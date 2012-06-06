Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Insecticides Ltd BG * CRISIL A1 1 Reaffirmed * Bank Guarantee fully interchangeable with LC limit Bharat Insecticides Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed * Bank Guarantee fully interchangeable with LC limit BR Agrotech Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Bank Guarantee ING Vysya Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed PNB Gilts Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Rajindra Prasad Parmod Kumar Jain LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Rama Industries BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Rama Industries Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bill discounting Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 201.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 62.5 Reaffirmed Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC ^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Y. N. Dhanani BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ING Vysya Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed* * The rating has been removed from 'Notice of Withdrawal' on request of ING Vysya Bank Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bashir Oil Mills CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Bharat Insecticides Ltd CC ^ CRISIL A+ 58 Reaffirmed ^ EPC/FBP/FBD limits fully interchangeable with CC limit & vice versa Bharat Insecticides Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting (FBD)^ ^ EPC/FBP/FBD limits fully interchangeable with CC limit & vice versa BR Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Fireworks Productions CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd Bond Series V (Option CRISIL BBB+ 556.8 Reaffirmed II (SO) ING Vysya Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed ING Vysya Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier I BondsCRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed ING Vysya Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed Kasata Hometech (India Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Fac CRISIL B 200 Assigned Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Puran Murti Educational Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 98.9 Assigned Fac Puran Murti Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 62.1 Assigned Rajindra Prasad Parmod Kumar Jain Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd DDBs CRISIL BBB+ 2409.8 Reaffirmed (SO) Subhlene Fabrics CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Subhtex (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 9.8 Assigned Fac Subhtex (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Subhtex (India)Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10.1 Assigned Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 480 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 9.3 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Fac Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL AA- 9050 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loans Y. N. Dhanani Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)