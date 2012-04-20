Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ardee Business Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ardee Business Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed Bharat Tin Works BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4 175 Assigned Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed ^ Out of which Rs.1.5 billion interchangeable with letter of credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan ^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit and buyers credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Hyvolt Electricals BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Hyvolt Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A2+ 840.5 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.200.0 Million of guarantee/letter of credit limit; Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.350 million and domestic invoice financing up to Rs.100 Million; includes sub-limit of Rs.40 Million of guarantee/letter of credit limit Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 208.7 Reaffirmed Credit*** ***interchangeable with gold loan up to Rs.82.5 Million; bank guarantee/standby letter of credit as sub-limit of export packing credit Rs.61.2 Million Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A2+ 40.8 Reaffirmed Kesri Oil Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned M/s Patel Enterprises BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 470 Reaffirmed SBEM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned SBEM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Suchitra Yarn Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Valley Systems Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Aditya Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Aditya Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15.3 Assigned Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 129.7* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 50.00Million Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 610 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL A4+ Ardee Business Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Ardee Business Services Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Cash credit Ardee Business Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46 Reaffirmed Bank of India Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 48370 Reaffirmed Bank of India Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 16830 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of India Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 26600 Reaffirmed Bharat Tin Works CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned CDFL's Assignment of Receivables - Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 2421.2 Withdrawn 40118 (SO) E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC & CRISIL AA 2870 Reaffirmed & Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans and buyers credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1310.2 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1209.8 Reaffirmed Fac E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed East North Interconnection Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Assigned Fabrizio Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 136 Assigned Fabrizio Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Friends Infrabuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Hare Krishna Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Hyvolt Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49 Assigned Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 11 Assigned Fac Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 710 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with export packing credit, post-shipment credit, packing credit in foreign currency, post-shipment credit in foreign currency; also, gold loan up to Rs.200 Million Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL A- 155 Reaffirmed Kaneriya Sand & Aggregates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned Kaneriya Sand & Aggregates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.1 Assigned Kesri Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Logix Builders & Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2500 Assigned Fac M.P. Jewellers (JSK) & Co. TL CRISIL BB- 7.7 Assigned M.P. Jewellers (JSK) & Co. CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned M.P. Jewellers (JSK) & Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 12.3 Assigned Fac M/s Patel Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Meenamani Real Venture CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Punjab & Sind Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Rexon Strips Ltd TL CRISIL D 48 Assigned Rexon Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30 Assigned Fac Rexon Strips Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Rexon Strips Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Rexon Strips Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Assigned SBEM Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Fac SBEM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Scorpio Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Shukan Heights Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Suchitra Yarn Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Suma Shilp Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Suma Shilp Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 950 Assigned Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.3 Assigned Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed The Bell Match Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 76.5 Assigned Fac The Bell Match Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Assigned The Bell Match Company LOC CRISIL D 8 Assigned The Bell Match Company LT Loan CRISIL D 75.5 Assigned Valley Systems Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.9 Assigned Yogashri Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 