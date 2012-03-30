Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.R Srinivasan & Company Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Canbank Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Dhandapani Cements Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Ethnic Tobacco (I) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Forever Precious Jewellery LOC & BG CRISIL A1 16500 Reaffirmed And Diamonds Ltd Forever Precious Jewellery Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed And Diamonds Ltd Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15.6 Reaffirmed Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting-LOC Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 195 Reaffirmed Gvk Bagodara Vasad BG CRISIL A3 442 Assigned Expressway Pvt Ltd Ind Tob International Pvt Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 39 Reaffirmed Ltd Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Malayalam Cars And Services Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Miki Wire Works Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 62.5 Suspended *LC is one way interchangeable into BG to the extent of Rs. 6 million Miki Wire Works Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 100.2 Suspended Facility Mpl Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned Funding Mpl Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Facility Park Exports Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Facility Park Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Park Exports BG CRISIL A3 4.5 Reaffirmed Park Exports Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Ramalingam Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Samsung Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 600 Assigned Samsung Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned Samsung Overseas Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Silvex And Company (I) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Sls Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Sls Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Su - Raj Diamond Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1330 Reaffirmed Ltd Su - Raj Diamond Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Su - Raj Diamond Industries Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Su-Raj Diamonds And LOC & BG CRISIL A1 34700 Assigned Jewellery Ltd Su-Raj Diamonds And Packing Credit CRISIL A1 3750 Assigned Jewellery Ltd Utv Software Communications BG CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Utv Software Communications LOC & BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Vardhman Yarns & Threads Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits Visakha Wire Ropes Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Visakha Wire Ropes Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 55 Suspended Visakha Wire Ropes Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 51.8 Suspended Facility Vmt Spinning Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Vmt Spinning Co. Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Negotiation Vmt Spinning Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Vxl Instruments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10450 Reaffirmed Welmech Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Welmech Engineering Company LOC CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.R Srinivasan & Company CC CRISIL B+ 103.5 Assigned Arjuna Solvent Extraction BG CRISIL D 12.1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Arjuna Solvent Extraction CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Arjuna Solvent Extraction Long-TL CRISIL D 130 Suspended Pvt Ltd Arjuna Solvent Extraction Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 7.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Facility Bharti Axa Investment Bharti AXA Treasury CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Advantage Fund Bharti Axa Investment Bharti AXA Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Fund Creative Trendz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Creative Trendz Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 216.1 Reaffirmed Dhandapani Cements Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 102.6 Reaffirmed Dhandapani Cements Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B+ 129.9 Reaffirmed Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Ethnic Agros Ltd CC CRISIL BB 580 Reaffirmed Ethnic Agros Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33.7 Reaffirmed Ethnic Agros Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1.8 Reaffirmed Facility Ethnic Tobacco (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Ethnic Tobacco (I) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Facility Ethnic Tobacco (I) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 664.3 Reaffirmed Ethnic Tobacco (I) Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Ethnic Tobacco (I) Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Future Automobile Agency Pvt Channel Finance CRISIL B+ 75.00* Reaffirmed Ltd *Represent electronic dealers financing Future Automobile Agency Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Gardenia Aims Developers Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 1340 Assigned Ltd Gardenia Aims Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Facility Good Luck Publishers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Good Luck Publishers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.7 Assigned Gopalan Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Gopalan Enterprises Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 398.4 Reaffirmed Gopalan Enterprises (I) Pvt Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 18738 Assigned Ltd Guru Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Guru Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Gvk Bagodara Vasad TL CRISIL BBB- 8917.7 Assigned Expressway Pvt Ltd Hdfc Asset Management Co. HDFC Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Hdfc Asset Management Co. HDFC High Interest CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Fund Ind Tob International Pvt CC* CRISIL BB 380 Reaffirmed Ltd * Interchangeable with Packing Credit facility up to Rs.130.0 Million Ind Tob International Pvt TL CRISIL BB 185.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Ing Investment Management ING Treasury CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Advantage Fund Ing Investment Management ING Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned J.R. Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 114.9 Assigned J.R. Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 303 Assigned Facility J.R. Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 150 Assigned J.R. Agro Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Assigned J.R. Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 580 Assigned Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder CC CRISIL BBB- 2000 Assigned Singh & Others Marine Container Services TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Assigned (South) Pvt Ltd Marvelore Mining & Allied CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Marvelore Mining & Allied LOC CRISIL D 2.4 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Marvelore Mining & Allied Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 130.7 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Facility Marvelore Mining & Allied Rupee TL CRISIL D 71.9 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Miki Wire Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Suspended Miki Wire Works Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 12.5 Suspended Mpl Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Mpl Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned Naveen Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Prathyusha Chemicals And TL CRISIL D 38 Assigned Fertilisers Ltd Prathyusha Chemicals And Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 23 Assigned Fertilisers Ltd Prathyusha Chemicals And CC CRISIL D 49 Assigned Fertilisers Ltd Prathyusha Chemicals And LOC CRISIL D 120 Assigned Fertilisers Ltd R.K.Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 900 Suspended Ramalingam Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Ramalingam Construction TL CRISIL BB+ 33.9 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Samsung Overseas Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Satyam Krishna Infraproject Long-TL CRSIL D 65.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Radha Ballabh CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Horticulture Pvt Ltd Shree Radha Ballabh TL CRISIL D 75 Assigned Horticulture Pvt Ltd Silvex And Company (I) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Facility Silvex And Company (I) Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL B 30 Assigned Singhivi Investment & Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Singhivi Investment & Long-TL CRISIL BBB 2560 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Singhivi Investment & Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 4836 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Facility Singhivi Investment & TL CRISIL BBB 5504 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Tree House Education & Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 248.5 Assigned Accessories Ltd Tree House Education & Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 243 Assigned Accessories Ltd Facility Tree House Education & Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 258.5 Assigned Accessories Ltd Facility United Wire Products CC CRISIL B+ 900 Assigned United Wire Products TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Utv Software Communications CC CRISIL A+ 6250 Reaffirmed Ltd Utv Software Communications Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 510 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Utv Software Communications Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 1175 Reaffirmed Ltd Vardhman Yarns & Threads Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 512 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits Vardhman Yarns & Threads Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1251.8 Reaffirmed Visakha Wire Ropes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 69 Suspended Visakha Wire Ropes Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 17 Suspended Vishwakarma Builders TL CRISIL D 1900 Assigned Vmt Spinning Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.60 Million for packing credit issued by State Bank of Patiala, and Rs.60 Million for foreign bill negotiation issued by Punjab National Vmt Spinning Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL AA- 60 Reaffirmed Vmt Spinning Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 440 Reaffirmed Vxl Instruments Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Vxl Instruments Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with packing credit Walchandnagar Industries Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A+ 595 Reaffirmed Welmech Engineering Company CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Welmech Engineering Company Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Welmech Engineering Company Long-TL CRISIL B+ 9.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Welmech Engineering Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 52.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.