Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4 480 Assigned Ltd Asm Industries (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Asm Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Auto Profiles Ltds Bank Guarantee CRISIL A3+ 8 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Crystal Ceramic Industries CC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3 Crystal Ceramic Industries LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3 Hagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Heath View Holiday Resorts BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Hpl Additives Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Hpl Additives Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Reaffirmed Hpl Additives Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A3 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Maharashtra Seamless Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 9650 Assigned Maharashtra Seamless Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1250 Assigned Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 274 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ntl Electronics India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Ntl Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 245 Reaffirmed Pashupati Capital Services BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pavani Controls & Panels Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.100 Million Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Rohilkhand Educational BG CRISIL A3+ 189.5 Assigned Charitable Trust Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sudhama Hosieries BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sudhama Hosieries Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Sudhama Hosieries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25* Reaffirmed Discounting *Includes Rs.15.00 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting - Letter of Credit & Rs.10.00 Million Foreign Bill Discounting Non-letter of Credit Sudhama Hosieries Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Synergy Telecommunications BG** CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned * *Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.50.0 Million. Upper India Tannery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A4 95 Assigned ^ Interchangable of Rs.45 Million with packing credit and Post shipment packing credit Upper India Tannery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4 125 Assigned ^ Interchangable of Rs.45 Million with packing credit and Post shipment packing credit Upper India Tannery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Upper India Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14.5 Assigned Veljan Denison Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Veljan Denison Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 8 Reaffirmed Veljan Denison Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd BG CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 42.5 Reaffirmed Vtc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Term Loan CRISIL B+ 230.5 Assigned Ltd Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned Ltd Facility Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Ltd Aggarwal Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 290 Suspended Aggarwal Rice Mills Long-TL CRISIL B+ 28.7 Suspended Agl Polyfil Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.3 Reaffirmed Agl Polyfil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 137.5 Reaffirmed Agl Polyfil Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 9.7 Reaffirmed Agl Polyfil Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL D 225 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.107.50 million of buyers credit Aldiam Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48 Upgraded from CRISIL B Aldiam Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 73.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Andhra Banks Perpetual Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Andhra Banks Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 7200 Reaffirmed Asm Industries (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Reaffirmed Asm Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Asm Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 31.3 Reaffirmed Facility Au Financiers (I) Pvt Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL AAA (SO) 967.4 Assigned (Principal) Auto Profiles Ltds CC CRISIL BBB 192.00^ Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with purchase bill discounting to the extent of Rs.128.0 Million Auto Profiles Ltds TL CRISIL BBB 296.2 Reaffirmed Baba Naga Rice & General CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Mills Baba Naga Rice & General Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 27.2 Reaffirmed Mills Facility Baba Naga Rice & General TL CRISIL B- 15.6 Reaffirmed Mills Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130* Assigned Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life Income CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Plus Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life Cash CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Manager Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Dynamic Bond Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life Income CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Savings Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life Ultra CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed ST Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life Medium CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Term Plan Chalapathi Educational CC CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Society Chalapathi Educational TL CRISIL D 98 Reaffirmed Society Crystal Ceramic Industries Long-TL CRISIL D 152.6 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Crystal Ceramic Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 68.2 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Facility from CRISIL BBB- Dhariwal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 814 Reaffirmed Dsp Blackrock Mutual Fund DSP BlackRock Income CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Opportunities Fund Hagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd ong-TL CRISIL B 17 Assigned Hagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150* Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs.100 Million for channel financing Heath View Holiday Resorts Rupee TL CRISIL B-Negative 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Hpl Additives Ltd CC CRISIL A 347.5** Reaffirmed ** Out of the total Rs.197.5 Million is from Citi Bank which is fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit, Post shipment finance and Pre shipment Finance and Rs.150 Million is from Canara Bank which is fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Hpl Additives Ltd TL CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Hpl Additives Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed ^Out of the total, Rs.200 Million is fully interchangeable with Cash Credit limit, Post shipment credit, Pre shipment credit and Letter of undertaking and includes a sub limit of Rs.100 Million of Foreign letter of credit. Jm Financial Mutual Fund JM High Liquidity Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Jm Financial Mutual Fund JM Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Jm Financial Mutual Fund JM Money Manager Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed - Super Plus Plan Jm Financial Mutual Fund JM Money Manager Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed - Super Plan Krishna Textile Process BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Krishna Textile Process CC CRISIL D 17 Reaffirmed Krishna Textile Process Foreign Bill CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Discounting-LOC Krishna Textile Process Long-TL CRISIL D 82.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Textile Process Standby Line of Credit CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Maharashtra Seamless Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 5 Assigned Facility Maharashtra Seamless Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 95 Assigned Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd cash Credit CRISIL B 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mccoy Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL D 65 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Facility Mccoy Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Mccoy Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Facility Mccoy Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 23.5 Suspended Facility Ntl Electronics India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Ntl Electronics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 78 Reaffirmed Facility Ntl Electronics India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 302 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Ltd Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Ltd Olyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Ltd Pashupati Capital Services Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB+ 360 Assigned Pvt Ltd Phoolchand Rice & General CC Suspended 75 Suspended Mills Polyplastics Industries (I) TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Polyplastics Industries (I) LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Polyplastics Industries (I) BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Polyplastics Industries (I) CC CRISIL D 220 Assigned Pvt Ltd Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.2 Assigned Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 26.8 Assigned Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Rm Dhariwal TL CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Rohilkhand Educational CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Charitable Trust Shakambari Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.5 Suspended Shakambari Fashions Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL D 195 Suspended Shakambari Fashions Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 96.5 Suspended Shree Sumati Sugar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Shree Sumati Sugar Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 72.5 Suspended Sonata Information CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Technology Ltd Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.5 Assigned Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Sri Durga Estates CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Sudhama Hosieries Long-TL CRISIL C 6.6 Reaffirmed Synergy Telecommunications CC CRISIL BB 375 Assigned Titan Energy Systems Ltd BG CRISIL D 245 Reaffirmed Titan Energy Systems Ltd CC CRISIL D 265 Reaffirmed Titan Energy Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Sons Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sons Facility Unique Foods TL CRISIL BB- 67.8 Assigned Unique Foods CC CRISIL BB- 36.5 Assigned Unique Foods Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 45.7 Assigned Facility Veljan Denison Ltd CC CRISIL A- 57 Reaffirmed Veljan Denison Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Veljan Denison Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 49 Reaffirmed Facility Veljan Hydrair Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 5.9 Reaffirmed Facility Viswanadha Educational Proposed TL CRISIL D 78 Downgraded Society from CRISIL B- Viswanadha Educational TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Society from CRISIL B- Vtc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B *There is one way interchangeability of Rs.50.0 Million from cash credit to Letter of Credit and Rs.40.0 Million from cash credit to Bank guarantee Vtc Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded Facility from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.