Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 6115 Reaffirmed Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Eagle Fuel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 700 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1 2350 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.3.0 Billion KVN Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 600 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 11 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Credit Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Credit Multiwal Pulp and Board Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed R K Ice & Cold Storage Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Sanjoo Prints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Suspended Shree Laxmi Infosolutions & Jewellery Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 166 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Laxmi Infosolutions & Jewellery Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Ltd *interchangeability permitted to the extent of 30% from post shipment to pre shipment Shree Laxmi Infosolutions & Jewellery Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 64 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Laxmi Infosolutions & Jewellery Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Silver Sea Food Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Silver Sea Food Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Spectrum Power Generation Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 450 Assigned ^ With sublimit of Rs.200 Million of bank guarantee and Rs.150 Mn of buyer's credit Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Sri Kumaran Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned The West India Power Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed The West India Power Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed V R Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Assigned V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 635 Reaffirmed Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed Borrowing Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.9 Reaffirmed Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed LT Loans CRISIL AAA 250 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A+ Eagle Fuel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 40 Reaffirmed Eagle Fuel Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1030 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 245 Reaffirmed GAIL (India) Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.6.25 Billion GAIL (India) Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 52.5 Assigned Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20.7 Reaffirmed Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed KVN Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Leeford Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed LMD Educational & Research Foundation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 18.1 Assigned Fac LMD Educational & Research Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 184.6 Assigned Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 18.8 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.120.0 million for inland bills discounting (IBD), Rs.30.0 million for export packing credit (EPC) and Rs.40 million for foreign bills discounting (FBD). Also 100 per cent two-way inter-changeability is available between fund based working capital limits Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Multiwal Pulp and Board Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Multiwal Pulp and Board Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 222.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended Fac Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 68.5 Reaffirmed Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 25.5 Reaffirmed Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB 29.8 Reaffirmed Pearl Distillery Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Perfact Color Digital Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Perfact Color Digital Prints Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended R K Ice & Cold Storage CC CRISIL BB- 96 Suspended RLJ Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed RLJ Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Sanjoo Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Sanjoo Prints Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 54.7 Suspended Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.1 Assigned Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 27.4 Assigned Fac Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 39729 Assigned Ltd-Sansar Trust 2012 (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second-Loss Fac CRISIL BBB 2953 Assigned Ltd-Sansar Trust 2012 (SO) Spectrum Power Generation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2355 Assigned Spectrum Power Generation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Fac Spectrum Power Generation Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned *Convertible with Letter of Credit of Rs. 100 Million Sree Narayana Gurukulam Charitable TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned Trust Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29.4 Assigned Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5.6 Assigned Fac Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Sri Kumaran Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24.6 Assigned Sri Kumaran Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Sri Nandha Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 118 Assigned Sri Nandha Educational Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Sri Nandha Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Sri Nandha Educational Trust Proposed Overdraft FacCRISIL BB+ 26.7 Assigned The West India Power Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed The West India Power Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 53.4 Reaffirmed Uma Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Uma Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 15.3 Suspended Fac Uma Cotton Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B- 9.8 Suspended Uma Cotton Industries WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 10 Suspended United Corporation CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned V R Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed V R Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Fac V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17.4 Assigned V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.