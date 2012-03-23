Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 770 Reaffirmed Carona Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.4 Reaffirmed Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Circuit Systems (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Circuit Systems (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed D. S. Textiles BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned D. S. Textiles Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned H S India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 60 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20.0 million for bank guarantee Lakhani Rubber Works Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac Lakhani Rubber Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Lakhani Rubber Works BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Lodha Impex LOC & BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Lodha Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Lodha Impex Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Lodha Impex Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 2.8 Suspended Fac Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1 Assigned Midas Touch Exports BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Midas Touch Exports LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Midas Touch Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 79.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit Mycon Construction Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 600 Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs.37.50 Million for Letter of Credit Northern India Trading Co Packing Credit CRISIL A4 47.5 Assigned Northern India Trading Co Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15* Assigned Discounting * 50% interchangeable with packing credit Northern India Trading Co LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Assigned Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Pioneer Elabs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pioneer Elabs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Raghav Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Raghav Steels Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned under LOC Right Tight Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Assigned Saktthi Footwear Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between Export packing credit (EPC) and Non LC Saktthi Footwear Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Saktthi Footwear LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Saktthi Footwear Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Sasa Musa Sugar Works Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.7 Reaffirmed Shangold India Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 82.5 Reaffirmed Shangold India Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 41.2 Reaffirmed Shangold India Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Sowil Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Star Tannery LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5283.5 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Vaghasiya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Discounting* *Includes Sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million of Direct Bills and Rs.30.00 Million of Packing Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRSIL BB 75 Suspended Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Carona Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 62.5 Reaffirmed Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B- 12.5 Reaffirmed *Rs.12.5 million interchangeable with cash credit Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 189.1 Reaffirmed Circuit Systems (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Circuit Systems (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 285.3 Reaffirmed Fac D. S. Textiles TL CRISIL B- 52.7 Assigned D. S. Textiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 10.8 Assigned Fac Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67.2 Assigned Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2.3 Assigned Fac Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 29.7 Assigned Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned H S India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned H S India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned H S India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 88.5 Assigned Fac IT Expressway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1800 Reaffirmed J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 306 Reaffirmed Jagdish Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 126.1 Assigned Jagdish Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13.9 Assigned Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 61.4 Reaffirmed Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Lahari Holiday Homes Ltd CC CRISIL D 18.5 Assigned Lahari Holiday Homes Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 93 Assigned Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 455 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs.320 million for foreign currency loans Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 356.2 Assigned Lakhani Rubber Works CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Lakhani Rubber Works TL CRISIL BB+ 66.5 Assigned Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 46.8 Assigned Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 163.9 Assigned MJR Rice Industries TL CRISIL D 13 Assigned MJR Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned MJR Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 12 Assigned Fac MSR Rice Industries TL CRISIL D 12.7 Assigned MSR Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned MSR Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 12.3 Assigned Fac Mycon Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 290 Assigned Pioneer Elabs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Pioneer Elabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 73 Reaffirmed Fac PNB Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed PPR Hotelier Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Raghav Steels CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Rama Krishna Rice Industries CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Rama Krishna Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 12 Assigned Fac Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Right Tight Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Right Tight Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 115 Assigned Rigid Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 300 Assigned Fac Saktthi Footwear Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 10.6 Reaffirmed Saktthi Footwear TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sasa Musa Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL B 370 Reaffirmed Sasa Musa Sugar Works Ltd TL CRISIL B 97.3 Reaffirmed Shanthi Fortune India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 923.5 Suspended Shanthi Fortune India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 437.9 Suspended Shanthi Fortune India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 666.2 Suspended Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed * including Foreign Currency Non Resident -Borrowing (FCNR-B) limit of Rs.36.7Million Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 63.5 Reaffirmed Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Assigned Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Assigned Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2 Assigned Fac Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 235.3 Assigned SLR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned SLR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28.5 Assigned SLR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned Fac Sowil Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Star Tannery CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Sunil Agro Exports Ltd TL CRISIL B- 85 Assigned Sunil Agro Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 40.2 Assigned Fac Sunil Agro Exports Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Sunil Agro Exports Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL B- 89.8 Assigned *Interchangeability between Cash Credit and Export Packing Credit upto Rs 119.1 million and between cash Credit and Foreign Bill discounting upto Rs 15.7 mil Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 745 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 5 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 261.5 Reaffirmed Fac Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 340 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 632 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Torrent Power Grid Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 2440 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed #Rs.4500 Milliom is Interchangeable with Non fund based facilities Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA 24610 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 5390 Reaffirmed Fac Victoria Agro Food Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Victoria Agro Food Processing Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 335 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)