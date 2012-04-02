Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 30 & 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Abhishek Solvent Extractions LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Allied Engineering Works Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd Allied Engineering Works Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Ltd C L Jain Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100000 Assigned Comet Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 76.8 Reaffirmed Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Ltd Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed * Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis Economic Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Trading And Holdings ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned Ltd Edelweiss Trading And Holdings Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 10850 Assigned Ltd Elico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Elico Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Emkay Automobile Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Frontier Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Frontier Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Goldstar Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Gtfc Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Gtfc Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Company Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1380 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 35000 Assigned Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 195000 Assigned Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Horizon Industrial Products BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Intercontinental Tar Refiners BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jai Parvati Forge Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd Bill CRISIL A3+ 20000 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Facility Jai Parvati Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30000 Reaffirmed Jics Logistic Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended K.R. Anands BG CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed K.R. Anands Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed K.R. Anands LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kilburn Office Automation Ltds BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Kilburn Office Automation Ltds LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 47 Assigned Discounting* * with a sub limit of Rs.17.0 Million for letter of credit Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 9000 Assigned Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16000 Assigned Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Facility Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80.3 Suspended Macmet India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed Macmet India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Macmet India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Manchukonda Prakasham Proposed BG CRISIL A2 80 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Manchukonda Prakasham LOC CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Manchukonda Prakasham BG CRISIL A2 70 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Manisha Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Micron Precision Screws Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt LOC* CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Ltd *Includes sub limit of Rs. 80 Million of Bank Guarantee Muthoot Capital Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+@ - Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+@ 10000 Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Short-TL CRISIL A1+@ 2000 Navneeta Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ned Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 192 Reaffirmed Ober Construction Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 150000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Facility Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Oriental Bank Of Commerce Certificates of CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Palco Recycle Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5000 Assigned Palco Recycle Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50000 Assigned Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Ltd Sai Computers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Saria Industries Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned * Includes a sub limit of Rs 50 Million for Foreign Bill Purchase Senbo Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1230 Assigned Shakti Mines And Minerals BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Sita Ram And Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2240000 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Stci Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Stci Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Stelco Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Sterlite Industries (India) ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sterlite Industries (India) LOC CRISIL A1+ 68.82 Reaffirmed Ltd Sterlite Industries (India) Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 0.18 Reaffirmed Ltd Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Super Sales India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Super Sales India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 10 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A2+ Super Sales India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Surbhi Gems Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Surbhi Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed * Interchange able with bill purchase to the extent of Rs.60.0 million Tarak International LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Tarak International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Tarak Textiles LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Telecommunications Consultants ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed India Ltd Telecommunications Consultants LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4400 Reaffirmed India Ltd The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposits CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 110500 Reaffirmed Tpl Plastech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 257.5 Reaffirmed Transways Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2800 Reaffirmed Vijay Transformers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Vijay Transformers BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Oriental Bank Of Commerce Fixed Deposit FAAA - Reaffirmed The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Fixed Deposits FAA+ - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Abhishek Solvent Extractions Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Abhishek Solvent Extractions CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ahmednagar District Goat CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Reaffirmed Rearing & Processing Co-Operative Federation Ltd Ahmednagar District Goat Rupee TL CRISIL B- 92.6 Reaffirmed Rearing & Processing Co-Operative Federation Ltd Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Akshaya Gold Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Allied Engineering Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Ltd Facility Allied Engineering Works Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned Ltd Anand Citi Centre Holdings (P) CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Arrs Thangamaligai Pvt Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Au Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL 986 Assigned AA(SO) Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 9 Assigned C C A P Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 67.9 Suspended C C A P Ltd BG CRISIL D 70 Suspended C C A P Ltd CC CRISIL D 31.3 Suspended C L Jain Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 22500 Assigned Facility C L Jain Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 137500 Assigned Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B- 325000 Assigned Chahal Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Chahal Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL D 103.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Chahal Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL D 138.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Cis Bureaus Facility Services Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB- 100* Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Long term facility Comet Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 253.2 Reaffirmed Comet Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Cotmac Industrial Trading Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Ltd Dholadhar Developers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Dinabandhu Andrews Institute TL CRISIL B 52 Assigned Of Technology & Management Ecl Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 4550 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 3900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures Ecl Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed Commoptionally PP-MLD AA-r convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures Rs.350.0 Million Economic Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100000 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 130000 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 450000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Trading And Holdings Overdraft Facility CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned Ltd Elico Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Emkay Automobile Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 260 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with non-fund based limits upto Rs.20.0 Million Emkay Automobile Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 54.7 Reaffirmed Emkay Automobile Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 35.3 Reaffirmed Facility Frontier Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Assigned Frontier Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Goldstar Metals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Facility Goldstar Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Gopish Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14.7 Assigned Gopish Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL B- 76 Assigned Gopish Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 13 Assigned Facility Gtfc Ltd CC CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Gtfc Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 16.8 Reaffirmed Facility Gtfc Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Company Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1750 Reaffirmed Hari Machines Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Suspended Hari Machines Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 290 Suspended He South India Film Chamber Of Long-TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Commerce Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 895000 Assigned Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 390000 Assigned Himatsingka Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Assigned Himatsingka Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Himatsingka Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL D 4.5 Assigned Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BB 650 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 47.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Horizon Industrial Products Long-TL CRISIL BB 113.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Horizon Industrial Products CC CRISIL BB 58 Assigned Pvt Ltd India Infoline Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL AA- 20000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA-@ 5.25 Reaffirmed Indianoil Petronas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 3140 Reaffirmed Indianoil Petronas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 110 Reaffirmed Integral Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 185 Assigned Intercontinental Tar Refiners CC CRISIL BB 250.00* Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- * Includes non fund based Letter of Credit interchangeable up to Rs.100.00 Million Intercontinental Tar Refiners TL CRISIL BB 94.2 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Intercontinental Tar Refiners Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30.8 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL BB- Jagran Steels And Power Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Jagran Steels And Power Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Jai Parvati Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 105000 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 42800 Reaffirmed Jics Logistic Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Jupiter Knitting Company CC # CRISIL BB 400 Assigned #Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Negotiation and Export Packing Credit Jupiter Knitting Company TL CRISIL BB 140 Assigned K. Chandrakant & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL BB 113.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal K. Chandrakant & Co. Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB 436.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal K.R. Anands Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 132.5 Upgraded from Facility CRISIL C K.R. Anands CC CRISIL B 107.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Kilburn Office Automation Ltds CC CRISIL C 120 Reaffirmed Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned L.G. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned L.G. Agro Industries Long-TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Lakshmi Ganapathi Ginners Pvt BG CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Ltd Lakshmi Ganapathi Ginners Pvt CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Lakshmi Ganapathi Ginners Pvt Long-TL CRISIL D 46 Reaffirmed Ltd Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 20000 Assigned Facility Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10000 Assigned Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 3500 Assigned Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38000 Assigned Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Lord Ganesh Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Lord Ganesh Enterprise Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Lord Ganesh Enterprise Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Lord Ganesh Enterprise Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 7.6 Suspended Lord Ganesh Enterprise Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 40 Suspended Lord Ganesh Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 9.9 Suspended Facility Macmet India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Madura Micro Finance Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL 410.7 Assigned A(SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL - Assigned AA(SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd Second-Loss Facility CRISIL - Assigned BBB(SO) Mahendra Rice Industry CC* CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned * Includes SME Credit of Rs.2.5Million. Manchukonda Prakasham TL CRISIL BBB+ 11.3 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Manchukonda Prakasham Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Manchukonda Prakasham CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Manisha Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Mas Rural Housing & Mortgage LT Bk Facility CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Mas Rural Housing & Mortgage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Facility Micron Precision Screws Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Micron Precision Screws Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Ltd Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Working Capital CRISIL A+@ 1200 Demand Loan Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 100 Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+@ 720 Facility Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A+@ 2000 Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt BondCRISIL A+@ 750 Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A+@ 500 Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A+@ 1000 Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Working Capital CRISIL A+@ 6250 Demand Loan Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+@ 2533.3 Facility Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 22730 Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A+@ 1186.7 Navneeta Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Ned Energy Ltd CC** CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed * *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Ned Energy Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 101.6 Assigned Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CRISIL BB- 11.5 Assigned Nutri Feeds And Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 53 Assigned Nutri Feeds And Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 77 Assigned Facility Ober Construction Enterprises Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 10000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ober Construction Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 100000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Palco Recycle Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 295000 Assigned Palco Recycle Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75000 Assigned Palmetto Industries (India) BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Palmetto Industries (India) Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd Purchase-Discounting Facility Palmetto Industries (India) LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Pvt Ltd Palmetto Industries (India) Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Palmetto Industries (India) Rupee TL CRISIL D 81.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Paswara Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85* Assigned *Interchangeable with Rs 15 Million of Buyers credit Paswara Papers Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 19.4 Assigned Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned Ltd Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt CC* CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Ltd *Sub limit Rs7.5 Million against Book Debt for Rubber Gasket unit Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt CC^ CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ltd ^Sub limit Rs20.0 Million Book Debt for Ready Mix Concrete Raj Gems Export Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 125500 Reaffirmed Raj Gems Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL B+ 180500 Reaffirmed Raj Gems Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 24000 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 377.1 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 122.9 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Ltds Acquirer Payouts CRISIL 1037.5 Assigned AAA(SO) Reliance Home Finance Pvt Ltds Acquirer Payouts CRISIL - Assigned AA-(SO) Reliance Home Finance Pvt Ltds Acquirer Payouts CRISIL - Assigned ( AA(SO) S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Assigned S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Sai Computers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sai Computers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Saria Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1 Assigned Facility Saria Industries CC CRISIL B 149 Assigned Senbo Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1070 Assigned Shakti Mines And Minerals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Shakti Mines And Minerals CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Sharad Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 44 Assigned Sharad Cotton Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B 16 Assigned Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 800 Upgraded from Facility CRISIL B+ Shri Guru Ram Rai Education TL CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned Mission Sita Ram And Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 850000 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 410000 Reaffirmed Solux Galfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Solux Galfab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Suspended Steel Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Steel Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 168.5 Reaffirmed Steel Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 21.5 Reaffirmed Steel Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.8 Reaffirmed Stelco Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Sterlite Industries (India) NCD CRISIL AA+# 1000 Ltd Sterlite Industries (India) Bill Discounting CRISIL AA+# 18.18 Ltd Sterlite Industries (India) Proposed Bill CRISIL AA+# 0.32 Ltd Discounting Facility Stl Fertilizers Pvt Ltds NCD Programme CRISIL 1350 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Super Sales India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 275 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Super Sales India Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 27.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Super Sales India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 308.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Super Sales India Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB+ 386 Downgraded from CRISIL A- * Technology Upgradation Fund Loan Super Sales India Ltd Working Capital CRISIL BBB+ 150 Downgraded Demand Loan from CRISIL A- Suryasuman Spinning Mill Pvt CC CRISIL D 75000 Reaffirmed Ltd Suryasuman Spinning Mill Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 53600 Reaffirmed Ltd Suvikas Alloys And Steel Pvt BG CRISIL D 5.3 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Suvikas Alloys And Steel Pvt CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Suvikas Alloys And Steel Pvt LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Suvikas Alloys And Steel Pvt TL CRISIL D 58.2 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Tarak International TL CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Tarak International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 29.5 Assigned Facility Tarak International CC CRISIL B+ 116 Assigned Tarak Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Telecommunications Consultants CC/Overdraft Facility CRISIL A+ 1400 Reaffirmed India Ltd Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 225000 Reaffirmed Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A 33900 Reaffirmed Tpl Plastech Ltd CC CRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed Tpl Plastech Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A 92 Reaffirmed Tpl Plastech Ltd Working Capital CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Transways Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Transways Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Facility Umrao Hotels And Resorts Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Ltd Veeral Esafety Glass Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Veeral Esafety Glass Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 8 Suspended Veeral Esafety Glass Pvt. Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 27 Suspended Vijay Transformers SME Credit CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Vijay Transformers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Vijay Transformers CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned Vishnu Steels CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Yona Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL D 90000 Assigned Yona Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL D 40000 Assigned Yona Smelters Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)