 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 2185 Reaffirmed Xplore Tech Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)