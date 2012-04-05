Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Broadcast Engineering Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 750 Assigned Consultants India Ltd Facility Broadcast Engineering BG CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Consultants India Ltd Broadcast Engineering LOC CRISIL A2 750 Assigned Consultants India Ltd Carpet International Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Carpet International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Excel Industries Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Excel Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 355 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Kitchen Grace (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kitchen Grace (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed M S Metals And Steels Pvt BG CRISIL A3 220 Suspended Ltd Manugraph India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Manugraph India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ * issued in favour of HDFC Bank & Union Bank to obtain Gold Loan. (HDFC Bank - Rs. 89.0 Million and Union Bank - Rs. 61.0 Million) Pradip Overseas Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 808.5 Suspended Pradip Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1650 Suspended Pradip Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Quebec Petroleum Resources LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Ltd Rubicon Inspection Systems BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shri Ramana Heavy BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd Shri Ramana Heavy LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sree Lakshmi Agencies LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Texport Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 29 Suspended Texport Industries Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 552.4 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Facility Texport Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 229.5 Suspended Texport Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 675.2 Suspended Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Carriers Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 1146.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ A. S. Carriers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 554.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bajaj Steels And Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Bajaj Steels And Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ltd Facility Broadcast Engineering Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB+ 175 Assigned Consultants India Ltd Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Ltd Rating Excel Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ # Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills discounting, and inland bills discounting Excel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded Facility from CRISIL BBB+ Excel Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd TL CRISIL BB+(SO) 3410 Downgraded from CRISIL A-(SO) Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways TL CRISIL BBB-(SO) 2520 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A-(SO) Greatech Telecom BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from Technologies Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- Greatech Telecom CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from Technologies Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- Greatech Telecom LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from Technologies Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- Greatech Telecom Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 44.1 Downgraded from Technologies Pvt Ltd Facility CRISIL B- Greatech Telecom TL CRISIL D 35.9 Downgraded from Technologies Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- Hyderabad Expressways Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2900 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL A+ 200* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with CC upto Rs.30 Million Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Kitchen Grace (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Kitchen Grace (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61 Reaffirmed Kitchen Grace (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Facility M S Metals And Steels Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Ltd Manugraph India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Manugraph India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 188 Reaffirmed Facility Manugraph India Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL A+ 480 Reaffirmed Manugraph India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Numeric Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 235 Numeric Power Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+@ 1095 Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pradip Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2381.5 Suspended Pradip Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 32.4 Suspended Facility Pradip Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BB 772.8 Suspended Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 79.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Quebec Petroleum Resources TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Ltd Quebec Petroleum Resources CC CRISIL BBB- 237.5 Assigned Ltd Rubicon Inspection Systems TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rubicon Inspection Systems CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shri Ramana Heavy CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 325 Reaffirmed Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Facility Sree Lakshmi Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Texport Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 252.2 Suspended Texport Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 57.9 Suspended Facility Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2200 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Facility Time Technoplast Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 285 Suspended Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 19 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)