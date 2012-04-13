Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Mahadevan And Co BG CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Abb Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Alkraft Thermotechnologies LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Anita Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Discounting* *Includes packing credit sub-limit of Rs.40.0 million Bhavani Enterprises Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Bhavani Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Bhavani Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Bhavani Saw Mill Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Bhavani Saw Mill Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Bhavani Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 17 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 285^ Reaffirmed ^Rs.235.00 million interchangeable with bank guarantee Damodar Valley Corporation BG CRISIL A1+ 545 Reaffirmed Damodar Valley Corporation LOC CRISIL A1+ 515 Reaffirmed Fab-Tech Works & BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Grm Overseas Ltd Export Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 515.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Foreign bills discounting limit of Rs.150 Million. Housing Development Finance ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed M Arunachalam Projects And BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Membrane Filters (I) Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 113 Reaffirmed ^includes a sub limit for letter of credit to the extent of Rs. 97.50 million Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.5 Assigned Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Rajlaxmi Grihanirman Pvt. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed Rd Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Rd Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Reliance Gas Transportation ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports And Terminals LOC/ BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sattva Builders Pvt. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 49 Reaffirmed Surana Telecom And Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Surana Telecom And Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Fixed Deposits FAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Mahadevan And Co CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Abb Ltd Overdraft Facility* CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term loan and working capital demand loan Alkraft Thermotechnologies CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhavani Enterprises Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Bhavani Saw Mill Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 380 Reaffirmed Facility Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL A 520 Reaffirmed Billion Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 29 Assigned Billion Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Assigned Billion Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 1750* Reaffirmed *Rs.700.00 million interchangeable with working capital demand loan and Rs.800.00 million interchangeable with working capital demand loan/packing credit in forei C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A 918.4 Reaffirmed Damodar Valley Corporation CC CRISIL AA- 1836 Reaffirmed Damodar Valley Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 5584 Reaffirmed Facility Damodar Valley Corporation TL CRISIL AA- 41520 Reaffirmed Dinesh Das And Sons Mines CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned And Steels Pvt Ltd Dinesh Das And Sons Mines TL CRISIL D 35 Assigned And Steels Pvt Ltd Dukenhengra Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 48 Assigned Dukenhengra Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Fab-Tech Works & CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Fab-Tech Works & Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 13.2 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Fab-Tech Works & Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 36.8 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Facility Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt. Overdraft Facility CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Halmira Estate Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Assigned Halmira Estate Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 53 Assigned Halmira Estate Tea Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10.3 Assigned Facility Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL A 350 Assigned Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 450 Assigned Facility Housing Development Finance NCD CRISIL AAA 300000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCD CRISIL AAA 844930 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Bonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinate Bond CRISIL AAA 38750 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 21.4 Reaffirmed Krishil Tech Park Pvt. Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 750 Assigned Facility Krishil Tech Park Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL A 200 Assigned Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Bond - Series 2012-A CRISIL AA-(SO) 5120 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.5 Billion) Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Bond Series XII-B* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1003.1 Reaffirmed Ltd *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Bond Series- XII C* CRISIL AA-(SO) 677 Reaffirmed Ltd (Option II) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Bond Series- XII C* CRISIL AA-(SO) 198 Reaffirmed Ltd *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam TL# CRISIL AA-(SO) 499.7 Reaffirmed Ltd #Amount outstanding as on December 13, 2011 M Arunachalam Projects And CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 800 Assigned Mascot Properties Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed Facility Mascot Properties Pvt. Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Mascot Properties Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Membrane Filters (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 103 Reaffirmed Membrane Filters (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Membrane Filters (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.8 Reaffirmed Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45.1 Assigned Nav Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Nhpc Ltd Bond CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Om Sai Autoworld CC CRISIL BB- 175 (Enhanced from Rs.148.5Mln) Quadro Info Technologies Rupee TL CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Quadro Info Technologies Overdraft Facility CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Quadro Info Technologies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Facility Rajlaxmi Grihanirman Pvt. Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed Rajmata Realtors Pvt. Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed Rajmata Realtors Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Rd Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Rd Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 13.3 Assigned Rd Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 0.1 Assigned Facility Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation TL CRISIL AAA 105000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation Long-TL CRISIL AAA 4800 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports And Terminals NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Ports And Terminals TL CRISIL AAA 29100 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Utilities And Power Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Reliance Utilities And Power NCDs CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd S G Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt. Rupee TL CRISIL A 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt. Overdraft Facility CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Salarpuria Homes Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Properties Pvt. Proposed TL CRISIL A 1300 Reaffirmed Ltd. Salarpuria Properties Pvt. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Ltd. Facility Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7 Assigned Sattva Builders Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 105 Reaffirmed Sattva Developers Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Savitrimata Realtors Pvt. Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Facility Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Softzone Techpark Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL A 850 Reaffirmed (Formerly Salarpuria Softzone) Softzone Techpark Ltd. Overdraft Facility CRISIL A 1650 Reaffirmed (Formerly Salarpuria Softzone) Surana Telecom And Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Surana Telecom And Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Tarak Nath Das BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Tarak Nath Das CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Tree House Education & Secured Overdraft - - Assigned Accessories Ltd Facility Tree House Education & Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 520 Assigned Accessories Ltd Tree House Education & Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 230 Assigned Accessories Ltd Facility Vaishali Traders Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 39 Assigned West Face Hospitality & TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Management Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.