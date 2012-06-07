Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed
Associated Toolings (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Associated Toolings (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 37 Assigned
Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed
Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Living Media India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Living Media India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
M/S Valsons BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned
Saviton Living Concepts BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.7 Assigned
Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 57.5 Reaffirmed
SME Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
ST-CMS Electric Company Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 280 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with letter of credit
Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Telecommunications Consultants India LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
TV Today Network Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed
* letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee
TV Today Network Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Associated Toolings (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 28.6 Assigned
Associated Toolings (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 66.5 Assigned
Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Avesta Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign-Currency TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
B. I. Group of Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
B. I. Group of Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 9.6 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB+
B. I. Group of Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB 0.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed
*Inter-changeability with letter of credit up to Rs.30.0 Million
Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
G.H Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
G.H Agro Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51.9 Assigned
Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 8.1 Assigned
Fac
Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 70 Assigned
*Includes sub limit of Bill Discounting of Rs.70 Million.
Guru Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Guru Kirpa Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Fac
Health Secure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned
Health Secure (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned
IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 40000 Assigned
Bonds
IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 90416.8 Reaffirmed
IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed
IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed
IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 36362 Reaffirmed
IDBI Bank Ltd Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 17088 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 52 Reaffirmed
Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed
Fac
Lakshya Food (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Lakshya Food (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B 165 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 625 Reaffirmed
Living Media India Ltd Proposed FB Bk Limits CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed
Living Media India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed
M/S Valsons CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 29 Assigned
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned
Rizvi Estates and Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned
Fac
Saviton Living Concepts TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Saviton Living Concepts CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 29.8 Assigned
Fac
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45.5 Assigned
Shree Rajmoti Industries CC CRISIL B 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Shree Rajmoti Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL B 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B- 400 Reaffirmed
Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed
Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B- 892.5 Reaffirmed
SME Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
ST-CMS Electric Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 2844.3 Reaffirmed
ST-CMS Electric Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 548.3 Reaffirmed
ST-CMS Electric Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA+ Reaffirmed
Telecommunications Consultants India LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1550 Reaffirmed
TV Today Network Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed
Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 80 Assigned
Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL D 20 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)