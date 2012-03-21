Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashoka Pre-Con Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Fac Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Guhan Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 42.5 Suspended Guhan Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A4 75.6 Suspended Guhan Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 12.9 Suspended Guhan Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 20 Suspended Guhan Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Haldia Coke and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2520 Assigned HST Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 50 Reassigned Kohinoor Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reassigned Kohinoor Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reassigned Kushal Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 260 Assigned Miku Traders Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Fac Miku Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Nithya Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Nithya Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned P Narasimha Rao & Company BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Parani Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Parani Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Parani Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 42.5 Suspended Parani Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 1.4 Suspended Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R.L.Construction BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed SDP Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Spareage Seals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 24.5 Suspended Sharda Spuntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 4250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 800 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A4+ Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tata Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Chemtech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160# Downgraded from CRISIL A3 #includes a sub-limit of Rs.150.0 Million for Buyer's Credit Limit Vardhman Chemtech Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 19.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Vardhman Chemtech Ltd LOC& CRISIL A4 440 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Zeal Tex Fashion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A(SO) 9000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A(SO) 26042 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Reduced from Rs.38.313 Billion Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A(SO) 11652 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Aquent Impex LOC* CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned * Includes sub-limit for Buyer's Credit of Rs.200.00 Million and sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs.90.00 Million Ashoka Pre-Con Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 26 Reaffirmed Ashoka Pre-Con Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 40.5 Reaffirmed Ashoka Pre-Con Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Fac Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Blossom Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 490 Blossom Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 110 Fac Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Exhibitors Syndicate Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 88.5 Assigned Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 5509.1 Reaffirmed Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Fac Ganapati Foods CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned Ganapati Foods WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 35 Assigned Ganges Ford CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Ganges Ford TL CRISIL BB- 20.8 Reaffirmed Ganjam Nagappa and Son Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 425 Assigned Ganjam Nagappa and Son Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Guhan Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL D 15 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Guhan Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 92.5 Suspended Haldia Coke and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 480 Assigned HST Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 205 Assigned Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 915 Assigned Kohinoor Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 900 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 726.9 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 3.1 Reaffirmed Fac Kushal Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Landmark Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Landmark Dairy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Miku Traders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Fac Miku Traders CC* CRISIL BB- 175 Assigned * Includes FCNR limit (Foreign Currency Non Residential) of Rs.100 Million MVM Handicrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 61 Assigned MVM Handicrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 94.7 Assigned Nirmal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Nirmal Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Nirmal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Fac Nithya Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 200 Assigned Nithya Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 188 Assigned P Narasimha Rao & Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Fac P Narasimha Rao & Company CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Parani Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 92.5 Suspended Parani Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 129.4 Suspended Parani Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 20 Suspended Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R.L.Construction CC CRISIL C 15 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rama Phosphates Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80.7 Assigned SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Assigned SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned SDP Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended SDP Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 4.4 Suspended Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Shamvik Glasstech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 345 Assigned Shamvik Glasstech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 155 Assigned Sharda Spuntex Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL D 207.5 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Sharda Spuntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Sharda Spuntex Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 62.5 Suspended Sharda Spuntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 310 Suspended Sharda Spuntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 9.9 Suspended Fac Sharda Spuntex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 35 Suspended Sharda Spuntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.7 Suspended Spareage Seals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Suspended Spareage Seals Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 35.5 Suspended Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd CC CRISIL D 8750 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 406.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd TL CRISIL D 2843.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tam Glass Tech and Glaziers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Tam Glass Tech and Glaziers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 76 Assigned Tam Glass Tech and Glaziers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Tam Glass Tech and Glaziers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Vardhman Chemtech Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100.0 Million for Export Packing credit (EPC) and Rs.40.0 Million for Foreign Bill Purchase/discounting (FBP/FBD) and includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.0 Million for working capital demand loan and Rs.100.0 Million for EPC/FBP/FBD/Preshipment Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bills Rediscounted Vardhman Chemtech Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 68.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vardhman Chemtech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 602.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.6 Assigned Zeal Tex Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 34.5 Assigned Fac Zeal Tex Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)