Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aif Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Facility Four Star International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Four Star International Ltd Inland CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Four Star International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Four Star International Ltd Foreign Usance Bills CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Purchase - Discounting Gem Polytech Industries Pvt LOC* CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Ltd * One way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit of Rs. 1.0 Million Gem Polytech Industries Pvt BG* CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Ltd * One way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit of Rs. 1.0 Million Jagdale Industries Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Service Jagdale Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 67 Reaffirmed Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A3 33 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Megatech Power Equipments BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Meher Advanced Materials Pvt LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Assigned Ltd ^Fully interchangeable between Letter of Credit & Bank guarantee Limits Meher Advanced Materials Pvt BG^ CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Ltd ^Fully interchangeable between Letter of Credit & Bank guarantee Limits Phooltas Harsco Rail BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd Phooltas Harsco Rail LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd S. S. Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Assigned Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Ltd Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Ltd Speedcrafts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2625 Reaffirmed Venkateswara Electrical BG CRISIL A4+ 99 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Venkateswara Electrical LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Vip Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Vip Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd Fixed Deposits FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aif Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Assigned Aif Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 0.7 Assigned Facility Aif Engineering Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Assigned Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed Long-TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned facility Four Star International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 103.5 Assigned Four Star International Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Facility Gem Polytech Industries Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 5.7 Assigned Ltd Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Standby Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Ltd Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 31.3 Assigned Ltd Facility Gem Polytech Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Ltd Haraparvathi Realtors Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1040 Upgraded from Ltd Facility CRISIL BB Haraparvathi Realtors Pvt Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 900 Upgraded from Ltd Facility CRISIL BB * Includes sublimit of export packing credit of Rs 42.50 Million and Standby Line of Credit of 10 Million Himalayan Builders Long-TL CRISIL D 118.5 Assigned India Polyroads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D India Polyroads Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 22 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jagdale Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit for letter of credit of Rs.20 Million and for Bank Guarantee of Rs.10 Million Jagdale Industries Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1200 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90.00* Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *includes sublimit for letter of credit of Rs.20 Million and for Bank Guarantee of Rs.10 Million Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 125.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 14.8 Upgraded from Facility CRISIL BB- Megatech Power Equipments CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Meher Advanced Materials Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Ltd Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 108.8 Assigned Ltd Facility* *has sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs. 82.0 Million Phooltas Harsco Rail CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd Prajay Properties Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL D 1213 Downgradedfrom CRISIL B+ Prajay Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 7 Downgradedfrom Facility CRISIL B+ R.V.M Education Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Assigned S. S. Construction Co Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Saraswati Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned Saraswati Timber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 38.8 Assigned Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 23.6 Assigned Ltd Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Ltd Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Ltd Shree Venkateshwara Shikshan TL CRISIL D 113.8 Assigned Sanstha Speedcrafts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3.1 Reaffirmed Sri P.V.N. Raw & Boiled Rice SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Mill Sri P.V.N. Raw & Boiled Rice CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Mill Sri P.V.N. Raw & Boiled Rice Long-TL CRISIL B+ 11.6 Assigned Mill Sudhir Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 74.4 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 12435 Reaffirmed Venkateswara Electrical Long-TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Venkateswara Electrical Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Vip Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 950 Reaffirmed Vip Industries Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.