Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Pipeline Contracts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+' Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd Clean Bill CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Discounting Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1600 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3000 Enhanced from Rs.1300.0 Million Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Masscorp Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal' Megha Technical And Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 77.9 Enhanced from Rs.60 Million Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 15 Assigned Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 570 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.90 Million of bank guarantee limit which is fully interchangeable into cash credit. However, the interchangeable portion of Cash Credit is available only for the issue of Special Term Deposit Receipt to the Government of Orissa in lieu of Bank Guarantee T T K Prestige Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned T T K Prestige Ltd LOC and BG Limits CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed T T K Prestige Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned Vallabh Fabriks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 600 Assigned Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Assigned Veer Steel Processors LOC CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Small Industries Development Bank of FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Pipeline Contracts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7.7 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+' Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.8 Assigned Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 44.2 Assigned Fac Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Crescent Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Divine Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3445 Assigned Divine Infracon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 285 Assigned Fac Gawar Construction Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 650 Enhanced from Rs.320.0 Million Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Enhanced Fac from Rs.500.0 Million Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Gemini Studiosand Innovations Pvt Ltds CC CRISIL BB- 54 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB' Gemini Studiosand Innovations Pvt Ltds TL CRISIL BB- 193.6 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB' Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30.6 Assigned Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL B+ 90.1 Assigned ^includes sub limit of letter of credit / line of credit Rs.50 Million Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 8.3 Assigned Fac Madurai Ayira Vaisya Manjaputhur LT Loan CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Mahajana Sabai Madurai Ayira Vaisya Manjaputhur Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Mahajana Sabai Masscorp Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal' Megha Technical And Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 177.3 Enhanced from Rs.140 Million Reaffirmed Megha Technical And Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd TL CRISIL A 350 Enhanced from Rs.80 Million Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A 1362.8 Reduced from Rs.1470 Million Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd CC CRISIL A 80 Assigned Pavai Varam Educational Trust TL CRISIL BBB 1870 Assigned Pavai Varam Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Purvanchal Construction Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Renuka Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Renuka Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Fac S V S Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B+ 1300 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs.500 million for bank guarantee/ letter of credit Sachinam Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned Sachinam Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Fac Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram Rupee TL CRISIL B 101.5 Assigned Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned India Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 530 Enhanced from Rs.380 Million Reaffirmed Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Assigned Fac T T K Prestige Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA-/ 700 Assigned Stable T T K Prestige Ltd CC Limits CRISIL AA-/ 600 Enhanced Stable from Rs.400 Million Vallabh Fabriks Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Vallabh Fabriks Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Vallabh Fabriks Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Assigned Fac Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned Fac Veer Steel Processors CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB-' Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB-' Walson Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Walson and Co CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 