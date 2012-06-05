Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhanesh Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.10.00 Million for bills discounting facility Ess Ess Bathroom Products LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ganesh Granites Export Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.5.00 Million of Foreign Bills Discounting Guiness Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 279.8 Assigned Kakinada Seaports Ltd BG CRISIL A2 500 Assigned Messung Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1# 10 Messung Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1# 150 Messung Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1# 10 Facility National Plasto Moulding BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt BG CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Ltd Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2175 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rahman Industries Ltd Export Packing Credit^ CRISIL A2 550 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with each other up-to Rs.200 Million Rahman Industries Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase^ CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with each other up-to Rs.200 Million Rahman Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up-to Rs.20 Million Rahman Industries Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A2 820 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Rahman Industries Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 25 Assigned Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2 Assigned Vardhman Chemtech Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 19.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vardhman Chemtech Ltd BG# CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 #includes a sub-limit of Rs.150.0 Million for Buyer's Credit Limit Vardhman Chemtech Ltd LOC** CRISIL D 440 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 ** Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee & Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and out of this, Foreign Letter of Credit is Rs.40 Million Vijlak Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Motor-Cycles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Amit Motor-Cycles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Facility Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series II/2000* CRISIL A(SO) 9.8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2001* CRISIL A(SO) 173.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series II/2001* CRISIL A(SO) 365.9 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series III/2001* CRISIL A(SO) 1123.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series IV/2001* CRISIL A(SO) 999.7 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series V/2001* CRISIL A(SO) 585 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2002* CRISIL A(SO) 665.8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series II/2002* CRISIL A(SO) 473.8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2004* CRISIL A(SO) 5140 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2005* CRISIL A(SO) 5972 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2010* CRISIL A(SO) 10533 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A(SO) 9000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds CRISIL A(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power 8.1% Bond Series I CRISIL A(SO) 417 Reaffirmed Generation Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power 8.15% Bond Series II CRISIL A(SO) 1888 Reaffirmed Generation Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power 8.4% Bond Series II CRISIL A(SO) 6643 Reaffirmed Generation Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power 7.8% Bond Series III* CRISIL A(SO) 5898 Reaffirmed Generation Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh State Bonds CRISIL A(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Financial Corporation Andhra Pradesh State 9.1% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Financial Corporation I/2007* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh State 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1290 Reaffirmed Financial Corporation I/2008* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh State 9% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Financial Corporation III/2008* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Andhra Pradesh State 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A(SO) 1210 Reaffirmed Financial Corporation IV/2010* * Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Ashoka Education Foundation Long-TL CRISIL B+ 120.5 Reaffirmed Ashoka Education Foundation CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ashoka Education Foundation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Facility Bhogi Agro Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhogi Agro Traders Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dhanesh Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Facility Ess Ess Bathroom Products CC CRISIL BBB- 99.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ess Ess Bathroom Products TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ganesh Granites CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Ganesh Granites Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Facility Guiness Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210.8 Assigned Jayesh Oil Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jayesh Oil Trade Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kakinada Seaports Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 130 Assigned Facility Kakinada Seaports Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 5170 Assigned Manav Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Messung Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A# 10 National Plasto Moulding CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed National Plasto Moulding Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 45.2 Reaffirmed Facility National Plasto Moulding TL CRISIL BBB- 88.5 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Ltd National Plasto Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 21.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 325 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Rahman Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed S. T. Enterprises CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned Shri Puran Chandra Gupta Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Smarak Trust Sistema Shyam Teleservices NCDs CRISIL B+# 12800 Ltd Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Assigned Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 36 Assigned Transmission Corporation Of TL CRISIL A 20000 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd Transmission Corporation Of Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 20000 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd Facility Transmission Corporation Of 13.85% Series I/99 CRISIL A(SO) 239 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd (Option B) Transmission Corporation Of 11.6% Series I/2002 CRISIL A(SO) 1510 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd (Option C) Transmission Corporation Of 8.4% Series I/2004 CRISIL A(SO) 3550 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd (Option B) Transmission Corporation Of 8.7% Series I/2006 CRISIL A(SO) 405 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd (Option A) Transmission Corporation Of 8.95% Series I/2006 CRISIL A(SO) 1595 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd (Option B) Transmission Corporation Of 8.59% Series II/2006 CRISIL A(SO) 1667 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd (Option A) Transmission Corporation Of 8.69% Series II/2006 CRISIL A(SO) 1333 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd (Option B) Vardhman Chemtech Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vardhman Chemtech Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 68.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vardhman Chemtech Ltd TL CRISIL D 602.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vijlak Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vijlak Pharma Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 29 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.