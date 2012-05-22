May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Inland CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Christy Friedgram Industry BG CRISIL A2 43.3 Reaffirmed Clinigene International Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyers credit Cravatex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded fromCRISIL A3 Danieli India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2900 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ E I T A India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Fabricon LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Great Offshore Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1850 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Great Offshore Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 650 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Great Offshore Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ J.J. Packagers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 28 Reaffirmed J.J. Packagers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 400 Reassigned *fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based facilities Jhajjar Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 600 Reassigned *fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based facilities KLA India Public Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded fromCRISIL A3 KLA India Public Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 220 Downgraded fromCRISIL A3 KLA India Public Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded fromCRISIL A3 KLA India Public Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 24 Downgraded Fac fromCRISIL A3 MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 67.5 Reaffirmed MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Shabari International Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Assigned Standard Corporation India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sundaram Jewelry Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 77.3 Reaffirmed *The facilities are fully interchangeable Sundaram Jewelry Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 11.9 Reaffirmed *The facilities are fully interchangeable Sundaram Jewelry Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Fac Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Downgraded fromCRISIL A3 Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded fromCRISIL A3 Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded fromCRISIL A3 Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded fromCRISIL A3 The Paper Products Ltd ST Debt * CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed * Including Commercial Paper Programme The Paper Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed The Paper Products Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 360 Reaffirmed Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed United Electrical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed United Electrical Industries Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed United Electrical Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST) CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Downgraded fromCRISIL A3 Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded fromCRISIL A3 VHB Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Westwell Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10.3 Reaffirmed B. N. Exports CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed B. N. Exports Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 3.7 Reaffirmed B. N. Exports WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Christy Friedgram Industry CC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Christy Friedgram Industry LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Christy Friedgram Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 46.7 Reaffirmed Cravatex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded fromCRISIL BBB- Danieli India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 850 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Deva (India) Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 58.5 Assigned Deva (India) Texfab Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 2.1 Assigned Deva (India) Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Deva (India) Texfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 8.2 Assigned Fac E I T A India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Reaffirmed E I T A India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Fac ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fabricon TL CRISIL B 13.1 Assigned Fabricon CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.8 Assigned Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 97.2 Assigned Fac Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Great Offshore Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 8020 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Great Offshore Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2980 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ J.J. Packagers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed J.J. Packagers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.6 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 4891.4 Reaffirmed Fac Jhajjar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39108.6 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 339.5 Reaffirmed KLA India Public Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded fromCRISIL BBB- * Sublimit of cash credit of Rs.20 Million Krupa Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 100 Assigned Fac Krupa Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned Manipal Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1380 Reaffirmed MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 242.5 Reaffirmed Orbit Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Orbit Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 3.6 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Orbit Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 2854.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 117 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rasi Nutri Foods CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Sahayata Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 700 Downgraded fromCRISIL B Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 109 Reaffirmed Fac Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 116.5 Reaffirmed Shabari International TL CRISIL BB 53.6 Assigned Shimla Education & Research Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 4 Assigned Shimla Education & Research Society TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned Sri Shiva Parvathi Industries CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sri Shiva Parvathi Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Standard Corporation India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 156 Downgraded from CRISIL B Standard Corporation India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Standard Corporation India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 110 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 35 Downgraded fromCRISIL BBB- Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 43.8 Downgraded fromCRISIL BBB- The Paper Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 55.8 Reaffirmed The Paper Products Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1 Reaffirmed The Paper Products Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 223.2 Reaffirmed United Electrical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed United Electrical Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 65.5 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.1 Downgraded fromCRISIL BBB- Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 47.9 Downgraded Fac fromCRISIL BBB- Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded fromCRISIL BBB- VHB Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB 320 Assigned VHB Life Sciences Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 600 Assigned VHB Medisciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned VHB Medisciences Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 200 Assigned VHB Medisciences Ltd TL CRISIL BB 600 Assigned VHB Medisciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Fac Westwell Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)