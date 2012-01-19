Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Celon Laboratories Ltd LOC / BG CRISIL A3 25 Reduced from Rs.35 Mln Reaffirmed Gayatri Sea Foods and Feeds BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Modern India LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1303 Reaffirmed National Bankfor Agricultureand Rural CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Developments National Bankfor Agricultureand Rural One-Year CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Developments Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Enhanced from Rs.160.0 Mln Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 5023 Assigned *Includes Rs.850.00-Mln letter of credit and Rs.100.00-Mln buyers credit as sub-limit of bank guarantee and is inclusive of SGD31.00 Mln Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Santhosh Textile Process LOC CRISIL A2 21.6 Suspended Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed T T K Healthcare T P A Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Udupi Power Corporation Ltd BG/LOC CRISIL D 7500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bankfor Agricultureand Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Developments LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Fac Celon Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Enhanced from Rs.90.0 Mln Celon Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reduced from Rs.44.1 Mln Reaffirmed Celon Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Assigned Fac Chandra Coals CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Garuda Vahan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Gaurang Alloysand Iron Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned Gaurang Alloysand Iron Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Gayatri Sea Foods and Feeds LOC * CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned *Interchangeable with Cash Credit of Rs. 100.00 Mln. Guru G Tex Print Pvt Ltd CC Fac CRISIL B+ 199.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- I C I C I Prudential Asset Management ICICI Prudential CRISIL Reaffirmed Company Ltd Money Market Fund AAAmfs Formerly ICICI Prudential Sweep Plan Kalinga Jute Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Kalinga Jute Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23.2 Reaffirmed Kalinga Jute Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 31.6 Reaffirmed Fac Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Modern India TL CRISIL BBB+ 597.3 Reaffirmed Modern India CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Modern India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 119.7 Reaffirmed Fac National Bankfor Agricultureand Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Developments National Bankfor Agricultureand Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 520000 Reaffirmed Developments Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Enhanced from Rs.110.0 Mln Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Assigned Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 400 Assigned Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL A 1427.9 Assigned Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Assigned Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 36.9 Reaffirmed Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 25.6 Reaffirmed Fac Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd CC Limits CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sai Hari Krupa Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Santhosh Textile Process LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 43.2 Suspended Santhosh Textile Process CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 135 Assigned Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 457.5 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Sowbhagyalakshmi Rawand Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Sowbhagyalakshmi Rawand Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23.4 Assigned Sowbhagyalakshmi Rawand Boiled Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 36.6 Assigned Fac Sri Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 92.7 Assigned Sri Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 17.3 Assigned Fac Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills Ltd CC Limit * CRISIL D 138.8 Reaffirmed * Includes proposed cash credit limit of Rs.18.8 Mln Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 136.2 Reaffirmed Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Assigned Industries Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Industries T T K Healthcare T P A Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Tirupati Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Tirupati Food Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Udupi Power Corporation Ltd LT Loans CRISIL D 34739.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Umesh Real Estates L LP Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.