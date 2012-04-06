Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Das Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 32 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 270 Reaffirmed ^Rs.54.0 Million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed D S Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Forgepro India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Forgepro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Forgepro India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Growmore International Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Facility Growmore International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Growmore International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Growmore International Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 3.4 Suspended Facility Gujarat Spices & Oilseeds BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Growers Co-Op. Union Ltd Gujarat Spices & Oilseeds LOC CRISIL A4+ 1200 Suspended Growers Co-Op. Union Ltd Gujarat Spices & Oilseeds WC Demand Loan CRISIL A4+ 67 Suspended Growers Co-Op. Union Ltd Imperial Waterproofing Bill CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Purchase-Discounting Facility Imperial Waterproofing LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Inventys Research Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Inventys Research Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kartar Agro Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Mangrul Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Credit Marwar Carpets International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Marwar Carpets International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Marwar Carpets International Overdraft Facility CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Petron Civil Engineering BG CRISIL A3+ 3050 Downgraded from Pvt. Ltd CRISIL A2 Petron Civil Engineering LOC CRISIL A3+ 550 Downgraded from Pvt. Ltd CRISIL A2 Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rmc Gems India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Rmc Gems India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Rmc Gems India Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 60 Suspended Rmc Gems India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 4 Suspended Facility Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Shriram Foundary Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Shriram Foundary Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Assigned Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt LOC^ CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Ltd ^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee upto Rs. 10.00 Million Sri Balambika Textile Mills LOC & BG CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 30100 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Tpl Plastech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 257.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Das Associates Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd CC*@ CRISIL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs. 150.0 Million of Foreign Currency Non- Resident (Bank) Loan, includes sub-limit of Rs. 160.0 Million of Export Packing Credit/Pre Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Discounting/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting. @ Rs.180.0 Million interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/Pre Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Discounting/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Export Packing Credit# CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed #includes sub-limit of Rs. 50.0 Million of Bills Purchase/Discounting& Cash Credit Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB+ 146.6 Reaffirmed Borrowings* *Total loan disbursed is US$3.3 million, conversion rate @ Rs. 49.23 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 226.9 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Facility Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A+ 58500 Reaffirmed D S Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 127.5 Reaffirmed D S Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 26.8 Upgraded from Facility CRISIL BBB Dipty Lal Judge Mal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 148.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Forgepro India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed *Cash Credit is interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Forgepro India Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 156.5 Reaffirmed Growmore International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 28 Suspended Growmore International Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 25.6 Suspended Gujarat Spices & Oilseeds CC CRISIL BB+ 154 Suspended Growers Co-Op. Union Ltd Gujarat Spices & Oilseeds Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Suspended Growers Co-Op. Union Ltd Imperial Waterproofing CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Inventys Research Company Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB 43.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jasani Jewellery Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A- 35 Reaffirmed Jasani Jewellery Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 45 Reaffirmed *Export packing credit facility is fully interchangeable with post shipment credit Jasani Jewellery BG CRISIL A- 2 Reaffirmed Kartar Agro Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 14.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Ma Chhinmastika Sponge Iron Bill Discounting CRISIL D 28.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Ma Chhinmastika Sponge Iron CC CRISIL D 91.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Ma Chhinmastika Sponge Iron Long-TL CRISIL D 33 Reaffirmed Ltd Ma Chhinmastika Sponge Iron Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 41.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Mangrul Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Reaffirmed Mangrul Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Facility Mangrul Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B- 137.5 Reaffirmed N.S.N. Reddy & Others CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned N.S.N. Reddy & Others Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Nutri Bio Pharma TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Nutri Bio Pharma BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned Nutri Bio Pharma CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Petron Civil Engineering CC CRISIL BBB 400 Downgraded from Pvt. Ltd CRISIL BBB+ Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 155 Assigned Facility Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Pritika Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Pritika Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned Facility R B Jewellery Corporation Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed R B Jewellery Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed R B Jewellery Corporation BG CRISIL A- 2 Reaffirmed Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 225 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 151.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 17.8 Upgraded from Facility CRISIL B+ Ratilal Becharlal & Sons Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A- 1040 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable Ratilal Becharlal & Sons Export Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 1560 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable Ratilal Becharlal & Sons Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Sadvi Power & Infratech Pvt CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Ltd Sadvi Power & Infratech Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ltd Facility Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 19 Reaffirmed Sekisui Dljm Molding Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Sekisui Dljm Molding Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 129.7 Assigned Shriram Foundary Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 465 Assigned Shriram Foundary Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145 Assigned Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 906 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 84 Upgraded from Facility CRISIL BB Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt CC* CRISIL B+ 170 Suspended Ltd * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan upto Rs. 145.00 Million Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Long-TL CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended Ltd Sri Balambika Textile Mills CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Balambika Textile Mills Long-TL CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Balambika Textile Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 71.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys TL CRISIL B 290 Assigned Pvt Ltd The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 77.7 Reaffirmed The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 116.3 Reaffirmed Facility The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 16 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 18250 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tpl Plastech Ltd CC CRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed Tpl Plastech Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A 92 Reaffirmed Tpl Plastech Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Uni Gem (I) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment* Credit CRISIL A- 660 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable Uni Gem (I) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 990 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable Walvekar Brothers & Company CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.