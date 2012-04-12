Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1 14450 Assigned Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 1750 Assigned Facility Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Assigned Bmw Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Diamondstar Packing Credit CRISIL A4 61.1 Reaffirmed Diamondstar Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 92.3 Reaffirmed Diamondstar Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 166.6 Reaffirmed Facility Gurind Glass Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Gurind Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Gurind Glass Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Gurind Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Gurind Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Gurind Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Jindal Worldwide Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 366 Reaffirmed Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Withdrawn Norton Aluminium (I) Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Facility Norton Aluminium (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Psa Sical Terminals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 720 Reaffirmed State Bank Of CDs CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Bikaner And Jaipur (Reduced from Rs.90 Billion) V Mart Retail Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Venus Infrastructure & Real Estate Developer DA3 Withdrawn Developers Ltd Rating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed A.R. Gold Pvt Ltd Long-Tern Loan CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed A.R. Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Facility Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Facility Aditya Consumer Marketing CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Aditya Consumer Marketing Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 13.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Aditya Vision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Assigned Aditya Vision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Assigned Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Includes sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of Rs.10 Million Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 111.7 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3300 Assigned Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 560 Assigned Facility Basant Betons CC CRISIL B 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Basant Betons Long-TL CRISIL B 210 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Basant Betons Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Upgraded Facility from CRISIL B- Bmw Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Bmw Ventures Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 173.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 326.5 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL BBB+ Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 451.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Cdfl'S Assignment Of Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) 2304.3 Withdrawn Receivables - December 2009 equivalent Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable Elegant Collection BG CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection Export Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable Ess Gee Real Estate Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 147.4 Assigned Developers Pvt. Ltd. Facility Ess Gee Real Estate TL CRISIL BBB 52.5 Assigned Developers Pvt. Ltd. Gurind Glass Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Gurind Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Gurind Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 22.8 Assigned Gurind Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned I P Vijaya Multiplex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jindal Worldwide Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 534.2 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 469.8 Reaffirmed Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 51 Assigned Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 33.5 Assigned Facility Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Facility Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Norton Aluminium (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Norton Aluminium (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL BB Pooja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Prashanth Fertility Research Long-TL CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Sangrur Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Saraf Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Saraswati Education Society TL CRISIL B+ 700 Assigned Savitridevi Cotton & Oil Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Assigned Savitridevi Cotton & Oil Ltd CC CRISIL D 21 Assigned Savitridevi Cotton & Oil Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 19 Assigned Facility State Bank Of Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Bikaner And Jaipur State Bank Of Perpetual Tier I Bonds CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bikaner And Jaipur State Bank Of Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Bikaner And Jaipur V Mart Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB V Mart Retail Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)