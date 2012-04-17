Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Foundries LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned G P Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Facility# CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit Kama Metal And Alloys Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Maruti Ispat & Energy Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Assigned Ltd Ms Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Prince Foundations Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Pure Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Pure Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders And Housing BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Co Pvt Ltd Srinath Builders And Housing Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 211 Reaffirmed Co Pvt Ltd V R Foundries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Vivin Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Webb India Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed ** Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit upto Rs. 10.00 Million Webb India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with bank guarantee upto Rs. 10.00 Million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Foundries CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed G P Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 390 Downgraded from CRISIL BB G P Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 146.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 30000 Assigned Hindalco Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 5.5 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities Hindalco Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 130.18 Reaffirmed Ideal Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned K.D.Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Kama Metal And Alloys Pvt TL CRISIL B 19.3 Assigned Ltd Kama Metal And Alloys Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 12.2 Assigned Ltd Facility Kama Metal And Alloys Pvt CC CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Ltd Kbj Hotel Goa Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Facility Kbj Hotel Goa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Khedaria Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Khedaria Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Maa Vaishno Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 122.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works TL CRISIL BBB- 1270.6 Reaffirmed Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works CC CRISIL BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed Maruti Ispat & Energy Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Maruti Ispat & Energy Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Maruti Ispat & Energy Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 16 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Ms Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed Ms Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Facility Ms Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 46.5 Assigned Facility Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Prince Foundations Ltd CC CRISIL C 418.8 Withdrawn Prince Foundations Ltd Long-TL CRISIL C 400 Withdrawn Prince Foundations Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 391.2 Withdrawn Facility Priti Gems Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB 230 Assigned Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals NCDs - 50 Withdrawn Ltd Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals TL CRISIL D 724.4 Assigned Ltd Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Ltd Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 69.1 Assigned Ltd Facility Pure Pharma Ltd CC* CRISIL B 64 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs.30 Million of Export Packing Credit Pure Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.7 Reaffirmed R R Engineering Services TL CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned India Pvt Ltd R R Engineering Services Standby Line of Credit CRISIL D 6 Assigned India Pvt Ltd R R Engineering Services BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned India Pvt Ltd R R Engineering Services CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Shankar Earth Movers CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Shankar Earth Movers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Facility Spectrum International Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 66* Assigned Ltd *Includes the sublimit for Export Packing Credit of Rs. 25.00 Million Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & TL CRISIL B+ 6.7 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Srinath Builders And Housing CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Reaffirmed Co Pvt Ltd Srinath Builders And Housing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Co Pvt Ltd Super Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 70 Assigned Facility Super Global Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Ukay Metal Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Ltd Ukay Metal Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Ltd V R Foundries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Vivin Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Vivin Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30.2 Assigned Facility Webb India Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed ^ Fully Interchangeable with Cash Credit Webb India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed * Rs. 100.00 Million Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)