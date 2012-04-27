Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aban Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Affinia India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Bharat Electrical Contractors & BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Bharat Electrical Contractors & LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Manufacturers Pvt Ltd D Gem Mount Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 21.3 Assigned Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17 Assigned Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Flawless Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 70* Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac * includes Packing Credit sublimit of Rs.35 Million Galpha Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Galpha Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 26.4 Reaffirmed Govinda Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Himalayan Tea & Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Himalayan Tea & Agro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.4 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Integrated Defence Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 44.5 Assigned Fac Integrated Defence Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 19 Assigned Integrated Defence Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Jadia Pipes (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Jadia Pipes (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed K V N Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned N.K Bhojani (P) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit** ** Fully interchangeable with Pre-Shipment Credit In Foreign Currency (PCFC) / Post Shipment Credit (PSC) N.K Bhojani (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed N.K Bhojani (P) Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee (BG) Nirma Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Enhanced from Rs.7.50 Billion Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2312.5 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Rajeshwari Metpro Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 20 Assigned * Fully Interchangeable with buyer's credit Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt@ CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned @ Includes short-term bank borrowing; total short-term bank borrowing and borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.25 billion at any point during 2012-13 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Shital Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Foreign demand Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Sikkim Organics BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sri Krishna Explosives & Accessories Co.BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Ltd Taparia Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Taparia Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aban Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B- 5 Assigned Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Ashtavinayak Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Bharat Electrical Contractors & CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Bharat Electrical Contractors & Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Manufacturers Pvt Ltd D Gem Mount CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40.6 Assigned Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Dhanshree Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Dhanshree Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Exclusive Steel and Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Assigned Exclusive Steel and Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 51.4 Assigned Exclusive Steel and Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Exclusive Steel and Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Galpha Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 43.6 Reaffirmed Galpha Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Govinda Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1.7 Assigned Fac Govinda Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Granite Gate Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 375 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Granite Gate Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 875 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Himalayan Tea & Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22 Assigned Fac Himalayan Tea & Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Himalayan Tea & Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5.25 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Integrated Defence Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Integrated Defence Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Jadia Pipes (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Jadia Pipes (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed K V N Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Kalamandir Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Kalamandir Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Fac Kissan Industries CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Kissan Industries TL CRISIL B 2.8 Assigned Kissan Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned M.G.B. Mobiles CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M.G.B. Mobiles Long -TL CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M.G.B. Mobiles Proposed Long -Term CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ N.K Bhojani (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 115 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Assigned Nirma Ltd CC CRISIL AA 7500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA 187.5 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Nisha Kishan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Assigned Nisha Kishan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Assigned Nisha Kishan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Rajeshwari Metpro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 275000 Assigned Programme^ ^ Total incremental long term bank borrowing, and borrowing under the rated long term bonds programme, not to exceed Rs.275 billion at any point in time during 2012-13 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing ProgrammeCRISIL AAA 890000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TFB CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.6 Assigned Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Shital Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative implication Shital Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative implication Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd TL CRISIL B- 64.2 Assigned Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.8 Assigned Signature Buildcon CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Sikkim Organics CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Sri Krishna Explosives & Accessories Co.FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Sri Krishna Explosives & Accessories Co.CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 75.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Murugarajendra Oil Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 76.8 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Taparia Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Fac Taparia Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)