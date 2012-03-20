Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Anjani Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed Arkay Fabsteel Systems Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Ltd Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd Line Of Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Delta Pre Engineered LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Buildings Pvt Ltd Delta Pre Engineered BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Buildings Pvt Ltd Fine Facets' Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Fine Facets' Post- shipment Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Fine Facets' Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Facility Hero Motocorp Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd LOC Limit** CRISIL A1+ 3559.5 Assigned **Interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Hillwood Imports & Exports Bill CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Purchase-Discounting Facility Hillwood Imports & Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Pvt Ltd Hillwood Imports & Exports Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Inderdeep Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Company India Pune Processing Center Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 4640 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Innovassynth Technologies BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed (I) Ltd Innovassynth Technologies LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed (I) Ltd Jadwet Trading Company BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13.3 Reaffirmed Laxmi Industrial Corporation Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Laxmi Industrial Corporation Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 40 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit. Lumbini Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended M. M. Ceramics And Ferro LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Alloys Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed @Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits Meghmani Organics Ltd Standby Non-FB Limit CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Noble Resources And Trading LOC# CRISIL A1 600 @ India Pvt Ltd # Interchangeable with bills acceptances, pre-export advances, bank guarantee, and post import financing. Prabir Foodstuff Factory Packing Credit*** CRISIL A4 80 Assigned *** Includes foreign bill purchase and foreign bill discount (pre and post shipment credit) R. C. Enterprise Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned S. Subramanyan Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Co. Pvt Ltd Sachdev Food Products BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shankar Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A4 6.1 Assigned Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Bill CRISIL A4 12.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Purchase-Discounting Facility MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hero Motocorp Ltd Fixed Deposit FAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Akash Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 17.3 Reaffirmed Ananya Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Ananya Hospital Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B 96.3 Suspended ANC Enterprises CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D ANC Enterprises Standby Line of Credit CRISIL B 6 Upgraded from CRISIL D ANC Enterprises TL CRISIL B 15.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 925 Reaffirmed Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 12.4 Reaffirmed Arkay Fabsteel Systems Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Ltd Arkay Fabsteel Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 235 Assigned Ltd Facility Arkay Fabsteel Systems Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Ltd Assotech Milan Resorts Pvt. TL CRISIL B+ 520 Assigned Ltd. Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 3000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits FAAA - Reaffirmed Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 32 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL BBB- Delta Pre Engineered CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned Buildings Pvt Ltd Hero Motocorp Ltd NCDs Programme CRISIL AAA 150 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 5676.5 Assigned *Interchangeable with other fund-based facilities & Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities to the extent of Rs.3655.0 Million Hero Motocorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 1764 Assigned Facility Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Hillwood Imports & Exports CC CRISIL BB+ 6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Honey Mc Dew Gold Inc Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 140 Reassigned Facility Inderdeep Construction Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Company Inderdeep Construction CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Company Inderdeep Construction Proposed Long-TL CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Company Innovassynth Technologies CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed (I) Ltd Innovassynth Technologies TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed (I) Ltd Jadwet Trading Company TL CRISIL B+ 4.6 Assigned Jadwet Trading Company Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 49.6 Assigned Jadwet Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Jagannath Institute For Long-TL CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Technology & Management Trust Jagannath Institute For Overdraft Facility CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Technology & Management Trust Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 420 Reaffirmed Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Kotak Mahindra Investments Non-Convertible CRISIL AA+ 1250 Reaffirmed Ltd Débentures Kotak Mahindra Investments Principal-Protected CRISIL PP-MLD 750 Reaffirmed Ltd Market-Linked AA+r Debentures Laxmi Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 20* Assigned Lumbini Constructions Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B 200 Suspended Lumbini Constructions Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL B 200 Suspended M R Chains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- M R Italian Chains Ltd CC CRISIL C 185 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- M. M. Ceramics And Ferro CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Alloys Meghmani Organics Ltd CC & WC demand loan# CRISIL A 1510 Reaffirmed #Two way interchangeability between cash credit/working capital demand loan and Export Packing Credit (EPC)/ packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) limits Meghmani Organics Ltd Export Packing Credit* CRISIL A 1140 Reaffirmed *EPC interchangeable with PCFC/Foreign bill Discounting (FBD) Meghmani Organics Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Noble Resources And Trading Overdraft Facility^ CRISIL A 1600 @ India Pvt Ltd ^Interchangeable with short term prime lending rate loans, export packing credit, FCNR (B) loan, letter of credit, guarantees, buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, pre-shipment export credit, post-shipment export credit, letter of credit, buyer's credit. Noble Resources And Trading Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 750 @ India Pvt Ltd Facility Noble Resources And Trading WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 4550 @ India Pvt Ltd * Interchangeable with payment undertaking, letter of credit, financial guarantees, working capital revolver, export finance credit, bills discounted, letters of credit, performance/financial guarantees, banker's acceptance credit, buyer's credit, export facility for purchase, pre-shipment loans against export, import documentary credit, import deferred payment credits, and guarantees. Prabir Foodstuff Factory CC#* CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed #* includes a sub- limit of packing credit of Rs.40 Million R. C. Enterprise Standby Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned R. C. Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 20* Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Rajalaxmi Education Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended Facility Rajalaxmi Education Trust Rupee TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended Rasoya Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rasoya Proteins Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 550 Upgraded Facility from CRISIL BB- Rasoya Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL BB 850 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 9.5 Assigned Facility Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Rural Enterprise Management Long-TL CRISIL B+ 220 Reaffirmed Trust S. Subramanyan Construction CC CRISIL BB 400 Assigned Co. Pvt Ltd Sachdev Food Products CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20.5 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34.2 Reaffirmed Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shankar Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 8.7 Assigned Shankar Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Long-TL CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shyamsundar Satyanarayan CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Textiles Pvt Ltd Singhivi Investment & NCD CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Singhivi Investment & Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Singhivi Investment & Long-TL CRISIL BBB 2560 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Singhivi Investment & Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 4836 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Facility Singhivi Investment & TL CRISIL BBB 5504 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Srinivasa Soya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Soya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 225 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Soya Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Facility Suresoft Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned The Krishna District Lorry CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Owners Mutually Aided Co-Operative Stores Ltd The Krishna District Lorry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Owners Mutually Aided Co-Operative Stores Ltd Vijayalakshmi R & B Rice CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Trading Company Vijayalakshmi R & B Rice WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Trading Company Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 64.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Warm Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL C Warm Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 