Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biogenetic Drugs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed Datamatics Global Services Overdraft Facility CRISIL A1+ 50 Assigned Ltd Datamatics Global Services Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 350 Assigned Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 3500 Withdrawn Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 22000 Withdrawn Ltd Evergreen Publications (I) BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Green Gold Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Green Gold Timbers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Assigned Gss Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned K. Venkata Raju Engineers & BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Contractors Konark Structural Engineers BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4+ M.M. Brothers LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned M.M. Brothers BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Nova Publication BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Pragati Enterprises BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pride Hotels Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL A3+ 129.2 Assigned Pride Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned S.K.B Builders India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Shankha Deep Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Shankha Deep Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Shiraj Timber Traders LOC CRISIL A4 145 Assigned Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed Ltd Silvertoss Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Krishna Modern Rice Mill SME Credit (Standby CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Line of Credit) Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd State Bank Of India Certificates of CRISIL A1+ 240000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Supreme Overseas Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed India (P) Ltd Discounting Supreme Overseas Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed India (P) Ltd Supreme Overseas Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 137.5 Reaffirmed India (P) Ltd Technofab Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 6000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- State Bank Of India Fixed Deposits FAAA - Reaffirmed Programme# #The rating pertains only to State Bank of Indore's (SBoI's) fixed deposit programme, rated by CRISIL, that has been transferred to State Bank of India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biogenetic Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Biogenetic Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed East North Interconnection Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Facility Edelweiss Financial Services NCD CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD CRISIL AA- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Evergreen Publications (I) CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Ltd Evergreen Publications (I) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Evergreen Publications (I) Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 35.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Green Gold Timbers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Green Gold Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 65.5 Assigned Green Gold Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Gss Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Facility Gss Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned K. Venkata Raju Engineers & CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Contractors Konark Structural Engineers CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB+ M.M. Brothers CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Narendra Cotfibre Industries CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Narendra Cotfibre Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Narendra International Pvt CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Narendra International Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Ltd facilty from CRISIL BB Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL C 43.6 Assigned ^Represents marketing loans Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 6.4 Assigned Nova Publication CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Nova Publication Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Facility Nova Publication Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 58.5 Reaffirmed Pawan Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Pec Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Assigned Pec Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 140 Assigned Pragati Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pride Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1080 Assigned Pride Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 0.8 Assigned Facility Pride Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Rahul Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rahul Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from facility CRISIL BB Ramabrahma Golden Agri Exim SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ramabrahma Golden Agri Exim CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ramabrahma Golden Agri Exim Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd S.K.B Builders India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Shiraj Timber Traders CC* CRISIL B- 155 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Foreign Currency Loan of Rs. 100 Million. Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Silvertoss Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Silvertoss Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Krishna Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 3.3 Reaffirmed Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning TL CRISIL B 35.3 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd State Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 212500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 205000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Tier I Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AAA 31650 Reaffirmed Technofab Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)