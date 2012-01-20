Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Chouhan Jewellers and Company Exporter BG*# CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Importer #Includes sub limit of Rs.60.0 Million for bill discounting and packing credit. *Including a proposed limit of Rs. 80.0 Million Core Chemicals Mumbai Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Core Chemicals Mumbai Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Dinesh Soapsand Detergents LOC CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed E M T Megatherm Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed No Notes E M T Megatherm Pvt Ltd BG & CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Economy Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 40 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Buyer's Credit of Rs. 25.00 Million Economy Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.6 Assigned Gaysonand Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 407.5 Reaffirmed Gaysonand Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 233.4 Reaffirmed Gaysonand Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Heavy Metal Pipe Centre BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Heavy Metal Pipe Centre LOC* CRISIL A4 60 Assigned *Interchangeable with Buyers' credit Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 38.5 Assigned Discounting Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4' Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4' Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded Purchase-Discounting from Fac 'CRISIL A4' Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed ^ Includes a sublimit of Rs.20.0 Million of Inland Letter of credit/Foreign letter of Credit Munish Forge Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC^^ CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed ^^Fully interchangeable with Inland Letter of Credit Munish International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Munish International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 730 Assigned Powerica Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2050 Assigned R S Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 95 Enhanced from Rs.45.0 Million R S Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 65 Enhanced from Rs.30.0 Million Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee. Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Sree Santhosh Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Sree Santhosh Garments Foreign Discounting CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Sree Santhosh Garments BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Stone Wonders India Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Stone Wonders India Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Stone Wonders India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Stone Wonders India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Stone Wonders India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Fac Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Vita Granito Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 41 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Line of Credit* CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned *Interchangeable up to Rs.70.0 million for cash credit * Interchangeable up to Rs.40.0 million for foreign bill purchase. * Interchangeable up to Rs.12.5 million for packing credit. * Interchangeable up to Rs.25.0 million for letter of credit (inland/foreign) C R Retail Malls India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Assigned Core Chemicals Mumbai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Dinesh Soapsand Detergents CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Divine Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3730 Assigned E M T Megatherm Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed * Enhanced from Rs. 90.0 Million: ^ Enhanced from Rs. 20.0 Million: & Enhanced from Rs. 50.0 Million E M T Megatherm Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Economy Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 16.4 Assigned Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 160 Assigned Fac Heavy Metal Pipe Centre CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Hooghly Alloyand Steels Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Assigned Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 52.5 Assigned Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 55 Assigned Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 90 Assigned Discounting Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B+' Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 6.5 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B+' Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B+' *Interchangeable with cash credit Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 170 Assigned Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reduced from Rs.31.00 Million Reaffirmed Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Enhanced from Rs.100.00 Million* *Includes sub-limit for bill discounting for Rs.70.00 Million Munish Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 38.7 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B+ 145 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.50.0 Million of Inland Letter of credit/Foreign letter of Credit Munish Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 94.3 Reaffirmed Fac Munish International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Munish International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5.3 Reaffirmed Fac Powerica Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA Withdrawn Rating Powerica Ltd CC CRISIL AA 200 Assigned Powerica Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 520 Assigned Fac R S Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 250 Reduced from Rs.275.0 Million Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Fac Sahara Utsarga Welfare Society LT Loan CRISIL C 110 Assigned Sahara Utsarga Welfare Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 1090 Assigned Fac Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Sree Santhosh Garments LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 84.5 Reaffirmed Stone Wonders India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 27.5 Assigned Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18.3 Assigned Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Taurus Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned The Krishna Drishti Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 220 Assigned Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Enhanced from Rs.90.0 Million Vignan Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 78 Assigned Vita Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 229.5 Assigned Vita Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 750 Enhanced from Rs.400.0 Million Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.400 Million of Gold Loan West Coast Fine Foods I Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned West Coast Fine Foods I Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)