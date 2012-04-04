Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Associates Architects BG CRISIL A2 174 Suspended Engineers And Consultants Pvt Ltd Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Facility Ars Metals (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Driplex Water Engineering BG CRISIL A2+ 1150 Reaffirmed Ltd Driplex Water Engineering Bill CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Purchase-Discounting Facility Driplex Water Engineering LOC CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Ltd Durovalves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22.5 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Galaxy Impex Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from Facility CRISIL A3 Galaxy Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Facility CRISIL A1+ 6.1612 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 13.8388 Reaffirmed Facility P & G Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 70 Placed on Purchase-Discounting Notice Facility of Withdrawal P & G Enterprises Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 150 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal * EPC and bill purchase discounting facility are partly interchangeable P & G Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 19 Assigned Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sanika Commodities (I) Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Sanika Commodities (I) Pvt Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Seven Seas Distillery Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned Ltd Synergy Telecommunications LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 320 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A1 800 Reaffirmed Discounting Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 540 Reaffirmed Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase* * Fully interchangeable with Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchased and Packing Credit Aarvee Associates Architects CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended Engineers And Consultants Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allwyn Tex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Allwyn Tex Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL D 15 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Facility* *Fully Interchangeable Allwyn Tex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Allwyn Tex Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 14.2 Suspended Allwyn Tex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Suspended Allwyn Tex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL D 2 Suspended Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Suspended Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 192.5 Suspended Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ars Metals (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Ars Metals (P) Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 24 Suspended Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 14.8 Assigned Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Driplex Water Engineering Overdraft Facility CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Durovalves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 215 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A+ 38.6 Reaffirmed Empire Spices And Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Empire Spices And Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Empire Spices And Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Facility K.P Papers TL CRISIL D 274.2 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA+ 41.46 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 34.67 Reaffirmed Facility National Highways Authority Tax-free Bond CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Of India National Highways Authority LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Of India Programme Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.5 Assigned Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned *Cash credit is a sub limit of packing credit limit Raj Kumar Goel Educational Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Foundation Raj Kumar Goel Educational Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BB+ 46.3 Reaffirmed Foundation Bk Facility S. Rasiklal & Company Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *fully interchangeable with post shipment credit S. Rasiklal & Company Post shipment credit CRISIL BB- 225 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ S. Rasiklal & Company Adhoc limit CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sanika Commodities (I) Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Seven Seas Distillery Pvt TL CRISIL BB 10.3 Assigned Ltd Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Ltd Seven Seas Distillery Pvt CC CRISIL BB 105 Assigned Ltd Shyam Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 71.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shyam Enterprises Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shyam Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 21.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rice Industries Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Rice Industries Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rice Industries Synergy Telecommunications CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Synergy Telecommunications Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL BBB+ Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1142.5 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A+ 1129.7 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 385 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A+ 380 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A+ 425 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Facility Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 89 Reaffirmed Facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.