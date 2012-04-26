Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwwal Exports Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Aggarwwal Exports Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned Fac Aggarwwal Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Aggarwwal Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Aggarwwal Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 220 Reaffirmed Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub-limit for Rs.50.0 million for bank guarantee Bet Medical Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned * fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Bet Medical Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned # fully interchangeable with letter of credit to the tune of Rs 8.8 million Feona Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Hindustan Newsprint Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Hindustan Newsprint Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Impex Associates Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned * include export packing credit of Rs. 21 Million Jindal Worldwide Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 460 Reaffirmed Kandla Rugs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Kandla Rugs Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 30 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs.30 Million Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned M/s Nabam Tullon BG CRISIL A3 79.5 Assigned Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 57.5 Reaffirmed Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd PCFC/FDBP** CRISIL A1 1950 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with foreign discounting bill purchased PSR Elecon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned PSR Elecon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Ramniklal S. Gosalia & Co. LOC * CRISIL A2 760 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.600.0 Million letter of comfort, Rs.200.0 Million standby Letter of Credit, Rs.10.0 Million letter of guarantee, Rs.20.0 Million bills discounted, and Rs.20.0 Million for advance against supply bills. S.S.T.A. Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Packing Credit S.S.T.A. Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Sree Tirumala Cotton Corporation Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Discounting Fac Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 77.7 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwwal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from 'CRISIL C' Ashutosh Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Ashutosh Metal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 24.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd CC # CRISIL BB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB # includes a sub-limit for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.285.0 million, sub-limit for export bills purchase/export bills receivable of Rs.100.0 million Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd TL ^ CRISIL BB+ 289.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB ^ Includes a onetime foreign letter of credit limit of Rs.106.1 million towards import of machinery Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 360.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Barbil Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Bet Medical Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Bet Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Devi Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Feona Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Feona Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Hindustan Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL A 590 Reaffirmed Inter Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Inter Publicity Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jindal Worldwide Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 564 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 346 Reaffirmed Kandla Rugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15.6 Assigned Kandla Rugs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Khushbu Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned M/s Nabam Tullon CC CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Assigned MDH Trucks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Nashik Institute of Technology TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned Northern Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned Northern Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105.2 Assigned Northern Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 6.8 Assigned Fac Om Sai Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 191.1 Reaffirmed PSR Elecon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Radheya Machining Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Radheya Machining Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Radheya Machining Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ramniklal S. Gosalia & Co. CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with LC. S.S.T.A. Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned * 100% inter-changeability as existing between Cash Credit to Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and vice versa maximum to the extent of Rs.30 Million S.S.T.A. Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned # 100% inter-changeability between Cash Credit to Bank Guarantee and vice versa maximum to the extent of Rs.20 Million S.S.T.A. Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned * 100% inter-changeability as existing between Cash Credit to Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and vice versa maximum to the extent of Rs.30 Million Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Simran Wind Project Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 800 Reassigned Sree Tirumala Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 13 Assigned Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Swagath Marriage & Function Hall LT Loan CRISIL B 92.4 Assigned Swagath Marriage & Function Hall Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5.6 Assigned Fac Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 14.8 Assigned Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Wonjin Autoparts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 71.5 Assigned Wonjin Autoparts India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 34.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.