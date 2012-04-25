Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Edelweiss Housing Finance ST Bk Facility CRISIL A1+ 350 Assigned Ltd God Granites LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned God Granites Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned God Granites Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Goyal Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 5270 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with short term loans and overdraft to the extent of Rs.1820 million Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Short-TL* CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with Overdraft; interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1300 million Hindustan Clothing & Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Marketing Ltd Indiabulls Financial ST Bk Facility CRISIL A1+ 7 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Indira Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Indira Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 *Includes sublimit for buyers' credit of Rs.80.0 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million Mita India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Mita India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ltd Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Ltd Discounting Parekh Integrated Services LOC CRISIL A2 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Parekh Integrated Services BG CRISIL A2 110 Assigned Pvt Ltd Parekh Integrated Services Overdraft facility* CRISIL A2 136.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd * Overdraft facility is against Fixed Deposit Parekh Integrated Services LOC Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 190 Assigned Pvt Ltd Raghuvar (I) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Sadhav Offshore Engg. Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sadhav Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Supreme Nonwoven Industries LOC CRISIL A2 95 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5.5 Reaffirmed Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Uco Bank Certificates of CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Uptime Infratel Services (I) BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd Venture Power Systems India LOC CRISIL A2 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Venture Power Systems India Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vijay Solvex Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Bank Guarantee Vijay Solvex Ltd Short-TL CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18 Assigned Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10 Assigned Facility Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7 Assigned Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Assigned B. D. Charitable Educational TL CRISIL D 85 Assigned Society Bhoolaxmi Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Facility Bhoolaxmi Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Bhoolaxmi Industries Long-TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt TL CRISIL D 72.8 Assigned Ltd Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 27.2 Assigned Ltd Facility Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Ltd Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Ltd Edelweiss Housing Finance LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA- 250 Assigned Ltd Edelweiss Housing Finance Overdraft Facility CRISIL AA- 650 Assigned Ltd Gee Pee Infotech Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ God Granites TL CRISIL B- 170 Assigned God Granites CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Goyal Timber Store CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA- 9294 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 166.7 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2269.3 Reaffirmed Facility Himalayiya Ayurvedic Yog Long-TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Evam Prakartik Chikitsa Sansthan Hindustan Clothing & CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Marketing Ltd Indiabulls Financial CC CRISIL AA 29.5 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Indiabulls Financial Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 10.5 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Indiabulls Financial Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 105.916 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Facility Indiabulls Financial LT Bk Facility CRISIL AA 87.08 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Indira Industries CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Indira Industries Export Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Indira Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Facility Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 271.5 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Facility Jc Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Jc Retail India Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Jc Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Facility Kaygee Shoetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 495 Assigned Kejriwal Dyeing And Printing CC CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Kejriwal Dyeing And Printing TL CRISIL BBB- 53.8 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1038.5 Assigned Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33 Reaffirmed Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A- 9.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 167.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Two-way interchangeability between cash credit and letter of credit up to Rs.100.0 Million and Includes sublimit for Letter of Credit and Bill discounting of Rs.50.0 Million and Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.100.0 Million. Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 43.4 Upgraded from Facility CRISIL BBB+ Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Mita India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 67 Upgraded from BBB CRISIL BBB- Mita India Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL 35 Upgraded from BBB CRISIL BBB- Parekh Integrated Services CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Parekh Integrated Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 118.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Raghuvar (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Rahul Ion-Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Rahul Ion-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 420 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.90 million for Export Packing Credit and Rs.40 million for Foreign Bill Discounting. Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 140.8 Reaffirmed Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Reaffirmed Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 34.9 Reaffirmed Facility Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180.9 Reaffirmed Sadhav Offshore Engg. Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Facility Sadhav Offshore Engg. Co. CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Sadhav Shipping Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sadhav Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 113 Assigned Sadhav Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 14.2 Assigned Facility Sadhav Shipping Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL B+ 5.3 Assigned Sadhav Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Facility Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 88 Assigned Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7 Assigned Supreme Nonwoven Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Supreme Nonwoven Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Supreme Nonwoven Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 239.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Facility Supreme Nonwoven Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 116.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Supreme Nonwoven Industries TL CRISIL BBB+ 389.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 215* Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of tooling credit of Rs. 25.0 Million Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 193.4 Reaffirmed Facility Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 396.2 Reaffirmed Supreme-Treves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 613.4 Reaffirmed Uco Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 6350 Reaffirmed Bonds Uco Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 17950 Reaffirmed Uco Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Uptime Infratel Services (I) CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.8 Assigned Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Vijay Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Vijay Solvex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Facility Wm Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned Facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)