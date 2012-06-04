Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Financiers (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Automotive Stampings & LOC CRISIL A1 130 Reaffirmed Assemblies Ltd Classic Coal Construction BG CRISIL A3 330 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Details Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Details Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Details LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed L-Comps & Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10.2 Assigned L-Comps & Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Path Oriental Highways Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ltd Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 73000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 71500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit, Transferred from Reliance Petroleum Ltd, which has been merged with Reliance Industries Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed *Transferred from Reliance Petroleum Ltd, which has been merged with Reliance Industries Ltd, Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit, Bank guarantee/letter of credit Scope Ingredients Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned *Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Facility Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Vaswani Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Vaswani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Vaswani Industries Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Financiers (I) Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 5150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ A. U. Financiers (I) Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL A 3741 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ A. U. Financiers (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 9409 Upgraded Facility from CRISIL BBB+ A. U. Financiers (I) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45.2 Assigned Automotive Stampings & CC* CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed Assemblies Ltd *Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit of up to Rs.50.00 million and working capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee and export credit of up to Rs.90.00 million Automotive Stampings & Long-TL CRISIL A 260 Reaffirmed Assemblies Ltd Automotive Stampings & Proposed TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Assemblies Ltd Classic Coal Construction Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Facility Classic Coal Construction CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Delta Electronics CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Gautam Technocast Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 5.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 39.5 Assigned Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed L-Comps & Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.6 Assigned L-Comps & Impex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned L-Comps & Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned L-Comps & Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Path Oriental Highways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO) 311.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB(SO) Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 19.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajganga Agro Product Pvt TL CRISIL B 26.4 Assigned Ltd Rajganga Agro Product Pvt CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AAA 5177.3 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Saurer Embroidery Systems BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Saurer Embroidery Systems Bill Discounting CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Saurer Embroidery Systems CC CRISIL D 31.5 Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Saurer Embroidery Systems Packing Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Saurer Embroidery Systems TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed (I) Pvt Ltd Scope Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Vaswani Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Vaswani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.