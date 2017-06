Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambo Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ambo Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Discounting* * include Sub Limit of Packing Credit of Rs.200.0 Million Ambo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ambo Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Facility Apollo Hospitals Enterprise LOC CRISIL A1+ 368 Reaffirmed Ltd Arqube Industries (I) Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Arqube Industries (I) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 B Arvindkumar & Co. Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Includes sub-limit for Export packing credit to the extent of Rs.31.3 Million Bombay Highpolymer Chemical LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Products Ltd Datamatics Global Services Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Datamatics Global Services Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Deepak International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with EPC E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Fedders Lloyd Corporation CP CRISIL A2+ 2000 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL A1 Fedders Lloyd Corporation BG CRISIL A2+ 5265 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL A1 Fedders Lloyd Corporation LOC CRISIL A2+ 4235 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL A1 Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 225 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Green Fire Agri Commodities BG CRISIL A4 220 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 400 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 600 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 700 Assigned Kamac Engineer'S Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Lloyd Electric And ST Debt CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Lloyd Electric And LOC^ CRISIL A1 3560 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd ^ Includes standby line of credit for foreign subsidiaries for Rs.100 Million from Standard Chartered Bank and EUR3.5 million from ING Vysya Bank Ltd Mariners Academy Fire Prevention & Grade 2 - Assigned Fire Fighting Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 164 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 458.3 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 88.6 Reaffirmed Facility Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 489.1 Reaffirmed Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Perfect Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Pg Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Pg Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Assigned Rao Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Sarita Handa Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed Sarup Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 28.7 Reaffirmed Sarup Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (I) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (I) Ltd Pre-Shipment Finance CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (I) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 4200 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Shriram Transport Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Shriram Transport Finance BG Facility CRISIL A1+ 28.725 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Fixed Deposit FAA+ - Reaffirmed Ltd Programme Shriram Transport Finance Fixed Deposit FAA Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3S Infrastructure TL CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise NCDs CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd Apollo Hospitals Enterprise CC CRISIL AA 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Long-TL CRISIL AA 2875 Reaffirmed Ltd Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Proposed TL CRISIL AA 1189.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhadrashree Steel & Power CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Bhadrashree Steel & Power TL CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned Ltd Bombay Highpolymer Chemical Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Products Ltd Facility Bombay Highpolymer Chemical CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Products Ltd E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 213.8 Assigned E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 296.2 Assigned E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned Fedders Lloyd Corporation CC CRISIL A- 2550 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL A Fedders Lloyd Corporation LT Loan CRISIL A- 1400 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL A Fedders Lloyd Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL A- 300 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL A Fedders Lloyd Corporation WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL A Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 305 Reaffirmed Includes sublimit of Rs.80Million for foreign currency denominated loan (FCDL) Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Facility Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 490 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 134.9 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Howrah Mills Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.6 Reaffirmed J.C.Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed K N Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Facility K N Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 115 Assigned K R Rubberite Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit of Rs.10.0 Million K R Rubberite Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Facility K R Rubberite Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Kamac Engineer'S Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Lloyd Electric And NCD CRISIL A 500 Downgraded from Engineering Ltd CRISIL A+ Lloyd Electric And CC CRISIL A 2410* Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd * Cash credit limits sanctioned by State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur includes inland bill discounting limits of Rs.60 Million Lloyd Electric And Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 71.2 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Facility Lloyd Electric And Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Lloyd Electric And TL CRISIL A 928.8 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Maharashtra Education CC CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Assigned Society Maharashtra Education TL CRISIL BB+ 144.5 Assigned Society Oriclean Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 111.7 Assigned Oriclean Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 13.6 Assigned Facility Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 34 Reaffirmed Facility Perfect Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 420 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Facility Perfect Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Pg Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Qrs Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BB 268 Reaffirmed Qrs Retail Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB 10.3 Reaffirmed Qrs Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 79.7 Reaffirmed Facility Rao Constructions CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sarita Handa Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Sarup Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Sarup Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 33 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 562.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (I) Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB- 199 Reaffirmed Borrowings Shree Additives (Pharma And CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Foods) Ltd Shriram Equipment Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Issue Shriram Equipment Finance NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Shriram Equipment Finance LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA 4.25 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Shriram Equipment Finance Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1.1 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Facility Shriram Equipment Finance CC/WC demand Loan* CRISIL AA 4.65 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd *Rs.2.205-billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Shriram Transport Finance NCDs CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Issue (Tier II Bonds) Shriram Transport Finance LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA 71.5452 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 34.2298 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Facility Shriram Transport Finance CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 53.0625 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Proposed CC/WC Demand CRISIL AA 4.4375 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Loan Shriram Transport Finance BG Facility CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Superon Schweisstechnik CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed India Ltd Superon Schweisstechnik TL CRISIL BBB- 5.6 Reaffirmed India Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance NCD CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance Long-TL CRISIL AA+ 11.24 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Facility Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)