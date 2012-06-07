Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Associated Toolings (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Associated Toolings (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 37 Assigned Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Living Media India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed M/S Valsons BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Saviton Living Concepts BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.7 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 57.5 Reaffirmed SME Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed ST-CMS Electric Company Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 280 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Telecommunications Consultants India LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed * letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee TV Today Network Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Associated Toolings (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 28.6 Assigned Associated Toolings (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 66.5 Assigned Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Avesta Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign-Currency TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- B. I. Group of Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ B. I. Group of Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 9.6 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ B. I. Group of Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB 0.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed *Inter-changeability with letter of credit up to Rs.30.0 Million Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed G.H Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed G.H Agro Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51.9 Assigned Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 8.1 Assigned Fac Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 80 Assigned Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 70 Assigned *Includes sub limit of Bill Discounting of Rs.70 Million. Guru Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Guru Kirpa Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Fac Health Secure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned Health Secure (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 40000 Assigned Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 90416.8 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 36362 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 17088 Reaffirmed Bonds Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 52 Reaffirmed Kritika Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed Fac Lakshya Food (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Lakshya Food (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B 165 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 625 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd Proposed FB Bk Limits CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed M/S Valsons CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 29 Assigned Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Rizvi Estates and Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Fac Saviton Living Concepts TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Saviton Living Concepts CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 29.8 Assigned Fac Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45.5 Assigned Shree Rajmoti Industries CC CRISIL B 400 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Rajmoti Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B- 400 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B- 892.5 Reaffirmed SME Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed ST-CMS Electric Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 2844.3 Reaffirmed ST-CMS Electric Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 548.3 Reaffirmed ST-CMS Electric Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA+ Reaffirmed Telecommunications Consultants India LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1550 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 80 Assigned Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL D 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.