Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit for bank guarantee of Rs.50.0 million Gopal Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu & Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 42 Reaffirmed Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 8 Reaffirmed Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2 1.5 Reaffirmed Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Menon Pistons Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Menon Pistons Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Assigned NIS Management Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Parekh Aluminex Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1@ 310 Discounting Parekh Aluminex Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A1@ 30 Parekh Aluminex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1@ 250 Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1@ 676 ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee of up to Rs.316 Million Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1@ 474 Parekh Aluminex Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL A1@ 1582.5 Fac PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Pelican Rubber Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R K Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed R K Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rajputana Stainless Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed S. V. S. Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Sara International Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A4+ 920 Reaffirmed Sara International Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40900 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 11500 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Rs.45.23 Billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.37.28 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.7.95 Billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 205 Reaffirmed V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A3+ 244.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ Kamvedana Integrated Development Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 50 Assigned Association Bachat Evam Sakh Sahakarita Fac Mydt Panna Anand Education & Research Trust TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL** CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit of standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking of Rs.30.0 million Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 325 Reaffirmed Fac Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Gopal Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 7.9 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu & Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40.5 Assigned Menon Pistons Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Menon Pistons Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned Menon Pistons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Assigned NIS Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed NIS Management Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Nish Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd NCD CRISIL A+@ 1250 Parekh Aluminex Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 1232.5 Parekh Aluminex Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+@ 345 PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 66 Assigned Fac PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 83* Assigned * Fully Interchangeable with packing credit Pelican Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BB 185 Reaffirmed Pelican Rubber Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70.3 Reaffirmed Pelican Rubber Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed R K Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 122.5 Reaffirmed Rajputana Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Rajputana Stainless Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed S. V. S. Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Sara International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Shree Vijay Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 16.7 Assigned Fac Shree Vijay Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 513.3 Assigned Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd NCD CRISIL B+ 1280 Rating Watch with Negative Implications') Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from 'CRISIL D' Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 43 Upgraded from 'CRISIL D' Sri Thirunavukkarasu Dhanalakshmi Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10.2 Assigned Educational & Charitable Trust Sri Thirunavukkarasu Dhanalakshmi TL CRISIL BBB- 99 Assigned Educational & Charitable Trust SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 146.1 Assigned SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 23.8 Assigned Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds Issue CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed * *Rs.45.23 Billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.37.28 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.7.95 Billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loan# CRISIL AA- 45230 Reaffirmed #Rs.45.23 Billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.41.53 Billion and proposed facilities of Rs.3.70 Billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 73750 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- 25000 Reaffirmed *Rs.45.23 Billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.37.28 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.7.95 Billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Programme * *Rs.45.23 Billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.37.28 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.7.95 Billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 