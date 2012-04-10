Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Suspended Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms Pvt Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from Ltd Purchase-Discounting CRISIL A3+ Facility Crown Alba Writing Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Instruments India Pvt Ltd Crown Alba Writing LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Instruments India Pvt Ltd Greatship (I) Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 750 Assigned # Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Grospinz Fabz Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hindusthan Malleables And LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Forgings Ltd Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Kothari Foods & Fragrances LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed M/S. Chaitya Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 210 Suspended M/S. Chaitya Pre Shipment Facility CRISIL A4 40 Suspended M/S. Chaitya Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 250 Suspended Facility Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Premier Power Products BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned (Calcutta) Pvt Ltd Rotomac Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 499.5 Reaffirmed Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Rotomac Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Rts Power Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 376.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rts Power Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 347.5 Downgraded From CRISIL A3+ Shree Enterprises Coal Sales BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Shree Enterprises Coal Sales Bill CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Purchase-Discounting Facility Shubham Chemicals And LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Solvents Ltd Shubham Chemicals And BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Solvents Ltd Sr Foils And Tissue Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 770 Reaffirmed * Bank Guarantee of Rs.20 Million as sub-limit within LC Facilities Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40900 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 11500 Reaffirmed Facility Tata Motors Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd Fixed Deposits FAAA - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL B- 72.5 Suspended Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 39.4 Suspended Ajoy Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Ajoy Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33.2 Reaffirmed Ajoy Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 123.8 Reaffirmed Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 6 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farms Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 191.1 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB Crown Alba Writing CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Instruments India Pvt Ltd Crown Alba Writing Proposed TL CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Instruments India Pvt Ltd Crown Alba Writing TL CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Instruments India Pvt Ltd Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Facility Greatship (I) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 750 Assigned Grospinz Fabz Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Grospinz Fabz Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 340 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hindusthan Malleables And CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Forgings Ltd I.S.P. Infrastructures Pvt TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned Ltd Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kothari Foods & Fragrances CC CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 84.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 8 Assigned Facility Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Neelkamal Steels Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Neelkamal Steels Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL CRISIL BB- 42.5 Suspended P & M And Hi Tech CC CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Infrastructures Llp Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Interchangeable with Packing Credit Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 290 Downgraded From CRISIL BBB Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 236.9 Downgraded From Facility CRISIL BBB Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 554 Downgraded From CRISIL BBB Perfect Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pragati Ingots & Power Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 62 Assigned Ltd (Pippl). Pragati Ingots & Power Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 58 Assigned Ltd (Pippl). Premier Power Products WC Facility CRISIL BB- 68.3 Assigned (Calcutta) Pvt Ltd Premier Power Products TL CRISIL BB- 87 Assigned (Calcutta) Pvt Ltd Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 165.5 Reaffirmed Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 4.5 Reaffirmed Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35.5 Reaffirmed Rts Power Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 207.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Rts Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 60.3 Downgraded From Facility CRISIL BBB Rts Power Corporation Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 39.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Saritha Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Saritha Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Sheikh Bhullan & Sons CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sheikh Bhullan & Sons Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL D 35 Suspended Sheikh Bhullan & Sons Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sheikh Bhullan & Sons Rupee TL CRISIL D 295 Suspended Shree Enterprises Coal Sales CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Shubham Chemicals And CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Solvents Ltd Singhivi Investment & NCD CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Singhivi Investment & NCD CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Singhivi Investment & Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Singhivi Investment & Long-TL CRISIL BBB 2560 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Singhivi Investment & Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 4530 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Facility Singhivi Investment & TL CRISIL BBB 5810 Reaffirmed Finance Pvt Ltd Sr Foils And Tissue Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1130 Reaffirmed Sr Foils And Tissue Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 440 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 25000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Bond Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 25000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WCDemand Loan# CRISIL AA- 45230 Reaffirmed #Rs.45.23 Billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.41.53 Billion and proposed facilities of Rs.3.70 Billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA- 73750 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd BG CRISIL AA- 49000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 60000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd NCD * CRISIL AAA(SO) 42000 Reaffirmed * Guarantee from SBI for NCD Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 119350 Assigned United Overseas Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned United Overseas Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Facility Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)