Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asha Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 5.2 Assigned Facility Asha Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5.5 Assigned Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 4.8 Assigned Facility Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Belliss India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Ctm Textile Mills LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned * includes Rs.10.00 Million of Adhoc Packing Credit Djpr Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Jre Valves & Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Jre Valves & Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Jre Valves & Pumps Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned M.B. Laminators BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed M.B. Laminators LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Nhb Ball And Roller Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Nhb Ball And Roller Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8.5 Reaffirmed Nja Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Discounting Facility Nja Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Nja Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Developer Rating DA1 Upgraded from DA2+ Ruby Mica Company Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Robo Equipments And Forgings BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rishabh Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Sbicap Securities Ltd Broker grading BQ 1 Assigned Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Shrimanta Shankar Academy BG CRISIL A3 20.1 Assigned Tranter India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+(SO) 20 Reaffirmed Forward Tranter India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 135 Reaffirmed Vardhaman Axles & Wheels Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Ltd Vardhman Acrylics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments LOC & BG CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Vishal Builders Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 45.5 Assigned Facility Vishal Builders BG CRISIL A4 14.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Aakar Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 245 Reaffirmed Action Batteries Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Anupama Wine Distributors CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Anupama Wine Distributors Long-TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Asha Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 28.8 Assigned Asha Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Belliss India Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Bhadreshwar Rice Mill CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Bhadreshwar Rice Mill TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian CC CRISIL B+ 2250 Assigned Exports Pvt Ltd Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian TL CRISIL B+ 134.8 Assigned Exports Pvt Ltd Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6.7 Assigned Exports Pvt Ltd Fac Bunge India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2628.3 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, pre-export advance, post-shipment credit, overdraft, and other short-term facilities. CTM Textile Mills TL CRISIL BB- 95.6 Assigned CTM Textile Mills CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 48.8 Assigned Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Bill Purchase Diam Star Jewellery (I) Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 200 Reassigned Ltd Diam Star Jewellery (I) Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 90 Reassigned Ltd Diam Star Jewellery (I) Pvt Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 200 Reassigned Ltd Diam Star Jewellery (I) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Reassigned Ltd Facility Djpr Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 148.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 401.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 43.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gold Star Jewellery Designs BG CRISIL BBB 20 Reassigned Pvt Ltd Gold Star Jewellery Designs Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 270 Reassigned Pvt Ltd Gold Star Jewellery Designs Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 105 Reassigned Pvt Ltd Gold Star Jewellery Designs Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 182.4 Reassigned Pvt Ltd Facility Gold Star Jewellery Designs Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 42.6 Reassigned Pvt Ltd Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 380 Reassigned Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 20 Reassigned Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 120 Reassigned Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 180 Reassigned Facility Goyal Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Goyal Automotive Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 135 Assigned Facility Hiranmayi Chemical CC* CRISIL D 25 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd * Foreign Letter of Credit Rs10.0 Million is a Sub limit to the Cash Credit facility Hiranmayi Chemical TL CRISIL D 65 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Hi-Rise Building Materials CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Hi-Rise Building Materials Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 140 Assigned Facility Jre Valves & Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44.7 Assigned Jre Valves & Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 6.4 Assigned Facility M.B. Laminators CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed M.B. Laminators Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed Facility M.B. Laminators Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority LT Borrowing Programme CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Of India National Highways Authority Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 80000 Reaffirmed Of India National Highways Authority Bonds CRISIL AAA 55930 Withdrawn Of India NHB Ball And Roller Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100.8 Reaffirmed NHB Ball And Roller Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 Million, foreign currency demand loan of Rs.40.0 Million and foreign bill purchase of Rs.80.0 Million and letter of credit of Rs.100.0 Million NHB Ball And Roller Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Borrowing NJA Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 8.9 Assigned NJA Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 25 Assigned NJA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Poomex Clothing Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 113.5 Assigned Poomex Clothing Company CC CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned Poomex Clothing Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 26 Assigned Poornima Dairy Products CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Poornima Dairy Products TL CRISIL D 23 Assigned R.S. Steel Industries Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 52.4 Assigned Ltd R.S. Steel Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned Ltd R.S. Steel Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 72.6 Assigned Ltd Facility Rishabh Sponge Ltd BG CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Robo Equipments And Forgings Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Robo Equipments And Forgings Long-TL CRISIL D 25.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Robo Equipments And Forgings CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ruby Mica Company Ltd TL CRISIL D 26.1 Assigned Ruby Mica Company Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 6 Assigned Ruby Mica Company Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Ruby Mica Company Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 14 Assigned Ruby Mica Company Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned S S M Foundation Trust For Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 24.6 Assigned Educational And Social Facility Development S S M Foundation Trust For TL CRISIL BB+ 38.5 Assigned Educational And Social Development S.V. Milk & Milk Products TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd S.V. Milk & Milk Products CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd S.V. Milk & Milk Products Standby Line of Credit CRISIL D 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shetkari Mahila Sahakari TL CRISIL B- 265.2 Downgraded from Vastranirman Soot Girni CRISIL B Maryadit Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Facility Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Shreegopal Govind Sponge CC CRISIL BB- 54 Assigned Iron Pvt Ltd Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Shreyas Intermediates Ltd CC CRISIL D 329.3 Reaffirmed Shreyas Intermediates Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Shreyas Intermediates Ltd TL CRISIL D 923.3 Reaffirmed Shrimanta Shankar Academy TL CRISIL BBB- 101.9 Assigned Sreema Mahila Samity CC CRISIL B+ 272 Assigned Sreema Mahila Samity LT Bk Facility CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Standard Strips India Pvt CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Ltd State Bank Of Hyderabad Perpetual Tier I Bond CRISIL AAA 6850 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Tranter India Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL AA(SO) 205 Reaffirmed Tranter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA(SO) 347 Reaffirmed Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Usher Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 847 Suspended Usher Agro Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 182 Suspended Vardhaman Axles & Wheels Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Vardhman Acrylics Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments CC CRISIL A+ 29 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Long-TL CRISIL A+ 243.8 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Facility Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA- 840 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 660 Reaffirmed Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from Facility CRISIL B+ Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 570 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vishal Builders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 9.5 Assigned Facility Vishal Builders CC CRISIL B 30.5 Assigned Visteon Technical And CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Services Centre Pvt Ltd Visteon Technical And Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 322 Reaffirmed Services Centre Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)