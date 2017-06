Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 08, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ashok Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 107.5 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Associated Industrial Furnaces Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Associated Industrial Furnaces Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Bhasin & Company BG CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bhasin & Company LOC CRISIL D 7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Debnath Kagaj Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 reaffirmed GTP Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed GTP Granites Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed GTP Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 47 Reaffirmed GTP Granites Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A2 84.3 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed International Commerce Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Manibhai & Brothers BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Mohan Fibre Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned # Rs.25 Million interchangeable with bank guarantee Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Ltd Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Ltd Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Ltd Quality Care India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4.5 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Sailors Maritime Academy Diploma in Nautical Grade 2 - Assigned Science (DNS) Sailors Maritime Academy Global Maritime Grade 2 - Assigned Distress Safety System (GMDSS) Sailors Maritime Academy Elementary First Aid Grade 2 - Assigned (EFA) Sailors Maritime Academy Personal Safety & Grade 2 - Assigned Social Responsibility (PSSR) Sailors Maritime Academy Personal Survival Grade 2 - Assigned Techniques (PST) Sailors Maritime Academy Fire Prevention & Grade 2 - Assigned Fire Fighting (FPFF) Sailors Maritime Academy Radar Observer Grade 2 - Assigned Simulator (ROSC) Sailors Maritime Academy Automatic Radar Grade 2 - Assigned Platting Aids (ARPA) Sailors Maritime Academy RADAR, ARPA and Grade 2 - Assigned Navigation Simulator Course (RANSCO) Sailors Maritime Academy 2nd Mate Function Grade 2 - Assigned Sanghvi International LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Assigned Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 28250 Reaffirmed Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Fac Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Associated Industrial Furnaces Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of letter of credit Bhanavi Agro Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 36.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhasin & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bhasin & Company TL CRISIL D 11.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Debnath Kagaj Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Debnath Kagaj Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 28 Downgraded from CRISIL B Debnath Kagaj Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 17 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B ICICI Bank Ltd Nivas Trust Series VIICRISIL 467 Withdrawn AAA(SO) ICICI Bank Ltd Aawas Trust Series II CRISIL 1170 Withdrawn AAA(SO) ICICI Bank Ltd Aawas Trust Series VI CRISIL 2000 Withdrawn AAA(SO) IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 90416.8 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed International Commerce Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Jagdish Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jindal Steels Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 19.5 Assigned Jindal Steels CC CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Jindal Steels Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 0.5 Assigned Fac Manibhai & Brothers CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Mohan Fibre Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Mohan Fibre Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Mohan Fibre Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac New Phaltan Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL C New Phaltan Sugar Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 220 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL C Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.8 Assigned Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned * Includes sublimit of Rs.15 million of packing credit OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17 Assigned OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 9 Assigned OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 97.5 Assigned Quality Care India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 911 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 763.4 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed S. S. Industries CC# CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed #Includes a sub limit of Rs 100 Million towards packing credit. Sanghvi International CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Saudagar Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL D 167.5 Reaffirmed Saudagar Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Saudagar Enterprises Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Saudagar Enterprises Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Credit Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed * Inter-changeable with Export packing credit and Post Shipment credit Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL 17909 Assigned AAA(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Liquidity Fac CRISIL 579 Assigned AAA(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL 833 Assigned AAA(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Liquidity Fac CRISIL 101 Assigned AAA(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL 1807 Assigned BBB(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL 1632 Assigned BBB(SO) Sidharth Exporters CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110.6 Assigned Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Fac Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 3000 Reaffirmed Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL BB 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 2935 Withdrawn Tata Motors Finance Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL 9577 Assigned AAA(SO) The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual NCD CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 22000* Reaffirmed *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011. The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL AA 15350 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA 6900 Reaffirmed Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3000 Reaffirmed Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 54 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Unity Logistics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 11 Assigned Fac Unity Logistics CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Unity Logistics LT Loan CRISIL B- 88 Assigned Vishal Video & Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 850 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 