Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhibus Services (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ammarun Foundries Post Shipment Credit# CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 # includes foreign bills, domestic bills and cheque discounting facility Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ashish Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Assigned Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Bhima Jewellers BG CRISIL A2 130 Suspended Bhima Jewellers LOC CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 13160 Reaffirmed Fac Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 6465.5# Reaffirmed # Equivalent to USD200 million Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 1563.5# Reaffirmed Credit # Equivalent to USD200 million Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed D D International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit facility Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Eskay Buildworks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Fimakem India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Fimakem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Gujarat Eco Textile Park Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd *Fully interchangeable with each other Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 200 Assigned Ltd *Including Commercial Paper ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 18000 Enhanced from Rs.14.0 Billion IDBI Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Inderjit Mehta Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Krishna Paper Projects Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Lead Ventures BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed National Wine & Spirits BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Om Prakash Amarnath BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles LOC CRISIL A1+ 93 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100* Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 124.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A1+ 131.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 124.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A1+ 131.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Sanghvi and Sons Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Sanghvi and Sons Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 400 Suspended Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 285 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Sharon Solutions Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 500 Assigned Sharon Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned SKM Steels Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3 650 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Taj International Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 100 Assigned * includes a sub limit of Letter of Credit and Bill discounting of Rs.50 Million and Rs.25 Million respectively Tania Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Tega Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Tega Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 240 Reaffirmed Tega Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed U.P Asbestos Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhibus Services (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Abhibus Services (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Assigned Ammarun Foundries Open CC* CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B * Fully interchangeable with Overdrawn on Book Debts Facility Ammarun Foundries Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 41.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 156.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ashish Timber Depot CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Balaji Cotton Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 166.4 Assigned Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 104.3 Assigned Fac Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Assigned Bhima Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB+ 370 Suspended Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 18000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AAA 142.5 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 11857.5 Reaffirmed Cooch Behar Mission Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned D D International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 750 Reaffirmed D D International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed D D International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 1772.4 Reaffirmed D D International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.6 Reaffirmed Dey's Medical Stores (Mfg) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 90 Suspended Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 395 Reaffirmed Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Fac Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Eskay Buildworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fimakem India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed *Including standby cash credit facility of Rs. 9.00Million Fimakem India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 363.7 Reaffirmed Goa Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17.7 Assigned Goa Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Goa Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 27.2 Assigned Fac Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Cr CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Cr CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Gujarat Eco Textile Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Gujarat Eco Textile Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 455 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 5700 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 36362 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA 17088 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 90416.8 Reaffirmed Inderjit Mehta Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Kirtiman Cements & Packaging Industries CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Ltd Kirtiman Cements & Packaging Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned Ltd Krishna Paper Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Assigned Lead Ventures CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Lohia Paper & Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lohia Paper & Board Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 47.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lohia Paper & Board Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 12.7 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ M J K Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Muthu Gold House TL CRISIL BB 12 Assigned Muthu Gold House CC CRISIL BB 160 Assigned Muthu Gold House Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned National Wine & Spirits CC CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Assigned Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.7 Assigned Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * includes Working Capital Demand Loan sub-limit of Rs.120.0 Million. Om Prakash Amarnath CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Om Prakash Amarnath Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Om Prakash Amarnath Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Pawa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Premier Cotton Textiles LT Loan CRISIL A+ 540.5 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1766.6 Reaffirmed Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1487 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1487 Reaffirmed Ltd Premium Chick Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 73 Reaffirmed Premium Chick Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10.7 Reaffirmed Rubicon Research Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Rubicon Research Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 95.8 Reaffirmed Rubicon Research Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 5.4 Reaffirmed Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 374 Suspended Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 373.2 Suspended Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 35 Suspended Sarveshwar Overseas Warehouse Financing CRISIL BB- 195 Assigned Sarveshwar Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Sarveshwar Overseas TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Sharon Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 170 Assigned *Includes a sub limit of Rs.60 Million for Foreign Bills Discounting Shivam Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shree Krishna Shiksha Prasar Samiti TL CRISIL BBB+ 124.2 Assigned Shree Krishna Shiksha Prasar Samiti WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 35.8 Assigned Shri Nath Gum & Chemicals Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL D 23 Suspended Shri Nath Gum & Chemicals Line of Credit CRISIL D 10 Suspended Shri Nath Gum & Chemicals Packing Credit CRISIL D 27 Suspended Shri Nath Gum & Chemicals Rupee TL CRISIL D 8.5 Suspended SKM Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1145 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 719.2 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Enterprises SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Sri Devi Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 52 Assigned Sri Devi Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4.2 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL 7500 AA+(SO)# Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL 7500 AA+(SO)# Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL 10 AA+(SO)# Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL 5 AA+(SO)# Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC/Letter of CRISIL 5 undertaking AA+(SO)# Tania Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Tania Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Fac Tara Finvest Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 124 Assigned Tega Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10 Reaffirmed Tega Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 210 Reaffirmed Ticel Bio Park Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 700 Assigned Ticel Bio Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Fac U.P Asbestos Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed U.P Asbestos Ltd CC CRISIL BB 320 Reaffirmed U.P Asbestos Ltd TL CRISIL BB 267.8 Reaffirmed U.P Asbestos Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 14.2 Reaffirmed Fac Vatsa International LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)