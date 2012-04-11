Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acc Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Acc Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ambuja Cements Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Baer Shoes(I) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed # One - way interchangeability from Non Fund Based to Fund Based Working Capital limit to the extent of Rs.40 million Birla Corporation Ltd STD(Including CP) CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed D. E. C. Infrastructure And BG CRISIL A3 1242.5 Reaffirmed Projects (I) Pvt Ltd D. E. C. Infrastructure And Standby LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Projects (I) Pvt Ltd D. E. C. Infrastructure And LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Projects (I) Pvt Ltd Gulzar Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Facility Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned Mandakini Coal Company Ltd BG CRISIL A2 630 Reaffirmed Noor Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Peacemoon Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Assigned R. N. Nayak & Sons BG CRISIL A2 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Raghuveer Metal Industries LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd * includes sub limit worth Rs.5.0 Million as Bank Guarantee S.K.Samanta & Company Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Ltd S.K.Samanta & Company Pvt Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Teckbond Laboratories Pvt CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from Ltd Facility CRISIL A4+ Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee upto Rs.2.5 million and with Loan equivalent risk upto Rs.0.62 million Youngman Synthetics BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Mills (P) Ltd Youngman Woollen LOC CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Mills (P) Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 256.1 Reaffirmed Acc Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Acc Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Acc Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Agi Infra Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Ambuja Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Facility Ansari Estate Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 128.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ B2B Connections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Baer Shoes(I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Baer Shoes(I) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed * 100% two-way interchangeability among Cash credit, Export Packing Credit, and Foreign Bills Discounting (Non Letter of Credit) Limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB 105 Reaffirmed * 100% two-way interchangeability among Cash credit, Export Packing Credit, and Foreign Bills Discounting (Non Letter of Credit) Limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Discounting* * 100% two-way interchangeability among Cash credit, Export Packing Credit, and Foreign Bills Discounting (Non Letter of Credit) Limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 294.2 Reaffirmed Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 6 Reaffirmed Bhoomi Infrastructure Company TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Birla Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed D. E. C. Infrastructure And CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Projects (I) Pvt Ltd D. E. C. Infrastructure And Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 607.5 Reaffirmed Projects (I) Pvt Ltd Facility Diamond India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Doonvalley Technopolis Pvt TL CRISIL D 750 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Gulzar Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Gulzar Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Facility Gulzar Motors Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Gulzar Motors Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Gvk Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd Long-TL* CRISIL AA-(SO) 2800 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ *Outstanding against rated debt is Rs.1711 million as on March 31, 2012 Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 67.8 Reaffirmed Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Assigned Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Facility Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Mahaveer Parboiled Rice Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Facility Namaste India Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Namaste India Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Assigned Noor Impex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 20 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 48.5 Reaffirmed Facility Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 72 Reaffirmed R. N. Nayak & Sons Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB R. N. Nayak & Sons TL CRISIL BBB+ 11.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Raghuveer Metal Industries CC^ CRISIL BB- 89 Reaffirmed Ltd ^includes proposed limit of Rs.9.0 Million Raghuveer Metal Industries TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Ltd Ricela Health Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 699.3 Reaffirmed S.K.Samanta & Company Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari TL CRISIL D 130 Assigned Soot Girni Ltd Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 68 Assigned Soot Girni Ltd Facility Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 2 Assigned Soot Girni Ltd Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari CC CRISIL D 130 Assigned Soot Girni Ltd Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari Export Bill CRISIL D 20 Assigned Soot Girni Ltd Negotiation Teckbond Laboratories Pvt LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Teckbond Laboratories Pvt TL CRISIL D 22 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Export packing credit/ Foreign Discount Bill Purchase Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 64.5 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics TL CRISIL B+ 64 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Mills (P) Ltd Youngman Woollen Standby Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Mills (P) Ltd Youngman Woollen TL CRISIL B+ 104.4 Reaffirmed Mills (P) Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)