Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahammed Roller Flour Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ahammed Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ambica International Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Capricorn Oils Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Capricorn Oils Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 164 Reaffirmed Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 26 Reaffirmed Elymer International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 190 Reaffirmed Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Fibcom India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ltd J Pan Tubular Components Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ltd Komos Automotive India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 assigned Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23.2 Assigned Mahindra And Mahindra ST Bk Facility CRISIL A1+ 3600 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd Modern Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned (Delhi) Oil And Natural Gas LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Origin Itfs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 63 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Origin Itfs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Peekay Roller Flour Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Peekay Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Peekay Steel Castings Pvt BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Assigned Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 71.2 Assigned Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Ramky Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 37500 Reaffirmed Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5000 Reaffirmed Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rpl Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Rungamattee Tea And BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Sai Infosystems (I) Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 2680 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable to the extent of Rs 1,420 Million with Letter of Credit Sai Infosystems (I) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1150 Reaffirmed Scot Innovation Wires And LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Cables Pvt Ltd Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahammed Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ambica International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Facility Ambica International CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Biramane Hostel TL CRISIL D 65.1 Assigned Biramane Hostel Proposed TL CRISIL D 34.9 Assigned Capricorn Oils Ltd CC * CRISIL B 45* Assigned *Sub limit of Rs 15.0 Million against Book Debt Chennai Kraft Paper TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned Industries Chennai Kraft Paper Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Industries Facility Chennai Kraft Paper CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Industries Chennai Kraft Paper LOC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Industries Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 134 Reaffirmed BBB+ Elymer International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 219 Reaffirmed BBB+ Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Facility Fibcom India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 475 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Fibcom India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Goel International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1100 Reaffirmed Goel International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.6 Reaffirmed Goel Overseas CC CRISIL B 408.7 Reaffirmed Green Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Green Concrete Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 49 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Green Concretex Products Pvt CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Green Concretex Products Pvt TL CRISIL D 38.5 Downgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Green Concretex Rmc Material CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Green Concretex Rmc Material TL CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ideal Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed J Pan Tubular Components Pvt TL CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned Ltd J Pan Tubular Components Pvt CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Assigned Ltd Jagdamba Steels CC* CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned * Includes Bank Guarantee of Rs. 20 Million Komos Automotive India Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 137.9 Assigned Ltd Komos Automotive India Pvt Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 227.2 Assigned Ltd Komos Automotive India Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Ltd Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Facility Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 8.8 Assigned Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Logix Infradevelopers Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2000 Assigned Ltd Facility Mahindra And Mahindra CC CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA+ 71060 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd Facility Modern Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Assigned (Delhi) Oil And Natural Gas FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Out of the total, Rs.5 billion is interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Origin Itfs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 94.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Origin Itfs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 297.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Peekay Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Peekay Steel Castings (P) CC CRISIL 175 Reaffirmed Ltd BBB- Peekay Steel Castings (P) Long-TL CRISIL 169.7 Reaffirmed Ltd BBB- Power Finance Corporation CC CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd Power Finance Corporation LT Bk Facility CRISIL AAA 209225 Reaffirmed Ltd Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 8.8 Assigned Ramky Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL 8500 Reaffirmed A+ Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL 1550 Reaffirmed A+ Ramky Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL 1950 Reaffirmed A+ Riga Sugar Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.6 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Riga Sugar Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 405 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Riga Sugar Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 44.4 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Riga Sugar Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 209.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B- 32 Upgraded from 'CRISIL D *Fully Interchangeable with each other Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL B- 48 Upgraded from 'CRISIL D *Fully Interchangeable with each other Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 120.3 Upgraded from Facility 'CRISIL D Rpl Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Rungamattee Tea And CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Sai Infosystems (I) Ltd CC CRISIL 3560 Reaffirmed BBB+ Sai Infosystems (I) Ltd Long-TL CRISIL 2136.3 Reaffirmed BBB+ Sai Infosystems (I) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 4613.7 Reaffirmed Facility BBB+ Scot Innovation Wires And CC CRISIL B+ 170 Upgraded from Cables Pvt Ltd 'CRISIL B- Scot Innovation Wires And Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Cables Pvt Ltd Facility 'CRISIL B- Scot Innovation Wires And TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Cables Pvt Ltd 'CRISIL B- Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 162.7 Assigned Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Skandashree Jewel Creations CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Sriniketan Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 25 Assigned BBB- Sriniketan Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 80 Assigned Facility BBB- Swami Hitech Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Triumph Realtors India Pvt Overdraft Facility CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Ltd Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Facility Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)