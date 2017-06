Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Organic Foods Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Accura Organic Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Armstrong Knitting Mills BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Armstrong Knitting Mills Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Armstrong Knitting Mills LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Armstrong Knitting Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Ltd Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Artefact Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Cavinkare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Cavinkare Pvt Ltd Short-TL CRISIL A2+ 275 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 137.5 Reaffirmed *Packing Credit & Post Shipment Credit are interchangeable with each other up to 50%. Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4 137.5 Reaffirmed *Packing Credit & Post Shipment Credit are interchangeable with each other up to 50%. Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *50 per cent each of post-shipment credit and packing credit facilities are interchangeable Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4 132.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *50 per cent each of post-shipment credit and packing credit facilities are interchangeable Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Standby LOC CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ecl Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4250 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Gvk Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Gvk Biosciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Gvk Biosciences Pvt Ltd Short-TL CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd K N International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed K N International Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Facility Kashvi Power & Steel Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Kashvi Power & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Facility Menon Piston Rings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Mentha And Allied Products BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Ltd Mentha And Allied Products Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Mentha And Allied Products LOC CRISIL A3 54 Reaffirmed Ltd Ntpc Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 21 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 12 Reaffirmed Ongc Videsh Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ongc Videsh Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Raitani Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to 35 per cent Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A4 77 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to 50 per cent Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A4 393 Reaffirmed ^Fully Interchangeable with packing credit Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 315.6 Reaffirmed Facility Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Ltd Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Ltd Special Steel Wire Ropes Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ltd Speedcrafts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Speedcrafts Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Facility Teknomin Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Track Innovations (I) Pvt BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ltd Union Bank Of India Certificates of CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Varni Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with post-shipment credit Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 245 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to 50 per cent Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A4 605 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 139.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ntpc Ltd Fixed Deposits FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Organic Foods TL CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Accura Organic Foods Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Facility Accurate Auto Comps CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Accurate Auto Comps Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Facility Adl Orbit Cables (I) CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Apna Punjab Homes Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 410 Assigned Armstrong Knitting Mills Long-TL CRISIL C 51.9 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B 125 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL C Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Long-TL CRISIL B 150.1 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL C Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 6.8 Upgraded from Ltd Facility CRISIL C Artefact Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Assigned Ltd Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Long-TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned Ltd Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Ltd Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Assigned Ltd Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Ltd Cavinkare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 197.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Cavinkare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 376.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility* CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Foreign Currency Loan/Foreign Currency Non-Residential Bank Loan Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Facility Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 130.1 Reaffirmed Facility Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18 Reaffirmed Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 196.5 Reaffirmed Dynamic (C G) Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Ltd Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 151.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Facility Dynamix Chains Manufacturing TL CRISIL B- 227.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ecl Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 4550 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL AA- 8740 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL PP-MLD 3900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked AA-r Debentures Ecl Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Commoptionally AA-r convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures Empire Photovoltaic Systems TL CRISIL B 127.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Empire Photovoltaic Systems CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Empire Photovoltaic Systems Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Eros Motors Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 87 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.40.00 Million for inventory funding Eros Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 24.7 Reaffirmed Facility Eros Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14.8 Reaffirmed Gvk Biosciences Pvt Ltd Long-TL - - Reaffirmed Gvk Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and working capital demand loan Gvk Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 205.7 Reaffirmed Facility Indiabulls Housing Finance CC CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indiabulls Housing Finance LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA 36000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indiabulls Housing Finance Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Jaipur Centre Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Facility Jaipur Centre Developers Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 500 Assigned Ltd K N International Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL C 5 Reaffirmed Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with each other Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL B- 181 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with each other Marutinandan Ginning & CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Pressing Factory Marutinandan Ginning & Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned Pressing Factory Facility Mas Rural Housing & Mortgage LT Bk Facility CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Finance Ltd Mas Rural Housing & Mortgage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Finance Ltd Facility Menon Piston Rings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Menon Piston Rings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned Mentha And Allied Products CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Ntpc Ltd Long-TL CRISIL AAA 565.7725 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed XXVII,XVIII & XIX) Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXVI) Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXV) Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIV) Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIII) Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXII) Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXI) Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XX) Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XVIII) Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XIV) Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed XIII) Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XII) Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 23450 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 23600 Reaffirmed Ongc Videsh Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Prime Comfort Products Pvt TL CRISIL D 18.5 Assigned Ltd Prime Comfort Products Pvt CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Ltd Prime Comfort Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 186.5 Assigned Ltd Facility Raichanga Multipurpose Cold CC CRISIL D 36.6 Assigned Storage Pvt Ltd Raichanga Multipurpose Cold TL CRISIL D 57.2 Assigned Storage Pvt Ltd Raitani Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Raitani Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 55.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Facility Sai Spurthi Power Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 216.3 Reaffirmed Shree Warana Sahakari Dudh CC CRISIL BB+ 1050 Reaffirmed Utpadak Prakriya Sangh Ltd Shree Warana Sahakari Dudh TL CRISIL BB+ 1450 Reaffirmed Utpadak Prakriya Sangh Ltd Speedcrafts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Speedcrafts Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 16.5 Assigned Speedcrafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 44.1 Assigned Sri Satya Ganesh Traders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Facility Sri Satya Ganesh Traders CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sri Satya Ganesh Traders Long-TL CRISIL B+ 12.3 Assigned Statesman Fashion Packing Credit CRISIL D 120 Assigned Statesman Fashion Long-TL CRISIL D 23 Assigned Statesman Fashion CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Statesman Fashion BG CRISIL D 2 Assigned Statesman Fashion Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Assigned Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13 Assigned Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD Issues CRISIL AAA 129350 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Fixed Deposits FAAA - Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Track Innovations (I) Pvt TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Ltd Track Innovations (I) Pvt CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Ltd Union Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 27000 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 26700 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank Of India Tier I Perpetual Bond CRISIL AAA 10400 Reaffirmed Issue Vishwa Holdings TL CRISIL BBB-(SO) 66 Assigned Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 350 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 115.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 