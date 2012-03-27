Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amines and Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Amines and Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Assigned Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1 15000 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Fac Asian Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 500 Assigned Asian Food Industries BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Asian Food Industries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Chaitanya Enterprises Proposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Chandrashekhar Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with post-shipment credit Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 30500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd Buyers Credit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 43.5 Assigned International Trade Links Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 12 Upgraded from CRISIL D JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 11000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Assigned LLM Appliances Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned * Includes a sub limit of Bank guarantee of Rs.50.Million Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Withdrawal Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Withdrawal Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.7 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A4+ Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Omega Designs Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 125 Reaffirmed Religare Securities Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Limi CC CRISIL BBB 228 Reaffirmed Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Limi TL CRISIL BBB 67 Reaffirmed All India Arya Samajis Society for LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Advance Education & Research, Alwar Amines and Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 310 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3500 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 560 Reaffirmed Fac Asian Food Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 23.4 Assigned Asian Food Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.8 Assigned Fac Chaitanya Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 496.5 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 4260 Assigned Coromandel International Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 3277.4 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 722.6 Reaffirmed Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 163.8 Reaffirmed Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 36.2 Reaffirmed Fac Fathima Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 180.2 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6.3 Reaffirmed International Trade Links Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISILB- 80.00*# Assigned *Rs.15 Million Cash Credit is sublimit of Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency; #Both way interchangeability from Foreign Bill Discounting/Export Bill Rediscounting to Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency by Rs.10 Million. International Trade Links Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7 Assigned International Trade Links Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL B- 40.00# Assigned Discounting #Both way interchangeability from Foreign Bill Jairam Maruti Mills BG CRISIL D 7.8 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 32.6 Reaffirmed Fac Jairam Maruti Mills TL CRISIL D 84.3 Reaffirmed Jay Tarama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.2 Assigned Jay Tarama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 29.9 Assigned Jay Tarama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 6.4 Assigned Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Les Ateliers De Pondicherry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Les Ateliers De Pondicherry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned LLM Appliances Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB # Fully interchangeable with Buyer's credit/letter of comfort/Letter of undertaking Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 900 Withdrawal Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.8 Assigned Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 4.2 Assigned Fac Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 83 Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.3 MFL Assignment of Receivables February Acquirer Payouts CRISIL 120.7 Assigned 2012 I AA(SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables February Second-Loss Fac CRISIL 61.9 Assigned 2012 I BBB(SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables February Acquirer Payouts CRISIL 167.7 Assigned 2012 II AAA(SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables February Second-Loss Fac CRISIL 56.4 Assigned 2012 II BBB(SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables February Acquirer Payouts CRISIL 663.1 Assigned 2012 III AA(SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables February Second-Loss Fac CRISIL 366.2 Assigned 2012 III BBB(SO) Omega Designs Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 544 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 25 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 519.1 Reaffirmed PVS Apartments Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 80 Assigned Fac Saketh Educational Trust TL CRISIL B- 300 Assigned Sonali Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.1 Assigned Sonali Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28.3 Assigned Sonali Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 6.9 Assigned Fac State Bank of Patiala Perpetual Bond CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed State Bank of Patiala Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Issue STL Fertilizers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL 1350 AA-(SO)@ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)