Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 330 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Ardee Business Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ardee Business Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Tin Works BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4 175 Assigned
Guarantee
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed
^ Out of which Rs.1.5 billion interchangeable with letter of credit
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan ^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing
credit and buyers credit
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Hyvolt Electricals BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Hyvolt Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A2+ 840.5 Reaffirmed
^Includes sub-limit of Rs.200.0 Million of guarantee/letter of credit limit; Interchangeable
with export packing credit up to Rs.350 million and domestic invoice financing up to Rs.100
Million; includes sub-limit of Rs.40 Million of guarantee/letter of credit limit
Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 208.7 Reaffirmed
Credit***
***interchangeable with gold loan up to Rs.82.5 Million; bank guarantee/standby letter of credit
as sub-limit of export packing credit Rs.61.2 Million
Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A2+ 40.8 Reaffirmed
Kesri Oil Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned
M/s Patel Enterprises BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 470 Reaffirmed
SBEM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
SBEM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Suchitra Yarn Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Valley Systems Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Aditya Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Aditya Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15.3 Assigned
Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 129.7* Assigned
*Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 50.00Million
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 610 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Ardee Business Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
Ardee Business Services Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Cash credit
Ardee Business Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46 Reaffirmed
Bank of India Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 48370 Reaffirmed
Bank of India Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 16830 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Bank of India Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 26600 Reaffirmed
Bharat Tin Works CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
CDFL's Assignment of Receivables - Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 2421.2 Withdrawn
40118 (SO)
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC & CRISIL AA 2870 Reaffirmed
& Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing
credit, short-term loans and buyers credit
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1310.2 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1209.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed
East North Interconnection Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Assigned
Fabrizio Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 136 Assigned
Fabrizio Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned
Friends Infrabuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Hare Krishna Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Hyvolt Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49 Assigned
Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 11 Assigned
Fac
Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 710 Reaffirmed
*fully interchangeable with export packing credit, post-shipment credit, packing credit in
foreign currency, post-shipment credit in foreign currency; also, gold loan up to Rs.200 Million
Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL A- 155 Reaffirmed
Kaneriya Sand & Aggregates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned
Kaneriya Sand & Aggregates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.1 Assigned
Kesri Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Logix Builders & Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2500 Assigned
Fac
M.P. Jewellers (JSK) & Co. TL CRISIL BB- 7.7 Assigned
M.P. Jewellers (JSK) & Co. CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
M.P. Jewellers (JSK) & Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 12.3 Assigned
Fac
M/s Patel Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Meenamani Real Venture CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Punjab & Sind Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Rexon Strips Ltd TL CRISIL D 48 Assigned
Rexon Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Fac
Rexon Strips Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Rexon Strips Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Rexon Strips Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Assigned
SBEM Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Fac
SBEM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned
Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Shukan Heights Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Suchitra Yarn Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Suma Shilp Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned
Suma Shilp Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 950 Assigned
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.3 Assigned
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
The Bell Match Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 76.5 Assigned
Fac
The Bell Match Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Assigned
The Bell Match Company LOC CRISIL D 8 Assigned
The Bell Match Company LT Loan CRISIL D 75.5 Assigned
Valley Systems Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.9 Assigned
Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
